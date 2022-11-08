Read full article on original website
2 jailed after video records Kansas City-area child being beaten
KANSAS CITY—A Kansas City-area man and woman face child abuse charges after police responded to reports of a video showing the child's beating, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Terry L. Watson, 34, Independence, Mo., faces Domestic Assault 1st Degree or, in the alternative, Abuse or Neglect...
KC man sentenced for murder during drug deal at Northland Price Chopper
A Clay County judge sentenced Kansas City man for a murder during a 2020 drug deal at a Northland Price Chopper.
Harrisonville man charged in Olathe bank robbery
A man from Harrisonville, Missouri, is charged with robbing an Olathe, Kansas, bank, and attempting to rob a second branch Monday.
Man shot, killed by Kansas City, Kansas police identified
Kansas City Missouri police identified the suspect shot and killed by a Kansas City, Kansas officer after shooting at police Wednesday.
Kansas woman jailed on a warrant and for alleged drug possession
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on new charges after an arrest. On Monday, police arrested 22-year-old Journi A. Marshall of Atchison on District Court warrants for failure to appear in court, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. On October 26, police arrested her on...
Sheriff: Kansas homeowner robbed at gunpoint by 2 suspects
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery and asking the public for help to identify suspects. Just before 5:30a.m. Tuesday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center was notified of an armed robbery at a residence in the 3500 block of SE Croco Road, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
KBI agents find drugs, deplorable living conditions
JACKSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on multiple allegations as part of an an ongoing drug investigation at 513 Kansas Avenuke in Holton. At approximately 9:00a.m. Nov. 2, agents with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Jackson County Detectives, Deputies served a search warrant, They two...
19-year-old flips truck in Leavenworth County
LEAVENWORTH (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 19-year-old Leavenworth man flipped his truck early Thursday morning. The Leavenworth man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries following a crash on Tonganoxie Road. Troopers reported the man was going south on Tonganoxie Road when his 2009 Chevy Silverado left the road, hit some […]
WIBW
Search warrant leads to arrest of Topeka man
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 34-year-old Topeka man was arrested on Tuesday after TPD officers located drugs while serving a search warrant. According to officials, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant Tuesday, November 8 in the 1000 block of SW Plass Ave. in relation to an ongoing investigation. Over the course of the search warrant, officers located marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia.
KMBC.com
Independence man, woman face charges after child's beating caught on video
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Independence man and woman are facing child abuse charges after video of a child's beating surfaced online. Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Terry L. Watson, 33, faces domestic assault or in the alternative, abuse or neglect of a child, as well as abuse or neglect of a child. Tiffnee Hockaday, 38, faces a charge of child abuse or neglect of a child.
KMBC.com
Police shoot and kill man in Kansas City, Kansas
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A man is dead after an encounter with Kansas City, KS police. Officers say they were in the area of Wood Ave. and N. 27th St. at around midnight Wednesday morning to investigate a stolen car. While there, they noticed what they say was a "suspicious" car parked nearby.
Man shot, killed by KCKPD after shooting at officers
A man was shot and killed by a Kansas City, Kansas Police Department officer after opening fire at police early Wednesday morning.
Raytown armed robbery suspect arrested after chase
Raytown police arrested an armed robbery suspect following a 17-minute police chase through Jackson County Monday night.
Shawnee Co. resident robbed at gunpoint, looking for 2 suspects
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men accused of robbing another man at gunpoint. The sheriff’s office reported it received a call just before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday from a resident in the . The individual reported two men robbed them at gunpoint. The resident said he did not recognize […]
KAKE TV
Man sentenced in hit-and-run death of 10-year-old Kansas girl
EUDORA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 29-year-old man has been sentenced to more than 5 1/2 years in prison for the hit-and-run death of a 10-year-old girl earlier this year. KMBC reports Jose Alfredo Galiano-Meza, of Overland Park, was sentenced Tuesday to 34 months for involuntary manslaughter and 34 month for aggravated battery. The sentences will run consecutively for a total of 68 months.
WIBW
Kansas Game Wardens search for poacher responsible for killing 8-point buck
ATCHISON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Game Wardens are searching for the person responsible for poaching an 8-point deer in Atchison Co. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Law Enforcement Division says it is searching for information about an 8-point buck that was poached on Tuesday morning, Nov. 8.
Kansas City officer appeals conviction in man's shooting death
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A former Kansas City police detective convicted of shooting and killing a Black man in 2019 is asking that his conviction be overturned or that he be given a new trial. Jackson County Circuit Judge Dale Youngs convicted Eric DeValkenaere in March of involuntary manslaughter...
KCTV 5
Authorities investigate after body found at Kaw Point in KCK
KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - Authorities are investigating after a body was pulled from the Kansas River at Kaw Point in Kansas City, KS, on Wednesday morning. Authorities cordoned off the area near the boat ramp for the investigation. Wyandotte County deputies and KCK police were on-scene. The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office is the investigating agency.
Kansas bank robbery suspect captured after chase, crash
JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after a bank robbery and attempted bank robbery on Monday. Just after 1p.m., police responded to the Bank Midwest in the 14700 block of 119th Street for an attempted bank robbery, according to a media release from Olathe Police. Officers...
Police search for missing Kansas City, Kansas man
Kansas City, Kansas, police are looking for missing 63-year-old Paul Thrasher, who is driving a blue, vintage 1972 Chevrolet truck.
