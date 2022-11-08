Love Is Blind Season 3 has been the most intense by far, and that chaotic finale filled with “I Don’t”s was no exception. But the reunion, which Netflix debuted Wednesday, kicked things up even further—like, from 11 to 11,000.This season, we’ve seen men call their fiancées 9’s and other women 10’s. We’ve seen them yell things like, “Looks do matter!” We’ve seen them clench and flex their hands in drunken anger over petty jealousy. With the exception of two successful couples—Raven Ross and Sikiru “SK” Alagbada, and Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux—every pair this season was a worrisome mess.But...

