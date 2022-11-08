Read full article on original website
Watch the ASUS ROG Phone 6 Pro get sent to the Shadow Realm
The ROG Phone 6 Pro, it seems, won’t be known for its durability. Though we aren’t exactly surprised by that fact since the design was for the most part unchanged structurally. And the ROG Phone 5 Pro didn’t do too well in a durability test last year. In his latest video, Zack from JerryRigEverything puts the ROG Phone 6 Pro through the durability test gauntlet.
Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3.1 is live for compatible Pixel devices
Google has started rolling out Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3.1 for compatible Pixel devices. QPR, as most of you know, stands for Quarterly Platform Release, and this is a beta build, of course. The stable build is expected to arrive on December 5. Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3.1 is now...
New Microsoft Teams feature will make it easier to tag more people
Microsoft Teams is a major video chat platform, and it rivals the likes of Google Meet, Zoom, and other platforms. It’s been adding new features since the beginning of the pandemic. A new addition to Microsoft Teams is the ability to tag everyone in a group. If you’re in...
Is It Safe To Charge Your Phone Overnight? We Asked Tech Experts.
It’s the age-old question: how safe is it to charge your phone overnight? It’s obviously super convenient to be able to hook your phone up to a charger and leave it there for hours upon hours while you doze off — but should you? The answer may cause ...
The Wolverine V2 Pro is Razer's take on a pro PS5 controller
Options for pro-style controllers for the PS5 aren’t as limited as they used to be, and now Razer is throwing its hat in the ring with the Wolverine V2 Pro controller. The company’s souped-up version of the DualSense comes with all the trappings you’d expect from a controller of this nature. Back triggers, remappable controls, and thumbsticks that can be swapped out.
The OnePlus 9 phones are getting OxygenOS 13
OnePlus is pushing the latest version of its highly customized Android skin OxygenOS 13 to its older devices. Now, we just got word that the company is pushing OxygenOS 13 to the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro. These two phones were OnePlus’s 2021 flagships. They brought the list specs for...
LG's secret OLED TV could be a brilliant Black Friday bargain buy
LG has snuck out an even more affordable version of the amazing LG C2 OLED TV
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will become official on November 15
Qualcomm has officially confirmed its Snapdragon Summit 2022. It will be held on November 15 and 16 in Maui, Hawaii, as per usual. That basically means that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will become official on November 15. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will become official soon, on November 15.
Samsung may launch the Galaxy A54 5G in early 2023
Samsung may launch the Galaxy A54 5G sooner than expected. That’s based on the fact that the handset has already picked up the 3C certification in China. It hints at an early 2023 launch rather than a few months into the new year. Spotted by Techgoing, the Galaxy A54...
AH Reader's Choice Awards: Best Compact Smartphone of 2022 – Google Pixel 6a
Android Headlines’ readers chose the Pixel 6a as the best compact smartphone of 2022. Our readers have had their say, and chose Google’s Pixel 6a handset as the best compact smartphone of 2022. This device launched back in May, but we had to wait for about a month to get it. The wait was very worth it, as it has proven to punch above its weight class. We’ve praised the Pixel 6a on a number of occasions, primarily in our review. This handset’s original price tag is $449, though it’s constantly available for considerably less, which makes it a really easy recommendation.
The best MMO gaming mouse just got better
Razer has officially announced the Naga V2 Pro, the next iteration of its popular and long-running MMO gaming mouse. The Naga originally debuted in 2009 and was at first, only available in a wired option. And while things have changed over the years as Razer refreshed it, adding new features and sprucing up the design, one thing has stayed constant. It’s still the best MMO mouse on the planet.
Google may team up with Samsung for the Tensor G3
Google has equipped the past two generations of its Pixel phones with its in-house Tensor processes. They’ve been able to do a great job with Google’s hardware, and the company is looking to the next generation. It appears that Google has teamed up with Samsung to create the upcoming Tensor G3 processor.
Samsung teams up with Lacoste to make new cases for Galaxy Z Flip 4
Samsung has teamed up with the French clothing brand Lacoste to develop four new protective cases for the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Well, it’s the same case in four different colors — Rose Gold, Blue, Graphite, and Lavender. The phone itself comes in these color options. These are...
Fitbit on Pixel Watch is recording inaccurate calorie counts
The Google Pixel Watch has received generally favorable reviews since its launch back in October. It’s Google’s first smartwatch, and it’s also the first Wear OS 3 smartwatch to be integrated with Fitbit. That being said, there seems to be an issue where Fitbit on the Pixel Watch would report inaccurate calorie counts.
Galaxy Z Fold 4 gets new Android 13 beta update
Samsung is getting closer to rolling out the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 stable update to the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The company has released a new beta update for the latest foldable. It could be the final beta build before the public rollout. The latest Android 13 beta release...
Samsung may not make slidable phones anytime soon
Over the past few years, Samsung has collected multiple patents and trademarks for slidable and rollable phones. It has also showcased a few prototypes at various mobile events. But the company may not have any such product in the pipeline. That’s according to an industry analyst who believes there’s no market for slidable or rollable phones yet. They say these kinds of devices are an evolution from the existing foldables, and there’s no reason for Samsung to move to them when it’s doing well in the foldable market.
How to record a phone conversation with an Android phone
There are a number of legitimate reasons that you’d want to record a phone call. For example, when you’re talking to a medical professional about, say, test results, you may want to make sure that you got all the information right. Or if you’re interviewing somebody for an article or for a job position, you may want to be able to make sure you remember the conversation accurately. Or if an older member of your family suddenly launches into a story about one of your grandparents, it might be nice to have a record of it.
Pixel 8 Series Codenames Appear Along With Some Specs
The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are brand new devices, basically, and we already have some Pixel 8 info to share. The Pixel 8 series codenames have just surfaced, along with some specs. The Pixel 8 series codenames leak, along with some specs. This information comes from WinFuture,...
Vivo X90 Pro+ poses for the camera for the first time
The Vivo X90 Pro+ design has just appeared for the very first time, and it includes the ZEISS branding, of course. If you check out the images provided in this article, you’ll see both a real-life image of the phone, and what seems to be a leaked promo image.
A new leak shows possible specs of the OnePlus Nord CE 3
Most times people tend to overlook the budget smartphone market and the OnePlus Nord CE 3 will try to redirect buyers’ focus once it launches. A recent update has given away the specifications of the coming OnePlus device. This device will launch under the affordable Nord smartphone line-up and feature some impressive specifications.
