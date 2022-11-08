ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upworthy

Incredible video shows the genius that went into creating sounds for old-school cartoons

By Jacalyn Wetzel
Upworthy
Upworthy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YkZLF_0j2Ksm0h00

I remember as a kid thinking I knew everything there was to know about how sound effects were made because I watched some guy on PBS show how to make the sound of thunder with sheet metal. Obviously, you needed more than one piece of sheet metal to make all the different sound effects and calamity in those old cartoons , but the gist of it was the sounds were made with imagination and by human operators.

Today, the sounds found in cartoons and movies are different. They're not necessarily worse, but they're certainly different to the created-for-the-moment sounds of yesteryear.

A rediscovered video demonstrates exactly how the sounds of old Disney movies were made and it's truly fascinating. The video is presented side by side, showing the elaborate setups that made the sounds next to the parts in the cartoon they coincided with. Interestingly, many of the sounds you hear in today's animated movies are created similarly to the way they were made back in the day, so why do they sound so different?

The sound effects you hear in animated movies now are enhanced using better quality recording devices and also by additional layers that are added by the sound editors as well as digital effects that alter the sound, making it sound more rounded and complete. Foley artists are in charge of creating and recording the sound effects, and they're made one at a time and then layered on top of each other in a process that is similar but different than the old-school ways.

Sound effects back in the day relied solely on the people who made the sounds. There weren't computers to layer additional noises to fill it out, yet they made it work. Check out the fascinating side-by-side video below.

www.youtube.com

Old Disney Sound Effects | Side By Side Comparison (Jimmy MacDonald)

Comments / 0

Related
Tyla

Man praised after refusing to move when he blocked family's view at Disney World

A man has been met with support from the internet after explaining why he refused to move for a family with children while watching a fireworks display at Disney World. With Disney World being the place of wonder and magic that it is (for the most part, anyway), it's natural for visitors to want to try and soak up every single experience the theme park offers while visiting.
FLORIDA STATE
Newsweek

Golden Retriever Caught Nailing Dance Move to Beyoncé Song: 'All Attitude'

A video of a dog appearing to dance to the beat of a song by Beyoncé has gone viral on TikTok. The clip posted by the TikTok account Sandi M (@goldenretriever.life) shows a golden retriever taking a few steps backward, seemingly moving to the Beyoncé song "Cuff It," as a message overlaid on the video read: "Nailed it."
Upworthy

Seven-year-old writes passive-aggressive letter to mom for interrupting her TV time

Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 28, 2021. It has since been updated. When a 7-year-old girl was asked to turn off the TV and go wash, she decided to write a "customer complaint" to her parents. When kids throw tantrums, they usually just cry, but this girl decided to write a full-fledged letter to her parents. She let her mother know in no uncertain terms that she was disappointed in being asked to turn off the movie she was watching. She also drew a face to let her mother know that she was not happy about it. The girl's mother shared her daughter's passive-aggressive letter-writing on Reddit.
Upworthy

Upworthy

130K+
Followers
4K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Upworthy is comprised of upworthy.com, good.is, leapsmag.com, megaphone.upworthy.com, and scoop.upworthy.com

 https://upworthy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy