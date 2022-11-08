ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

FOX59

10 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s yet another reason to double-check your Powerball ticket. Ten winning Powerball tickets worth between $50,000 and $150,000 were sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing, according to the Hoosier Lottery. Locations ranged from Fort Wayne to Columbus, Greenwood and Indianapolis, among other cities. The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, Nov. 5, were: 28-45-53-56-69 […]
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Hasler tabbed to guide Purdue in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Indiana commerce secretary and Eli Lilly and Purdue executive Daniel Hasler has been named to help guide the launch of Purdue University in Indianapolis. Purdue President Mitch Daniels said Hasler, who served as president of Purdue's Research Foundation for five years starting in 2013, combines a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

No. 13 Indiana uses 3s to blow out Bethune-Cookman 101-49

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana coach Mike Woodson finally took advantage of a chance to beat up on his former teammate and longtime friend Reggie Theus on Thursday night. Together, they celebrated a bigger moment than any game — the Garrett family's return to Bloomington. Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 21...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

Indianapolis school adopts a cow

INDIANAPOLIS — An IPS school is finding a way to bring the farm into the classroom by adopting a calf from northern Indiana. The program is helping elementary school students explore STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) fields early on. "Oh! Did you hear that cow? Oh my goodness,"...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE-TV

$50k Powerball tickets sold in Fort Wayne and Columbia City

INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosier Lottery Powerball® tickets purchased for Saturday night’s drawing should be checked carefully as nine tickets are worth $50,000 and one is worth $150,000. One $150,000 winning ticket with Power Play was purchased at Gallops-Goshen located at 18423 US 20 in Goshen. Nine $50,000 winning...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WTHR

Ryan Mears wins reelection as Marion County prosecutor

INDIANAPOLIS — Democrat Ryan Mears was reelected Tuesday night as Marion County prosecutor, beating his Republican challenger, Cyndi Carrasco. Carrasco ran a campaign critical of Mears, claiming he was not sufficiently holding criminals accountable. She also criticized Mears following the mass shooting at a west side FedEx facility in 2021, stating the red flag law should have been applied, and honed in on Mears' policy of not prosecuting low-level marijuana cases.
MARION COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

One more warm day before big changes arrive

One more day with this very mild air is all we have before everything changes. To-date, this November ranks as the 2nd warmest on record for Indianapolis. Every day this month has been above average and today will be no exception. Temperatures will surge to the mid 70s Thursday afternoon, flirting with the record high temperature for today’s date. The record is 77° set back in 2020. We will likely be a couple degrees shy of that record today.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Indianapolis using $7.8 million to build supportive housing units

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis will be investing $7.8 million in building more than 100 supportive housing units. “The solution to homelessness is housing, and we continue to invest in that approach even as we take on new and unforeseen challenges brought on by the pandemic," said Mayor Joe Hogsett. "Today, that comes in the form of the City’s largest single investment to date into boosting our stock of permanent supportive housing.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Prepare now during Winter Weather Preparedness Week in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb has declared Nov. 7-13 Winter Weather Preparedness Week, and the Indiana Department of Homeland Security encourages Hoosiers to plan ahead, gather resources, and be ready for winter in Indiana. Now is the time, before bad weather hits, for Hoosiers to gather the tools...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Indy man sentenced to 7.5 years in embezzlement case after spending 8 years on the run

INDIANAPOLIS – A wanted Indianapolis man who spent years living under an assumed name is expected to spend more than 7 years in federal prison. According to federal prosecutors, Jody Russell Trapp, 58, embezzled more than $2.2 million from Shelton Machinery, Inc., a Fishers-based distributor of advanced machines, drill-tap machines, production saws and band saws. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Following the general election in Howard County

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — On November 8, voters in Howard County will decide who will take four contested county-wide positions. They will also vote on some state-wide, national, and township-level positions. The contested county-wide elections are for the county clerk, commissioner, recorder and assessor. You can follow along below...
WTHR

Police investigate $12k theft from NBA player's downtown Indianapolis hotel room

INDIANAPOLIS — More than $12,000 worth of items were stolen from an Indianapolis hotel room where a player for the NBA's Denver Nuggets was staying with the team. Someone broke into forward Michael Porter's room at the Conrad Indianapolis, 50 West Washington Street, and took items including cash, a gold bracelet, two Louis Vuitton designer bags and a bible, according to IMPD.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

