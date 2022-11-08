Read full article on original website
Uprise RI
Rhode Island workers are worth less than those from Massachusetts, say state elected leaders
On May 20, 2021, Rhode Island Governor Daniel McKee signed legislation that will increase the state’s minimum wage, for non-tipped workers at least, to $15 by 2025. The legislation (H5130A / S0001aa) established a schedule of increases:. $12.25 on January 1, 2022;. $13 on January 1, 2023;. $14 on...
MAP: Here’s where voter turnout was strong – and weak – in RI
See where each city and town stands compared with four years ago.
ABC6.com
Polls close in Rhode Island, Massachusetts
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A long-awaited Election Day comes to an end in Rhode Island and Massachusetts as polls shut their doors and begin counting ballots. The Board of Elections said all ballots should be received shortly after 8 p.m. and numbers will begin showing around 8:30 p.m. There...
motifri.com
RI Election 2022 — Magaziner, McKee, cannabis sales win big: Democrats sweep all state general offices
Republican candidates, expected to mount strong challenges in marquee races, went down to defeat against Democratic opponents in RI in the Nov 8 election, although by varying margins. For the seat being vacated by retiring James Langevin (D) in the US House of Representatives for the 2nd congressional district, Allan...
WCVB
Massachusetts election result maps: How did your community vote?
BOSTON — Massachusetts voters made history this week, including electing the first woman and first openly gay candidate to the governor's office and changing the constitution to tax the rich at a higher rate. The election also put the Democrats in control of every statewide office, but that doesn't...
ABC6.com
Magaziner retains Congressional District 2 for Democrats
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Treasurer Seth Magaziner won a tight election for Rhode Island’s open 2nd Congressional District versus former Cranston Mayor Allan Fung. Magaziner received 50.3% of the vote, and Fung received 46.9%. “I want to thank you all so much,” Magaziner said in his victory speech...
iheart.com
RI Ballot Questions: Pot Sales, Money for URI, Schools and Green Economy
In addition to some hotly contested political races, Rhode Islanders are also voting on three statewide bond referenda. Question 1 would allow borrowing for $100 million in upgrades to URI's Narragansett Bay Campus. The campus is home to some of the nation's leading programs involving oceanography and ocean engineering. Question 2 allocates $250million in school building renovations and construction. Question 3 would provide approve the financing of $50 for environmental and recreational programs.
nbcboston.com
Mass. Midterm Election Results: See Who Won Each Race, Ballot Questions Passed
Election Day is here and voters across Massachusetts will cast their votes for the candidates of their choice in several key races, including for the state’s next governor. Polls were set to close at 8 p.m. across the Commonwealth. If voters are in line by then, they will still be able to cast their vote.
Turnto10.com
Democrats sweep top offices in Rhode Island
(WJAR) — Rhode Island Democrats swept the election on Tuesday night, with Democrats securing the votes for several top state positions. The race for lieutenant governor had not been called, but incumbent Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos led two challengers with 82% of the vote counted. Members and candidates of...
Turnto10.com
As official warns of low turnout, voters in Massachusetts to decide Bristol County sheriff
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — The polls in Massachusetts are open, but one official warns that the turnout might be lower than expected. Secretary of the Commonwealth Bill Galvin said he doesn’t think there is tremendous enthusiasm for this year’s election. He says of the 1.1 million...
ABC6.com
Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee wins 1st full term in office
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Democratic Gov. Dan McKee has defeated Republican challenger Ashley Kalus to win his first full term in office. McKee is a former lieutenant governor who became the state’s chief executive in March 2021 when two-term Gov. Gina Raimondo was tapped as U.S. commerce secretary. He was the heavy favorite in the liberal state as both a Democrat and incumbent, who was endorsed by a host of large unions. Kalus is a business owner and political novice who moved to the state last year.
iheart.com
RI Cities And Towns Weigh In On Pot Licenses
A majority of the cities and towns in Rhode Island are voting on Tuesday on whether to allow marijuana businesses to operate locally. The referendums are not happening in the four cities and towns where there are medical marijuana dispensaries already in the state, which are Providence, Central Falls, Portsmouth and Warwick.
whdh.com
Cape DA and Bristol Sheriff Seats Shifting to Dems
It was a nail-biter of a night for several close county-level races in Massachusetts, with one district attorney’s office appearing to hold for the state GOP, and a DA’s office and a sheriff’s seat appearing to flip for the Democrats. In one of only two district attorney...
oceanstatecurrent.com
Rhode Island ranks fourth in new analysis of states’ electricity prices
(The Center Square) – Rhode Island’s model of assessing electric fees based on renewable sources and under the guidelines of a regional initiative taxing carbon emitters has led to one of the highest rates in the U.S., according to a recent study. The American Legislative Exchange Council, an...
GoLocalProv
Magaziner Wins Second Congressional District
Democrat Seth Magaziner has won the race for RI's second Congressional District against Republican Allan Fung. With 99% of polling places reporting, Magaziner had 99,438 votes to Fung's 92,870 -- good for 50.3% of the vote to Fung's 46.9%. Fung, the former Mayor of Cranston, has already had two unsuccessful...
WBUR
Results: Massachusetts district attorney and sheriff's races
Below are the results of the 2022 Massachusetts district attorney and sheriff races, as reported by The Associated Press. This results page will refresh every 30 seconds. Winners will be marked with a check. See results in several other races here:. Massachusetts statewide office and ballot question elections. Massachusetts congressional...
RECAP: Election Day in Rhode Island, Massachusetts
12 News brought you coverage throughout the day on air and online.
2022 Massachusetts Election Results: Ballot Question 1 (Millionaires tax)
Ballot Question 1 fiercely divided politicians, business leaders and everyday Massachusetts residents as they grappled to understand the benefits and unintended consequences of leveling a 4% surtax on all incomes exceeding $1 million. The ballot referendum, often referred to as the millionaires tax or Fair Share Amendment, is intended to...
ABC6.com
ACLU of Rhode Island calls on schools to reject body cams for SROs
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Students’ right groups are calling on Rhode Island schools to reject body-worn cameras for school resource officers. The ACLU of Rhode Island and eight other organizations in the state, which advocate for the interests of students, sent a letter to all school district superintendents in the state urging them not to equip SROs with body cameras.
$70K in lottery winnings still unclaimed in RI
No one has claimed $70,000 worth of lottery money in the state from a Powerball ticket and two Mega Millions tickets, The Rhode Island Lottery said.
