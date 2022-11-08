Read full article on original website
‘I was 100% wrong’: Lakers star LeBron James gets apology from 4-time champ who picked Carmelo Anthony over him
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James may be one of the most popular athletes who ever graced our lifetime, but there’s also no denying that he has his fair share of haters as well. The naysayers have followed him throughout his career, and at this point, King James has just gotten used to it.
‘What’s next?’: Lakers icon Magic Johnson just can’t stop winning after another epic championship achievement
LAFC bagged the MLS Cup title in tremendous fashion on Saturday after some last-minute heroics courtesy of star forward Gareth Bale. Los Angeles Lakers icon Magic Johnson joined the hordes of LAFC fans that celebrated the epic title win. For Johnson, this turned out to be the fourth championship he’s won in four different professional sports.
Lakers shocking trade stance will make LeBron James uneasy
The Los Angeles Lakers are having a really tough start to the season. Following an embarrassing blowout loss to the Utah Jazz, the Lakers are now 2-7. At the start of the season, it was all but known that they wanted to trade embattled point guard Russell Westbrook. But he has actually been a positive impact on the team since coming off the bench. But with the losses piling up, people have wondered whether the team might look to add pieces to try and make a playoff run.
Bob Myers makes public hint to Steve Kerr on James Wiseman’s role with Warriors
Jonathan Kuminga and Anthony Lamb served as de facto backup centers in Monday night’s much-needed victory over the Sacramento Kings, the biggest departure among the Golden State Warriors’ highly anticipated rotation changes following a winless five-game road trip. Steve Kerr quickly deviated from his pre-planned bench lineups after the reserves coughed up another early lead, though, making Draymond Green and Kevon Looney the Warriors’ full-time centers in the second half and leaving Kuminga on the bench entirely.
Kyrie Irving’s cryptic tweet after Adam Silver meeting
Kyrie Irving just went through the NBA equivalent of being sent to the principal’s office. After a social media storm following the Brooklyn Nets star’s antisemitic film controversy, he sat down with league commissioner Adam Silver on Tuesday morning. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Irving and Silver...
‘This game depresses you’: Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns slaps Anthony Edwards with harsh NBA reality
There’s been a lot of buzz surrounding the Minnesota Timberwolves of late, and sadly, they haven’t been all good. For one, Anthony Edwards has been struggling to start the new year, which has drawn some criticism from fans and experts alike. Karl-Anthony Towns is the leader of this...
Ben Simmons, Knicks killer? Insane streak continues in Nets win
The Brooklyn Nets appear to be slowly turning things around, winners of three of their past four games following the suspension levied on polarizing point guard Kyrie Irving. On Wednesday night, the Nets demolished their in-state rivals New York Knicks, 112-85, on the back of a stellar triple-double from Kevin Durant. And in the process, Ben Simmons, the oft-criticized point guard/forward, was able to continue his teams’ reign of terror over the oft-overmatched Knicks.
Paul George reacts to Patrick Beverley trash talk in Clippers-Lakers
Paul George has been in an offensive groove over the last week-and-a-half, winning Player of the Week last week. When the Los Angeles Clippers and Lakers took center-stage in LA, not even the pesky defender in Patrick Beverley could slow him down. George finished Wednesday’s win over the Lakers with 29 points on 10-of-17 shooting […] The post Paul George reacts to Patrick Beverley trash talk in Clippers-Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James’ message to critics as he struggles with foot injury in Year 20
Through 10 games, the 2022-23 season for the Los Angeles Lakers — and the 20th season for LeBron James — has literally been a painful experience. Anthony Davis is playing through a sore back that has caused him to miss one game and parts of others. Multiple Lakers have dealt with a non-COVID illness, including […] The post LeBron James’ message to critics as he struggles with foot injury in Year 20 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘This guy is sick’: Joakim Noah spills details on Kobe Bryant petty story vs. LeBron James and it’s golden
Former Chicago Bulls star Joakim Noah had quite a colorful journey during his time in the NBA. He was once one of the most feared big men in the league, and he had his fair share of on-court battles throughout what was a memorable 13-year career. As it turns out,...
‘Best backcourt in the league’: Grizzlies fans react to Ja Morant hyping up killer combo with Desmond Bane
After an extremely successful 2021-22 season, pushing the eventual champion Golden State Warriors to six games in the second round of the postseason, the Memphis Grizzlies look primed to take over the league led by superstar point guard Ja Morant. And in the first 12 games of the season, the Grizzlies have looked every bit […] The post ‘Best backcourt in the league’: Grizzlies fans react to Ja Morant hyping up killer combo with Desmond Bane appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘He’s not close’: Steve Kerr gets brutally honest on timeline for Andre Iguodala’s season debut
As their bench continues to flounder over three weeks removed from tipoff of the regular season, it’s become clear the Golden State Warriors have a much bigger on-court role for Andre Iguodala than initially anticipated. Too bad the four-time champion is still nowhere near ready to make his 2022-23 debut.
RUMOR: Lakers linked to 3 free agents amid LeBron James’ injury
Officially, LeBron James is listed as day-to-day with a left adductor strain. However, NBA guru Shams Charania also reported on Thursday that the Los Angeles Lakers intend to have their superstar sit out their next two games, thereby giving him a total of eight days to rest up and recuperate. That wasn’t all that Shams […] The post RUMOR: Lakers linked to 3 free agents amid LeBron James’ injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Russell Westbrook’s Lakers trade status gets shocking twist amid sixth-man resurgence
Russell Westbrook is looking like an entirely different player right now. The former league MVP has embraced his new role coming off the bench for the Los Angeles Lakers, and his recent paradigm shift has worked wonders for him. So much so, that NBA insider Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report...
RUMOR: The reason Lakers won’t be trading for Kyrie Irving, or Myles Turner and Buddy Hield
While the Los Angeles Lakers have been heavily linked with Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving and Indiana Pacers duo Myles Turner and Buddy Hield in the past, it doesn’t look like they are going to trade for any of them. There have been plenty of calls for Rob Pelinka and co. to make some changes […] The post RUMOR: The reason Lakers won’t be trading for Kyrie Irving, or Myles Turner and Buddy Hield appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Celtics early-season player grades highlighted by Jayson Tatum, Malcolm Brogdon
After a chaotic offseason filled with drama and suspensions, it seemed as if controversy would cloud the Boston Celtics’ entire 2022-23 season. On the court, though, the Celtics have ignored the turmoil, holding an impressive 8-3 record. So far, the Celtics have avoided the dreaded NBA Finals hangover. While...
RUMOR: The real reason Knicks are hoarding their 8 first-round draft picks
After the New York Knicks failed to acquire Donovan Mitchell during the offseason, they have gone silent on the trade front. However, that might just be because they are waiting to pounce on the next big name that’s going to be available. At least that’s what several NBA executives believe, with Shams Charania of The […] The post RUMOR: The real reason Knicks are hoarding their 8 first-round draft picks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James gets concerning injury update ahead of Lakers-Kings game
According to Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham, an MRI on Thursday revealed that LeBron James has a strained left adductor. He will be day-to-day moving forward and will be listed as doubtful on the injury report for Friday’s home game against the Sacramento Kings. LeBron left the Lakers’ loss to the Los Angeles […] The post LeBron James gets concerning injury update ahead of Lakers-Kings game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors vet Andre Iguodala gets brutally honest on relationship drama with Ja Morant, Grizzlies
According to Andre Iguodala, the one thing he’s most proud of in his career is that he has a “good relationship” with every single teammate he’s ever had. The Golden State Warriors veteran dropped this revelation on CJ McCollum’s podcast, and naturally, the New Orleans Pelicans guard had to double-check with Iggy if the same was the case with Ja Morant and his former Memphis Grizzlies teammates.
LeBron James claims he must ‘learn how to flop.’ Here’s video proof he’s already an expert
The Los Angeles Lakers lost another game on Wednesday night as they fell to their bitter cross-town rivals, the Los Angeles Clippers, 114-101. For his part, LeBron James believes that the defeat had a lot to do with the free-throw shooting disparity between the two sides on the evening. James...
