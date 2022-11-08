Read full article on original website
Biden warned staffing shortages sparking exodus of emergency room physicians, nurses
A group of medical organizations on Monday warned President Biden that hospital emergency departments were reaching a “breaking point” as they deal with influxes of patients seeking beds that are not available. The medical groups, which include the American Medical Association and American Psychiatric Association, cautioned that the...
Best magnesium supplement 2022: Boost energy and aid restful sleep
Whether it’s better sleep, stress relief or improved energy, the best magnesium supplement can offer a number of benefits. Magnesium is an important mineral that our bodies need to carry out the functioning of over 300 enzymes, crucial for supporting muscle and nerve function, as well as energy production.
Fairfield Sun Times
Second, Third COVID-19 Vaccine May Up Relapse in Glomerular Disease
MONDAY, Nov. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Exposure to a second or third dose of COVID-19 vaccine is associated with an increased risk for relapse for adults with glomerular disease, according to a study published online Nov. 3 in the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology. Mark Canney, M.B.,...
News-Medical.net
Higher dose of pneumococcal vaccine improves antibody response in patients receiving rituximab for ANCA-associated vasculitis
New research presented this week at ACR Convergence 2022, the American College of Rheumatology's annual meeting, showed that a higher dose of pneumococcal vaccine safely and effectively improved antibody response in patients receiving rituximab for ANCA-associated vasculitis (Abstract #L16). Anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody (ANCA)-associated vasculitis is a group of disorders characterized...
cohaitungchi.com
CoQ10: What are the Heart Health Benefits?
Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10) ranks among the bestselling supplements, with global sales predicted to reach $849 million by 2020, according to a recent study. Researchers report that CoQ10 may have significant benefits for people with cardiovascular disease (CVD), from reducing risk for repeat heart attacks and improving outcomes in patients with heart failure to lowering blood pressure and helping combat side effects of cholesterol-lowering statins.
News-Medical.net
New urine tests for early diagnosis of chronic kidney disease
Early diagnosis of chronic kidney disease (CKD) is key to managing progression of the disease. A new technique analyzing urine extracellular vesicles (uEVs) -; cell-derived nanoscale spherical structures involved in multiple biological functions -; in urine samples identifies changes in the kidneys earlier than conventional methods and can also predict renal function decline. A team at the University of Tokyo studied urine samples from children with and without CKD. They found that the size and content of uEVs change with decreasing kidney function. This proof of concept could help with developing new urine tests that can catch the disease earlier, as well as the development of similar tests for other diseases.
News-Medical.net
Does vitamin D reduce COVID-19 severity?
A recent review posted to the Research Square* preprint server examined published studies for a consistent association between vitamin D levels and coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) severity. Background. Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) enters the body through the respiratory system, where the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein binds to the...
News-Medical.net
Researchers use lasso-grafting for designing receptor agonists with enhanced pharmacokinetics
Cell growth and repair are stimulated by biomolecules known as cytokines and growth factors. Unfortunately, delivering adequate concentrations of these molecules to the brain for treating neurological conditions like Alzheimer's disease is challenging as they are either cleared out of the blood very quickly or do not penetrate neural tissue effectively. A research team led by Junichi Takagi at Osaka University in collaboration with Kunio Matsumoto and Katsuya Sakai at Kanazawa University and Hiroaki Suga, the University of Tokyo has now used a technique called "lasso-grafting" to design molecules that replicate growth factors with longer retention in the body and brain penetration.
News-Medical.net
Most echocardiography screenings for fetal congenital heart block fail to follow guidelines
New research presented this week at ACR Convergence 2022, the American College of Rheumatology's annual meeting, found that most echocardiography screening for fetal congenital heart block in anti-Ro- and anti-La-positive pregnancies did not follow recommended guidelines in one academic medical center (Abstract #0957). Maternal anti-Ro/SSA and anti-La/SSB antibodies are associated...
News-Medical.net
Understanding the gut-brain connection in metabolic and neurological disorders
The community of microorganisms living in the human gut, known as the gut microbiome, is increasingly recognized as playing a pivotal role in metabolic conditions such as obesity and neurological diseases including Parkinson's disease. The findings were presented at Neuroscience 2022, the annual meeting of the Society for Neuroscience and the world's largest source of emerging news about brain science and health.
cohaitungchi.com
Symptoms of Thyroid Problems in Women
Feeling tired, gaining or losing a few pounds, or having trouble sleeping? If so, you have plenty of company. These common complaints can be symptoms of a myriad of conditions, including disorders of the thyroid, a butterfly-shaped endocrine gland. So how do you know whether or not to be concerned?
News-Medical.net
Focused ultrasound treatment offers long-term relief for patients with essential tremor
A scalpel-free, high-tech form of brain surgery pioneered at UVA Health offers long-term relief for patients with essential tremor, a common movement disorder, a five-year review shows. The study offers important insights into the durability of the benefits of focused ultrasound treatment for essential tremor. Five years after treatment, clinical...
Mental health patients held ‘unlawfully’ in A&Es across the country, experts warn
Mental health patients are being held “unlawfully” in A&Es across the country as long waits for care and beds force staff into “fudging” the law, The Independent has been told.The University Hospital of North Midland Trust has been sanctioned by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) for holding mental health patients without any legal authority.However, experts have told The Independent, the problem is widespread and occurs across every emergency department in the country with some patients waiting “days” and even “weeks” in A&E.Dr Chloe Beale, a consultant psychiatrist, said staff were being forced into “fudging it” when it comes to laws...
News-Medical.net
Study shows the added value of genetic information in measuring inherited disease risk
A new study from the University of Helsinki demonstrates the added value of genetic information in measuring inherited disease risk, alongside the widely used assessment of family history. Physicians widely use family history to assess an individual's risk of developing common diseases, such as coronary heart disease, diabetes, and cancers.In...
News-Medical.net
Study illuminates how a typical gut bacterium spreads through the body
A typical gut bacterium that can spread through the body and cause a serious infection resists natural immune defenses and antibiotics by enhancing its protective outer layer, known as the cell envelope, according to a new study by Weill Cornell Medicine investigators. The finding suggests possible new ways to target these bacterial infections.
News-Medical.net
Collaboration aims to develop new medicines for neurodegenerative diseases
The ALBORADA Drug Discovery Institute (ADDI) today (Tuesday 8 November) announced that it will collaborate with pharmaceutical company YD Global Life Science (YDGLS) to develop inhibitors of the unfolded protein response for the treatment of the diseases that cause dementia. The ADDI, based at the University of Cambridge, is part...
News-Medical.net
Experimental therapeutic cancer vaccine leads to significant tumor regression in mice
An experimental therapeutic cancer vaccine induced two distinct and desirable immune system responses that led to significant tumor regression in mice, report investigators from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health. The researchers found that intravenous (IV) administration of the vaccine...
Why walking speed is more important than hitting 10,000 steps per day
Walking speed 'more important' than hitting 10,000 steps per day. Your walking speed is just as important as how many steps you take in a day, new research suggests. Walking 10,000 steps a day has long been associated with a reduced risk of dementia, heart disease, cancer and death. But...
News-Medical.net
Duke scientists join team involved in the first use of fetal therapy for Pompe disease
Experts at Duke Health were among a multi-national team involved in treating a fetus for infantile-onset Pompe disease using an enzyme replacement therapy - a first in the world. The case, reported online Nov. 9 in the New England Journal of Medicine, highlights the potential for introducing a therapy for...
Freethink
AI could help cancer patients avoid a deadly recurrence
AI could help doctors identify which skin cancer patients are at high-risk of a melanoma recurrence before their initial cancer is even treated — giving them a head start to recommend more aggressive treatments that can prevent a recurrence. The disease: Every year in the US, nearly 100,000 people...
