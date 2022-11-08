Read full article on original website
LRPD: Teen driver injured in shooting while exiting I-630 near John Barrow Road
Little Rock police said that a woman was injured in a Tuesday night shooting near John Barrow Road.
KATV
Police Identify victim in 33rd and MLK homicide
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock police have identified the victim of the homicide that happened at 33rd and MLK. Police identified 36-year-old Derrick Mack of Little Rock as the victim. Police originally responded to the intersection of West 33rd Street and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive...
Investigation underway after shots fired at The Waters at Chenal apartments
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Note: We published an article earlier after receiving information that a car was found in a lake at The Waters at Chenal apartments. Shortly afterward, Mark Edwards with the LRPD reached out to us to say the information was incorrect. However, moments later, we received...
Little Rock police ID victim in deadly Grand Avenue shooting
Little Rock police are continuing to investigate a deadly shooting on Grand Avenue Tuesday night and have identified the man killed in the incident.
Little Rock Police Department investigating body found in submerged car
A man has been found dead after his car plunged into a small pond at a West Little Rock apartment complex.
Tuesday night shooting ruled a homicide, community says it’s time to make a change
A Tuesday night shooting in Little Rock is now being ruled a homicide.
KATV
Sherwood police looking for shoplifter who stole more than $100 of merchandise at Walmart
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Sherwood Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect accused of stealing more than $100 of merchandise from an area retail store. Police said the incident involving the male shoplifter occured on Oct. 26 where he stole $173 worth of...
Mass arrests made in Little Rock, Pine Bluff linked to federal operations
The U.S. Attorney's office announced a mass of federal drug and firearm arrests in Little Rock and Pine Bluff as a result of three operations focused on the pipeline of crime between the two areas.
Teen being charged as adult for homicide of Hot Springs 16-year-old
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — A 16-year-old is being charged as an adult for his involvement in a homicide that happened last month. The Hot Springs Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 600 block of School Street shortly after 6:00 p.m. on October 5. According to...
KATV
16-year-old suspect involved in a Hot Springs homicide turned himself in Tuesday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Hot Springs Police Department announced that the 16-year-old suspect responsible for the homicide that took place on Oct. 5. turned himself in on Tuesday. According to police, he was arrested for his involvement in the homicide that took place at 607 School Street and...
KTLO
80 individuals indicted between Pine Bluff, Little Rock for drugs, firearms pipeline
LITTLE ROCK — Three federal investigations culminated in 45 arrests Wednesday morning. An investigative focus on the pipeline of drugs and firearms between Pine Bluff and Little Rock resulted in the indictment of 80 individuals, all charged with various federal firearms and drug trafficking charges in multiple indictments that were unsealed.
One dead on Sam Peck Road, Little Rock police investigating
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are now investigating a homicide that happened on Sam Peck Road. According to reports, the incident happened on the 4700 block of the road, resulting in one victim. Police were reportedly called just before 6:45 a.m. This homicide comes after Little Rock...
KATV
As the mayor celebrates reelection victory, LR police investigate the city's 74th homicide
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. celebrates his reelection victory, Little Rock police are investigating the city's 74th homicide of the year on Wednesday morning. According to police, the homicide occurred in the 4600 block of Grand Avenue, just north of Charles Bussey Avenue. "Please make...
KATV
Woman charged with 2 counts of capital murder after death of Arkansas pregnant mother
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Missouri woman accused of killing an Arkansas mother, who was 31 weeks pregnant, has been charged with two counts of capital murder, our content partner 40/29 News reported. Amber Waterman, 42, is accused of kidnapping and murdering 33-year-old Ashley Bush, a mother of three.
Two arrested in Little Rock homicide, charged with 1st degree murder
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is currently investigating a homicide at the intersection of 33rd street and MLK that happened just after 5:30 p.m. Reports state that there is one adult black male victim that was dead when officers arrived. Little Rock police have since...
Little Rock police: Man killed at apartment complex
A homicide investigation is underway Monday morning after Little Rock police said one person was killed at an apartment complex in Little Rock.
Garland County deputies find body in Lake Hamilton
Garland County deputies are investigating after a body was found in Lake Hamilton on Tuesday morning.
FBI, DEA investigations in gangs, drugs and guns lead to 80 AR indictments, 45 arrests
Authorities said three federal investigations into gangs moving drugs and guns through central Arkansas resulted in 80 federal indictments and 45 arrests Wednesday morning.
Neighbors reflect after 12-year-old shot in Little Rock
A 12-year-old remains in critical condition after police said she was shot in the head Friday.
