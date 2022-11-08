PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Keegan Records had 23 points and 10 rebounds in Colgate’s 77-68 victory over Brown on Thursday night. Tucker Richardson scored 19 points and added six rebounds and five assists for the Raiders (1-1). Sam Thomson recorded 12 points and shot 6 of 8 from the field.

