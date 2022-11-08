ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atchison, KS

St. Joseph Post

Sheriff: Kansas homeowner robbed at gunpoint by 2 suspects

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery and asking the public for help to identify suspects. Just before 5:30a.m. Tuesday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center was notified of an armed robbery at a residence in the 3500 block of SE Croco Road, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
St. Joseph Post

KBI agents find drugs, deplorable living conditions

JACKSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on multiple allegations as part of an an ongoing drug investigation at 513 Kansas Avenuke in Holton. At approximately 9:00a.m. Nov. 2, agents with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Jackson County Detectives, Deputies served a search warrant, They two...
HOLTON, KS
KSNT News

19-year-old flips truck in Leavenworth County

LEAVENWORTH (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 19-year-old Leavenworth man flipped his truck early Thursday morning. The Leavenworth man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries following a crash on Tonganoxie Road. Troopers reported the man was going south on Tonganoxie Road when his 2009 Chevy Silverado left the road, hit some […]
LEAVENWORTH, KS
WIBW

Search warrant leads to arrest of Topeka man

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 34-year-old Topeka man was arrested on Tuesday after TPD officers located drugs while serving a search warrant. According to officials, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant Tuesday, November 8 in the 1000 block of SW Plass Ave. in relation to an ongoing investigation. Over the course of the search warrant, officers located marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia.
TOPEKA, KS
KMBC.com

Independence man, woman face charges after child's beating caught on video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Independence man and woman are facing child abuse charges after video of a child's beating surfaced online. Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Terry L. Watson, 33, faces domestic assault or in the alternative, abuse or neglect of a child, as well as abuse or neglect of a child. Tiffnee Hockaday, 38, faces a charge of child abuse or neglect of a child.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KMBC.com

Police shoot and kill man in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A man is dead after an encounter with Kansas City, KS police. Officers say they were in the area of Wood Ave. and N. 27th St. at around midnight Wednesday morning to investigate a stolen car. While there, they noticed what they say was a "suspicious" car parked nearby.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KAKE TV

Man sentenced in hit-and-run death of 10-year-old Kansas girl

EUDORA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 29-year-old man has been sentenced to more than 5 1/2 years in prison for the hit-and-run death of a 10-year-old girl earlier this year. KMBC reports Jose Alfredo Galiano-Meza, of Overland Park, was sentenced Tuesday to 34 months for involuntary manslaughter and 34 month for aggravated battery. The sentences will run consecutively for a total of 68 months.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

Authorities investigate after body found at Kaw Point in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - Authorities are investigating after a body was pulled from the Kansas River at Kaw Point in Kansas City, KS, on Wednesday morning. Authorities cordoned off the area near the boat ramp for the investigation. Wyandotte County deputies and KCK police were on-scene. The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office is the investigating agency.
KANSAS CITY, KS
St. Joseph Post

Kansas bank robbery suspect captured after chase, crash

JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after a bank robbery and attempted bank robbery on Monday. Just after 1p.m., police responded to the Bank Midwest in the 14700 block of 119th Street for an attempted bank robbery, according to a media release from Olathe Police. Officers...
OLATHE, KS
