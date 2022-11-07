Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WKU Athletics
WKU Women's Basketball Signs Two for 2023 Class
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - WKU women's basketball head coach Greg Collins and his staff have signed two for the 2023 class. Neveah Foster of South Bend, Indiana and Mackenzie Chatfield of Auckland, New Zealand have signed their National Letters of Intent to play for WKU. "We're so excited for Neveah...
WKU Athletics
WKU Completes 2022 NCAA Southeast Regional
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – WKU Cross Country wrapped up its season as runners Audrey Boles, Mary Dye, Lucy Rutherford, and Brad Wiggins closed out competition at the NCAA Southeast Regional at E.P. "Tom" Sawyer State Park on Friday morning. Boles finished 198th, clocking in at 24:40.80. Closely behind was junior...
WKU Athletics
Hilltoppers Start Season 1-0 After Gritty Win at EKU
RICHMOND, Ky. – In front of the biggest crowd EKU has gathered for a men's basketball game since 2004, WKU pulled out a 66-60 win in Baptist Health Arena on Thursday night. "We knew this was going to be a difficult game," said head coach Rick Stansbury. "I've been saying this all fall, there's nothing better than going on the road and winning, number one. Number two, going on the road against a really good team in a really good environment, it brings out the best and worst in your team. Number three, it galvanizes you. And the last thing, you all have heard me say it all fall, I believe in our team."
WKU Athletics
WKU Opens Season at Eastern Kentucky Thursday Night
Thursday, November 10 | 6 p.m. CT | Richmond, Ky. Records WKU (0-0) • Eastern Kentucky (1-0) Randy Lee (play-by-play) | Hal Schmitt (analysis) Hilltopper Sports Network (WKLX 100.7 FM flagship); C-USA.tv Audio; Varsity Network. Watch ESPN+. Live Stats EKU Stats. Tickets EKU Tickets. Pregame Video No pregame press...
WKU Athletics
Four Athletes Head to NCAA Southeast Regional in Louisville
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. –WKU Women's Cross Country runners freshman Audrey Boles Mary Dye, and junior Lucy Rutherford, along with men's runner junior Brad Wiggins are slated to compete at the NCAA Southeast Regional in Louisville, Ky., on Friday, Nov. 11. The meet will be hosted by the University of...
WKU Athletics
WKU Baseball Inks 11 Signees on National Signing Day
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — WKU Baseball and head coach Marc Rardin announce the signing of 14 recruits to the program on National Signing Day. Six junior college transfers and five high school signees will arrive on The Hill next fall 2023. "It is very exciting for us, being a...
WKU Athletics
Stansbury Signs Moore to Class of 2023
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - WKU Hilltopper Basketball head coach Rick Stansbury announced the signing of in-state prospect Teagan Moore to the Hilltoppers' 2023 class on Wednesday. "We're excited to have Teagan join our basketball family," said Stansbury. "He brings a lot of different abilities and versatility with his game and we believe he's one of the best players in this state. I watched him all summer, and most every game he was always the toughest guy on the court. That's one of the hardest abilities to find in young men today. He has a great knack to drive that ball through contact and finish it. Besides coming from a really good high school program, where he's been coached by Coach Devin Duvall, he comes from one of the top AAU programs in the state under Coach Steve Quattrocchi, the same coach who coached Dayvion McKnight. Teagan also comes from a great family where both parents are educators and he's a tremendous student himself."
WKU Athletics
Stansbury Announces Allenspach Signing
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – WKU Hilltopper Basketball head coach Rick Stansbury announced the signing of 6-11 big man Riley Allenspach to the Hilltoppers' 2023 Class on Wednesday. "It's great to be able to recruit a son of a former player," said Stansbury. "We didn't recruit Riley because his dad played here, we recruited him because we think he has a chance to be a tremendous player. At 6-11, he brings a high skill level, great ability to score the basketball inside and out. He was one of the best 3-point shooters in North Carolina last year. At the same time, he brings a high level of toughness. We like what he is; we love what he can become. He's a versatile inside-outside guy. Riley played on one of the better AAU teams in the country with Team Curry and he comes from one of the best high school programs and schools in the state of North Carolina. His mother and father both went to school at WKU, so any time you can bring an alumni's son back home that can play, that's special for everybody. To top it all off, he's a tremendous student."
WKU Athletics
Volleyball Inks Pair of Middle Hitters on National Signing Day
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – WKU Volleyball head coach Travis Hudson and his staff have announced the addition of a pair of high school standouts to the Hilltopper program on National Signing Day. Two middle hitters, Isabelle (Izzy) Van De Wiele and Gabriella (Gabby) Weihe, will arrive on The Hill next fall, ready to make an impact in the program.
