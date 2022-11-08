Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
WSDOT: Apple Maps routing drivers off I-90 at Snoqualmie Pass onto dirt road
SNOQUALMIE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is warning drivers, particularly iOS users, of an incorrect "detour" that is rerouting vehicles to a dirt road from I-90 near Snoqualmie Pass. The issue first arose in early October when WSDOT shifted eastbound traffic to the westbound side of...
Northbound SR 167 reopens after crash in Auburn
AUBURN, Wash. — All lanes of northbound SR 167 were blocked after a crash at the State Route 18 interchange in Auburn. All lanes have since reopened. The Washington State Department of Transportation first reported the crash at 9:05 a.m. on Wednesday. All lanes were closed about 15 minutes...
Rollover crash shuts down roadway in Federal Way
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Police are investigating what caused a rollover crash in Federal Way that shut down a roadway early Thursday morning. The Federal Way Police Department was called for a rollover crash just after midnight along South 348th Street and 16th Avenue South. The department said there were serious injuries, but the extent of the injuries is unknown.
Body recovered after crews respond to call of swimmer in distress in Lake Washington
A body was recovered after Seattle Fire Department crews responded to reports of a person in distress in Lake Washington on Thursday afternoon. According to SFD, crews responded to the 2200 block of Lake Washington Boulevard South just before 3 p.m. Rescue swimmers found an adult male submerged in the water who was pronounced dead on the scene.
q13fox.com
Crews recover man's body from Lake Washington
SEATTLE - The Seattle Fire Department has recovered the body of a man in the water in Lake Washington. Crews received reports of a "person in distress" in the water off the shore of Mt. Baker Beach in Seattle's Mt. Baker neighborhood around 2:45 p.m. on Thursday. Rescue swimmers found...
nud.net
Sewer Main Break in Kirkland
Northshore Utility District (NUD), in coordination with the City of Kirkland, responded to a sewer main break, caused by construction, at the intersection of 132nd Ave NE and NE 116th St. NUD crews have been on scene since 11:30am and will continue their emergency response throughout the evening to assist the contractor.
q13fox.com
Pedestrian hit, killed by bus in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood
SEATTLE - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a bus Thursday afternoon in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood. Seattle Police said officers were called after 2:00 p.m. to Mercer St. and Queen Anne Ave. N. Few details were known, but police said a pedestrian was struck by a passing vehicle.
All lanes of southbound I-5 in south Seattle reopened after brief closure
All lanes of southbound Interstate 5 at Boeing Access Road in south Seattle have reopened after being blocked due to an incident on the Boeing Access Road overpass, the Washington State Department of Transportation announced. Drivers were being diverted to a nearby exit. The freeway was closed for about 30...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Mainly dry and cool week ahead
Seattle - A weak system off the coast will bring more cloud cover Thursday, but the Seattle area will stay dry and cool this afternoon. Even with the clouds, we caught a gorgeous sunrise from our Capitol Hill camera this morning. This afternoon will feature more clouds on the coast...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Quiet and cold weather pattern for the next week
SEATTLE - The Pacific Northwest continues to stay cool and mainly dry through next week. Highs Thursday ran seven degrees below average, with the airport landing at 46. Normal for this time of year is 53. A weak front will push into the NW WA Coast overnight into early Friday....
Missoula vs Seattle: Driving In The Snow
Are Montana winters really that bad? Really? We covered the signs that Montana residents know to look for when it's too cold, and even provided some tips for University of Montana freshmen on how to deal with the cold as newly-minted Missoula residents. But what about a place from which...
Coldest morning of the season: Sea-Tac hit freezing for the first time and Olympia set a new daily record
SEATTLE — It is that time of the year when the temperatures continually grow cooler, the daylight gets shorter, and the sun angle becomes lower. Wednesday morning showcased just how efficiently temperatures can fall on a clear, calm fall night. It was the coldest morning of the season for many areas in western Washington with temperatures Wednesday morning falling into the 20s and lower 30s around Puget Sound.
The Most Stressful Cities to Drive In? There’s Two in Pacific Northwest
A recent study shows that two Pacific Northwest cities rank in the top 10 in the US when it comes to drivers being stressed out by road conditions, traffic, and more. These 2 cities stress drivers out big time. HiRoad insurance has released information from a study that was done...
WSP identifies man killed in Highway 395 crash
CHEWELAH, Wash. – The man killed in a crash on Highway 395 south of Chewelah has been identified as 52-year-old Christopher Sanders of Poulsbo. The Washington State Patrol said Sanders was driving southbound near Jump Off Rd and lost control while attempting to negotiate a turn. His car crossed the center line and struck a northbound car. Both Sanders and...
Power restored to more than 9,000 customers in Auburn area
AUBURN, Wash. — Puget Sound Energy reported that more than 9,000 customers were without power in the south Auburn area. PSE says the outage started at 6:46 a.m. and was caused by equipment failure. The outage was south of State Route 18 and east of State Route 167. The...
q13fox.com
Drivers ignoring chain requirements spin out, force closure of I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass
SNOQUALMIE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said drivers ignoring chain requirements forced the closure of I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass on Saturday. At 4:00 p.m., WSDOT Snoqualmie sent out a tweet about the closure. They said that the eastbound lanes of I-90 are closed at milepost 34...
Massive Storm Knocks Out Power For Thousands Of Homes Across Puget Sound
Over 40,000 homes don't have power as freezing temperatures and high winds sweep through the region.
Yakima Herald Republic
Snow arrives on Olympic Peninsula
Snow has come to the Olympic Peninsula. About 5.4 inches of snow accumulated Monday just south of Sequim, with 5 inches recorded in neighboring areas, according to the National Weather Service. Parts of Sequim recorded 1-2 inches of snowfall, while Port Angeles saw nearly 3 inches of accumulation. Meteorologist Mike...
As temperatures drop, many brace for the coldest weather yet
As temperatures drop to freezing at times this week across Western Washington, many are bracing for the coldest weather we’ve seen this fall. “It gets trying sometimes,” Timothy Bruwster, who has been houseless for three years in Tacoma, said. He’s relying on his tent and a small propane heater to get him through the cold winter months ahead.
'I-5 Stilly Doe': 40-year mystery solved in Snohomish County thanks to DNA
ARLINGTON, Wash. — DNA helped solve the decades-old mystery of whose body was found along the Stillaguamish River in Arlington in 1980. The Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office identified "Stilly Doe" as Othaniel Philip Ames, also known as Otie, an 82-year-old man who went missing in 1980. On July...
