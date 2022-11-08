Water levels are about 14 inches below the crest of the spillway. Most courtesy docks have been removed for the season, except for the floating courtesy dock for the ramp at the Marina on the northeast side of the lake. This dock stays in the entire winter season. Black Crappie – Fair: Fish are 8- to 11-inches. Try along Ice House Point and around the fish house in Town Bay. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try crawlers on the bottom, minnows or cut bait along shore. Walleye – Fair: Anglers are picking up walleye from shore and by boat. Throw twisters or crankbaits or fish crawlers or leeches under a bobber from shore. Anglers have picked up fish along Ice House Point, near the Ice House Point boat ramp and along the inlet bridge. Yellow Perch – Fair: Anglers are picking up perch on jigs, crawlers, and minnows under a bobber. Fishing from shore has been productive; try along Ice House Point shoreline and the inlet bridge.

IOWA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO