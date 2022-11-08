ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TSPLOST narrowly fails in Chatham County: Board of Elections

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST) has narrowly failed in Chatham County with 100% of precincts reporting, according to the Board of Elections. According to unofficial results from the county, 50,556 (49.32%) voted in favor of the proposal, and 51,941 residents...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
Beaufort County becomes first in state to pass Greenspace Tax

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Beaufort County will be the first in the state of South Carolina to implement a greenspace tax. Preliminary election results show that voters passed the penny sales tax. County leaders said the tax dollars will be used to help with land and waterway preservation...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
Mayor Van Johnson talks LOST split at weekly press conference

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Mayor Van Johnson spoke on the state of negotiations regarding revenue from the LOST penny sales tax at his press conference on Tuesday. Johnson said Chatham County and its several municipalities have been debating how to divvy up the funds collected from LOST for months.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
CEMA: know the difference between tornado watch and tornado warning

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Chatham Emergency Management Agency urges Chatham County residents to know the difference between a tornado watch and a tornado warning as Nicole nears. LATEST FORECAST: Tornado Watch as Nicole moves through Florida. According to CEMA, the storm will bring a risk of isolated tornadoes,...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
Former owner of Savannah Mellow Mushroom charged with tax crime

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The former owner of Mellow Mushroom in Savannah faces a federal charge for withholding more than $400,000 in payroll taxes. According to the Department of Justice, Melissa Metts Johnson, 48, of Statesboro, is charged with failure to account for and pay over employment taxes. She faces a statutory penalty of up to five years in prison and substantial financial penalties.
SAVANNAH, GA

