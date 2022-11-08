ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island State



ABC6.com

Polls close in Rhode Island, Massachusetts

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A long-awaited Election Day comes to an end in Rhode Island and Massachusetts as polls shut their doors and begin counting ballots. The Board of Elections said all ballots should be received shortly after 8 p.m. and numbers will begin showing around 8:30 p.m. There...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Massachusetts election result maps: How did your community vote?

BOSTON — Massachusetts voters made history this week, including electing the first woman and first openly gay candidate to the governor's office and changing the constitution to tax the rich at a higher rate. The election also put the Democrats in control of every statewide office, but that doesn't...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ABC6.com

Magaziner retains Congressional District 2 for Democrats

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Treasurer Seth Magaziner won a tight election for Rhode Island’s open 2nd Congressional District versus former Cranston Mayor Allan Fung. Magaziner received 50.3% of the vote, and Fung received 46.9%. “I want to thank you all so much,” Magaziner said in his victory speech...
WASHINGTON STATE
iheart.com

RI Ballot Questions: Pot Sales, Money for URI, Schools and Green Economy

In addition to some hotly contested political races, Rhode Islanders are also voting on three statewide bond referenda. Question 1 would allow borrowing for $100 million in upgrades to URI's Narragansett Bay Campus. The campus is home to some of the nation's leading programs involving oceanography and ocean engineering. Question 2 allocates $250million in school building renovations and construction. Question 3 would provide approve the financing of $50 for environmental and recreational programs.
Turnto10.com

Democrats sweep top offices in Rhode Island

(WJAR) — Rhode Island Democrats swept the election on Tuesday night, with Democrats securing the votes for several top state positions. The race for lieutenant governor had not been called, but incumbent Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos led two challengers with 82% of the vote counted. Members and candidates of...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee wins 1st full term in office

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Democratic Gov. Dan McKee has defeated Republican challenger Ashley Kalus to win his first full term in office. McKee is a former lieutenant governor who became the state’s chief executive in March 2021 when two-term Gov. Gina Raimondo was tapped as U.S. commerce secretary. He was the heavy favorite in the liberal state as both a Democrat and incumbent, who was endorsed by a host of large unions. Kalus is a business owner and political novice who moved to the state last year.
ILLINOIS STATE
iheart.com

RI Cities And Towns Weigh In On Pot Licenses

A majority of the cities and towns in Rhode Island are voting on Tuesday on whether to allow marijuana businesses to operate locally. The referendums are not happening in the four cities and towns where there are medical marijuana dispensaries already in the state, which are Providence, Central Falls, Portsmouth and Warwick.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
whdh.com

Cape DA and Bristol Sheriff Seats Shifting to Dems

It was a nail-biter of a night for several close county-level races in Massachusetts, with one district attorney’s office appearing to hold for the state GOP, and a DA’s office and a sheriff’s seat appearing to flip for the Democrats. In one of only two district attorney...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA
GoLocalProv

RHODE ISLAND STATE
WBUR

Results: Massachusetts district attorney and sheriff's races

Below are the results of the 2022 Massachusetts district attorney and sheriff races, as reported by The Associated Press. This results page will refresh every 30 seconds. Winners will be marked with a check. See results in several other races here:. Massachusetts statewide office and ballot question elections. Massachusetts congressional...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ABC6.com

ACLU of Rhode Island calls on schools to reject body cams for SROs

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Students’ right groups are calling on Rhode Island schools to reject body-worn cameras for school resource officers. The ACLU of Rhode Island and eight other organizations in the state, which advocate for the interests of students, sent a letter to all school district superintendents in the state urging them not to equip SROs with body cameras.
RHODE ISLAND STATE

