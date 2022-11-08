Read full article on original website
Related
WTGS
TSPLOST narrowly fails in Chatham County: Board of Elections
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST) has narrowly failed in Chatham County with 100% of precincts reporting, according to the Board of Elections. According to unofficial results from the county, 50,556 (49.32%) voted in favor of the proposal, and 51,941 residents...
WTGS
Hilton Head Island mayoral race goes to runoff, candidates appeal to voters
HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTGS) — Tuesday’s election results triggered a runoff for Hilton Head Island's voters, leaving the mayoral race undecided. Beaufort County Board of Elections officials said that a candidate needs more than 50% of the vote to win. Neither Alan Perry nor JoAnn Orischak, the two...
WTGS
Beaufort County becomes first in state to pass Greenspace Tax
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Beaufort County will be the first in the state of South Carolina to implement a greenspace tax. Preliminary election results show that voters passed the penny sales tax. County leaders said the tax dollars will be used to help with land and waterway preservation...
WTGS
Savannah City Council unanimously passes resolution to change name of Calhoun Square
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah City Council unanimously passed a resolution to rename Calhoun Square on Thursday after public outcry over the connotation of the name. The square was named after former Vice President John C. Calhoun in 1851, but after recent outcry over Calhoun's stance on slavery, the City Council has addressed the issue.
WTGS
Savannah City Council discusses potential impact fees for new developments, housing
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — On Thursday, the Savannah City Council continued their discussion on a potential impact fee that would charge new developers looking to build within the city. The discussion of the impact fee has been ongoing for several months. City officials say that new buildings and developments...
WTGS
List: Which schools in Coastal Empire, Lowcountry are closing ahead of Nicole
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Tropical Storm Nicole is gearing up to make landfall in Florida soon, and the current path is tracking toward parts of Georgia and the Coastal Empire. Beaufort and Liberty County schools will close on Thursday, Nov. 10, due to the anticipated effects of Tropical Storm Nicole.
WTGS
Mayor Van Johnson talks LOST split at weekly press conference
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Mayor Van Johnson spoke on the state of negotiations regarding revenue from the LOST penny sales tax at his press conference on Tuesday. Johnson said Chatham County and its several municipalities have been debating how to divvy up the funds collected from LOST for months.
WTGS
CEMA: know the difference between tornado watch and tornado warning
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Chatham Emergency Management Agency urges Chatham County residents to know the difference between a tornado watch and a tornado warning as Nicole nears. LATEST FORECAST: Tornado Watch as Nicole moves through Florida. According to CEMA, the storm will bring a risk of isolated tornadoes,...
WTGS
Former owner of Savannah Mellow Mushroom charged with tax crime
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The former owner of Mellow Mushroom in Savannah faces a federal charge for withholding more than $400,000 in payroll taxes. According to the Department of Justice, Melissa Metts Johnson, 48, of Statesboro, is charged with failure to account for and pay over employment taxes. She faces a statutory penalty of up to five years in prison and substantial financial penalties.
WTGS
Beaches closed at Tybee Island in anticipation of Tropical Storm Nicole
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTGS) — Tybee Mayor Shirley Sessions announced the city is flying double red flags on the beach, meaning beaches will be closed, due to Tropical Storm Nicole. In a statement, she said the city is preparing for 30-40 mph winds and flooding in some areas. The...
WTGS
Savannah Fire responds to possible HAZMAT exposure on East Derenne Ave.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Fire Department is on the scene at 1128 E Derenne Avenue for a possible HAZMAT exposure. According to a map search, the address is the location of Nova Medical Centers. According to SFD, several employees at the location were exposed, but no one...
WTGS
GALLERY: Storm impacts through Savannah, surrounding areas as Nicole moves up coast
WTGS — Nicole is now a tropical depression, meaning that its maximum sustained winds are now below tropical storm strength. Parts of the Lowcountry and Coastal Georgia area saw impacts Thursday into Friday morning. Though have been periods of heavy rain, however, Nicole is moving quickly so the rain...
