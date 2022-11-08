Study shows consistent efficacy of Paxlovid regardless of age, number of vaccinations, comorbidities

Read full article on original website
News-Medical.net
People living with HIV found to have a significantly delayed internal body clock
People living with HIV have a significantly delayed internal body clock, consistent with the symptoms of jet lag, according to new findings reported by researchers from universities in South Africa and the UK. The findings, which have been published in the Journal of Pineal Research, may explain some of the...
News-Medical.net
Lower hydroxychloroquine dosing results in increased SLE-related hospitalizations, study finds
New research presented this week at ACR Convergence 2022, the American College of Rheumatology's annual scientific meeting, found that the recommended weight-based or non-weight-based dose of hydroxychloroquine led to more hospitalizations for flares among patients with systemic lupus erythematosus (Abstract #1654). Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), the mainstay treatment for systemic lupus erythematosus...
News-Medical.net
Study shows the added value of genetic information in measuring inherited disease risk
A new study from the University of Helsinki demonstrates the added value of genetic information in measuring inherited disease risk, alongside the widely used assessment of family history. Physicians widely use family history to assess an individual's risk of developing common diseases, such as coronary heart disease, diabetes, and cancers.In...
boldsky.com
Omega-3 That Can Destroy Cancer Cells: A New Promise For Cancer Treatment
The University of Louvain has made a significant discovery by finding that a well-known Omega-3 fatty acid found in fish can assist cancer tumours in disintegrating from within due to its action. Cancer tumours in acidosis rely on these fatty acids, but they cannot store them properly - thus poisoning themselves [1].
Chronic jet lag has been discovered in HIV-positive people, study shows
British and South African scientists concluded that people living with HIV have an internal body clock that is greatly delayed, which is consistent with the symptoms of jet lag. Recently published in the Journal of Pineal Research on October 29, the study might explain some of the health problems experienced...
News-Medical.net
Duke scientists join team involved in the first use of fetal therapy for Pompe disease
Experts at Duke Health were among a multi-national team involved in treating a fetus for infantile-onset Pompe disease using an enzyme replacement therapy - a first in the world. The case, reported online Nov. 9 in the New England Journal of Medicine, highlights the potential for introducing a therapy for...
News-Medical.net
How did alcohol consumption change during the COVID-19 pandemic in the state of Wisconsin?
In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers evaluated the patterns of alcohol use at three different time points during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin. Background. The severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) outbreak elevated stress among the general public across the globe....
News-Medical.net
MHRA grants approval for second Pfizer/Biontech bivalent Covid-19 booster vaccine
Approval has today been granted by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for a Pfizer/BioNTech 'bivalent' Covid vaccine that targets both the Original strain of SARS-CoV-2 and the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants. The updated booster vaccine is the second bivalent vaccine from Pfizer/BioNTech to receive MHRA approval, after it was found to meet the UK regulator's standards of safety, quality and effectiveness.
News-Medical.net
How many energy drinks are university students consuming?
A recent study published in Nutrition evaluated university students' consumption patterns of energy drinks (EDs). EDs are being promoted to enhance concentration, energy, metabolism, and athletic performance and stimulate mental activity. Caffeine is the chief ingredient of EDs, with 50 – 550 mg per can or bottle. EDs contain more caffeine than the traditional caffeinated beverages and potentially have more active ingredients than other soft drinks.
News-Medical.net
More babies, lower risk of endometrial cancer
While many highly industrialized and developed countries report falling or negative population growth rates due to a rapid decrease in the number of babies born each year, a new report adds more strength to the evidence that bearing a baby has a protective effect on the endometrium, the lining of the womb, reducing the risk of endometrial cancer. These findings were reported in the journal BMC Medicine by researchers at the University of Bristol, the University of Oslo, and the University of Queensland.
News-Medical.net
Study identifies novel inhibitors against SARS-CoV-2 main protease
In a recent study posted to the bioRxiv* server, researchers at the University of Arizona screened ~11 million severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) main protease (MPro)-inhibiting small compounds in the ZINC15 database using a structure-based in-silico screening method. Study: Novel inhibitors against COVID-19 main protease suppressed viral infection....
News-Medical.net
New approach can help design shorter, more powerful trials to assess Parkinson’s drugs
Testing whether a new drug impacts the progression of Parkinson's disease takes years, in part because the disease often advances so slowly. Many Parkinson's patients don't have any worsening of their symptoms over the course of a typical clinical trial, even without treatment. Now, Scripps Research scientists have developed a...
News-Medical.net
Study links ultra-processed food consumption to premature death
A new study published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine showed that ultra-processed-food (UPF) consumption precipitated premature deaths in Brazil. Thus, discouraging the consumption of ultra-processed foods would promote considerable health gains in this population and may also aid in reducing premature mortality. Background. The Global Burden of Diseases...
News-Medical.net
Researchers discover residual tumor cells responsible for colon cancer relapse
Colon cancer is the third most common cancer in the world, with about 2 million new cases each year. Most patients are diagnosed when the tumor is still located in the colon or rectum. These tumors are removed by surgery and, in many cases, are treated with chemotherapy in an attempt to prevent relapse. However, for between 20% and 35% of patients, the cancer reappears in the form of metastases in other vital organs. These are caused by residual tumor cells that remain hidden at the time of surgery. Metastases are the leading cause of death from almost all types of cancer, including colon cancer.
News-Medical.net
How long COVID is defined and measured affects prevalence estimation
In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers evaluated the prevalence of long coronavirus disease (COVID) symptoms, functional disabilities, symptoms, and pathological alterations among adults and children ≥12 weeks post-acute COVID 2019 (COVID-19). Long COVID has been established as an adverse outcome of SARS-CoV-2 infections that...
News-Medical.net
Biodegradable transport nanoparticle can make anti-inflammatory drug more effective and less toxic
A team from UNIGE and LMU developed a transport nanoparticle to make an anti-inflammatory drug much more effective and less toxic. How can a drug be delivered exactly where it is needed, while limiting the risk of side effects? The use of nanoparticles to encapsulate a drug to protect it and the body until it reaches its point of action is being increasingly studied. However, this requires identifying the right nanoparticle for each drug according to a series of precise parameters. A team from the University of Geneva (UNIGE) and the Ludwig Maximilians Universität München(LMU) has succeeded in developing a fully biodegradable nanoparticle capable of delivering a new anti-inflammatory drug directly into macrophages - the cells where uncontrolled inflammatory reactions are triggered - ensuring its effectiveness. In addition, the scientists used an in vitro screening methodology, thus limiting the need for animal testing. These results, recently published in the Journal of Controlled Release, open the way to an extremely powerful and targeted anti-inflammatory treatment.
News-Medical.net
The effect of vaccination-induced immunity on viral loads of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant
In a recent study published in Nature Communications, researchers analyzed nationwide vaccination data and cycle threshold value data from four laboratories in Israel that conduct severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) quantitative reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (qRT-PCR) tests to determine the effect of vaccination-induced immunity on the viral loads of the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant.
News-Medical.net
Mosaic nanoparticles displaying spike protein trimers from different coronaviruses elicits cross-reactive protection
In a recent study under review at the Nature Portfolio journal and currently posted to Research Square* preprint server, researchers developed and assessed the immunogenicity of nanoparticles expressing spike trimers from coronaviruses (CoVs). CoVs, particularly beta-CoVs, thrive in animal reservoirs and constantly threaten human health. Seven CoVs infect humans, including...
News-Medical.net
A knowledgebase of currently known categorized COVID-19 severity variants
In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers assessed human genome variants related to the susceptibility and severity of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Studies have reported that the genomic susceptibility of the host can increase the risk of severe SARS-CoV-2 (severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2) infections....
News-Medical.net
Analysis reveals highest number of pneumonia deaths in the UK
More people die from pneumonia in the UK than anywhere else in Europe, according to new analysis by leading lung charity, Asthma + Lung UK. Now, the charity is raising awareness of the signs and symptoms of pneumonia, and urging people who are eligible, such as those with severe asthma, pulmonary fibrosis and COPD, to get their one-off pneumonia vaccine.
