FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ahead of Nov. 8 Midterm Elections, Associated Press officials detail how it covers elections and call the voteThe LanternCaldwell, ID
Boise Approves Major Property Tax Rebate Program For ResidentsTaxBuzzBoise, ID
Idaho Residents Should Receive $1,000 ChecksCadrene HeslopIdaho State
Idaho witness says triangle UFO cloaked itself in cloudRoger MarshKuna, ID
KIVI-TV
Boise State athletic department receives almost $3 million in donations this week alone
BOISE, Idaho — Between Monday and Wednesday of this week, Boise State Athletics announced three separate contributions totaling almost $3 million. The contributions will be used for a number of things, like renovations to Albertson's Stadium that include new LED light installments. "Thank you Bronco Nation for investing in...
Post Register
Two Boise school fields vandalized
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Police report two new cases of vandalism at Boise area schools. A vehicle can be seen by security cameras driving onto the lawn and spinning out multiple times at both North Junior High around 3:40 a.m. and then again at Hillside Junior High around 5:30 a.m.
Post Register
Power outages in Boise and Harper, Oregon
Idaho Power reported two minor power outages Wednesday afternoon, one near Boise and the other near Harper, Oregon. The outage in Boise started at 7:45 a.m. and is impacting 20 customers. The cause is most likely due to line interference. Power went out for 95 people in Harper, Oregon at...
Award Winning Idaho Extreme Grilled Cheese Restaurant Finally Opens in Boise
Just in time for comfort food season, Boise has a new destination for gooey grilled cheese sandwiches, steamy hot soup and more!. We don’t know about you, but ever since we caught wind that an award-winning restaurant specializing in “extreme” grilled cheese planning a location where Los Mariachi’s Mexican Restaurant on Fairview burnt down in 2019, we’ve stared at that site every time we’ve driven past it.
California Power Outages Coming To Boise and Treasure Valley
Idaho and the Treasure Valley are suffering from growing pains that negatively impact basic needs. For years, California has suffered from rolling blackouts, power outages, and the lack of an adequate power structure to serve Californians. Idahoans have never had the issue of power shortages or outages like California and...
Boise Residents Share Frustrations With What’s Happening In Idaho
I knew as soon as I hit "post" on Facebook I was going to open a can of worms. Knowing that I was going to get answers from all across the spectrum, I really wanted to want people in this community would do. You can get rid of one thing...
eastidahonews.com
Mike Lindell spurs new headache for Idaho election officials: Obscure records requests
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — On Aug. 21, Idaho election offices received public records requests for an unusual set of voting data, known as a cast vote record. Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane, a 17-year election administrator, said he and other county officials hadn’t heard of a cast vote record — an electronic record of votes captured by ballot-counting machines — before the 2020 election.
Post Register
BSU men's basketball battle South Dakota State in home opener
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State men's basketball team start the season Wednesday against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. The Broncos look to repeat the success of last year, winning the Mountain West Conference and earning a berth in last year's NCAA Tournament. This marks the first official game...
Popular Boise Drive In Offers Free Burgers to Veterans
In case you have forgotten, November 11th is Veterans Day and there's never a better time to thank a veteran in your life or community. Established in 1954, the day is set to honor and remember the veterans that have fought for our nation's freedom. To look back over the years and see the threats, even in modern history, that have faced our nation--it's a true privilege to be able to sleep at night, as a civilian, knowing that there are and have been men and women taking the call at all hours of the day to keep us safe.
Post Register
Grateful COVID survivor thanks Saint Alphonsus care team
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Torena Sauer had walked down the hallway to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Saint Alphonsus in Boise before, but this time was different. As she made her way down the hallway again, this time, she did so on her own terms, maneuvering her electric wheelchair instead of being wheeled in on a hospital bed.
“I Have 4-Wheel Drive” Says Boise Man After Light Snow Dusting
Near disaster struck in the Treasure Valley just a day ago, as a light dusting of snow fell on the valley floor. Just two weeks into November and Idahoans are already feeling the wrath of winter, with temperatures dropping and the scent of Christmas already in the air. One wouldn't...
Post Register
BSU men's basketball lose a tough one in their home opener
The Boise State men's basketball team lost a close game 68-66 Wednesday night in its home opener against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. The game went down to the wire as both teams led within the last three minutes of the game. After a three from Senior guard Max Rice put the Broncos up one with 2:50 left to go, BSU failed to score down the stretch. After a Jackrabbits free throw tied the score up at 66, BSU fifth-year guard Marcus Shaver Jr. missed two key free throws with 23 seconds left in the contest. SDSU senior forward Matt Dentlinger then hit a layup with a second left in the game, winning it for the Jackrabbits.
Boise Resident Shares Excitement Over Powerball Winnings
It has been the talk of the town, the state, and the nation for DAYS now-- the Powerball and its record setting jackpot! From coast to coast, individuals, workplaces, teams and families alike pitched in to buy a Powerball ticket--all in hopes of winning that $2.04 Billion ticket. After an...
KHQ Right Now
Idaho elections being closely watched
Today is election day and in Idaho there are many issues oh the ballot being closely watched. John Webb is in Boise with what to expect.
KTVB
Former Boise Police officer files lawsuit, claims City of Boise did not protect its employees from former chief's alleged actions
BOISE, Idaho — A former Boise Police (BPD) officer has filed a lawsuit against the City of Boise requesting a judgement and monetary relief for lost wages, lost retirement, emotional distress and litigation fees -- alleging the City of Boise violated the Protection of Public Employees Act by failing to protect its employees when they came to them with concerns against the former BPD chief, Ryan Lee.
Idaho Republican Gov. Brad Little easily wins second term
BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little won a second term on Tuesday. The 68-year-old Republican governor who shepherded the state through the COVID-19 pandemic easily turned aside challenges from Democratic candidate Stephen Heidt and independent candidate and antigovernment activist Ammon Bundy in the deeply conservative state. “To me, the election results today translate into giving us a mandate to keep our state on the path of incredible and unprecedented success,”...
Post Register
BSU women's basketball start the season in historic fashion
BOISE, Idaho — Boise State Women's Basketball opened the season with a blowout 121-64 victory over Multnomah University Monday. 121 points breaks the Broncos' school record for points scored in a single game. The Broncos raced out to a commanding lead, going up 23-8 midway through the 1st quarter....
90-year-old Idaho Woman Celebrates Successful Hunt Near Malta
MALTA, Idaho (KLIX)-An Idaho woman recently celebrated another successful hunt near Malta since she started hunting 81 years ago. The 90-year-old Mildred Bryant of New Plymouth scored a mule deer buck on a recent hunting trip in the Magic Valley, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. Bryant was featured by Idaho Fish and Game after she made her recent hunting trip to a friends ranch in Cassia County and shot a 3.4 buck at 224 yards. Her daughter and grandson helped her prepare for the hunt, “It was quite exciting,” she said. “We loaded up the buck and hauled it back to the shop to hang. Then gutted it out. We had some that night," she told Idaho Fish and Game. She had hoped to do the hunt sooner in 2021 for her 80th anniversary, but due to unforeseen circumstances it was pushed back. Bryant shot her first deer when she was 9-years-old growing up in Oregon. Bryan recounts her father wasn't very happy with her when she took his rifle without permission in defiance while he went into town without her, “My dad was so mad at me. He could’ve blistered my butt, but he didn’t. I remember I was starting to bawl, because I thought he wasn’t going to listen to me. But I needed to get the deer home.” Bryant said her latest buck's head will go right next to the 4x4 buck she shot 50 years ago. Read more about Bryant's story with Idaho Fish and Game HERE.
Make Date Night Extra Special At These Boise Restaurants
Since my wife and I started dating, date nights were something that became a priority for us. Our date nights are a little easier to have than most, and that's because we don't have children. Each week we do try to get out and have some real one-on-one time with no distractions.
Famous Forum ‘WallStreetBets': Idaho Housing Market is Collapsing
Does the phrase "Wall Street Bets" ring a bell? If you're a reddit user, you will know all about the forum whether you use it or not. If you're just a general consumer of news--you may remember the drama that once stemmed from it. Better known as "r/wallstreetbets", the popular...
