Officials: U.S. vote counting unaffected by cyberattacks
WASHINGTON (AP) — No instances of digital interference are known to have affected the counting of the midterm vote after a tense Election Day in which officials were closely monitoring domestic and foreign threats. A few state and local governments appeared to be hit by a relatively rudimentary form...
What to watch in the high-stakes 2022 midterm elections
WASHINGTON (AP) — After months of primaries, campaign events and fundraising pleas, the midterm elections that will determine the balance of power in Washington and state capitals are finally here. Republicans are predicting a massive red wave as anxious Democrats defend their narrow majorities in Congress while struggling to...
Dems show surprising strength; control of Congress unclear
WASHINGTON (AP) — Control of Congress hung in the balance Wednesday as Democrats showed surprising strength, defeating Republicans in a series of competitive races and defying expectations that high inflation and President Joe Biden’s low approval ratings would drag the party down. In the most heartening news for...
Kansas Supreme Court justices hang onto seats in retention vote
TOPEKA — Kansans voted to keep all six state Supreme Court justices up for retention on the November ballot. The justices were returned with more than 60% voter support, including two who voted in favor of abortion rights. Kansas Supreme Court justices on the ballot were Daniel Biles, Marla...
🎥 2022 Election results may not be known for a few days
WASHINGTON (AP) —Why won’t Americans know the winners of Tuesday's election for days?. (Click below to listen to White Press Secretary on the election results) With polls open across the country, no big problems were reported early on, though there were hiccups in some places, which is typical on any Election Day.
US judge strikes down Biden loan-forgiveness plan
FORT WORTH(AP) —A U.S. judge in Texas on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden's plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness — a program that was already on hold as a federal appeals court in St. Louis considers a separate lawsuit by six states challenging it.
Democratic Rep. Davids reelected in redrawn Kansas district
MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Democrat Sharice Davids held on to her Kansas City-area congressional seat in Tuesday’s election, overcoming Republican attacks over crime and the economy and new GOP-drawn boundaries designed to make her district harder for her to win. Davids, the only Democrat representing the state...
Trump says he'll make 'big announcement' Nov. 15
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump said Monday he will be making a “big announcement” next week as he teased a third presidential run while campaigning on the eve of the final day of voting in this year's midterm elections. “I'm going to be making a...
Marshall congratulates DeSantis for winning 2nd term as Fla. governor
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection to a second term Tuesday in a victory over Democrat Charlie Crist, bolstering his rise as a prominent GOP star with potential White House ambitions. Kansas junior Senator Roger Marshall was among the first to send his congratulations.
Democrat Cleaver wins reelection to U.S. House
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Emanuel Cleaver wins reelection to U.S. House in Missouri's 5th Congressional District. Check the Post for additional numbers on the election as they become available.
Sam Graves wins reelection to U.S. House
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sam Graves wins reelection to U.S. House in Missouri's 6th Congressional District. Check the Post for additional numbers on the election as they become available.
LaTurner wins reelection to U.S. House in Kan. 2nd District
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Jake LaTurner wins reelection to U.S. House in Kansas' 2nd Congressional District. Check the Post for additional numbers on the election as they become available.
Republican US Sen. Moran wins reelection in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Republican Jerry Moran on Tuesday won a third term in the U.S. Senate, defeating Democrat Mark Holland, former mayor of Kansas City, Kansas. Former President Donald Trump endorsed Moran early in 2021, insulating him from a serious Republican primary challenge, though Moran voted to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election the month before Trump’s endorsement. Holland won the Democratic primary in August against five other largely unknown candidates.
A Maryland Republican who lost his race by 300K votes says he won't concede, baselessly alleging election fraud
Michael Peroutka lost Maryland's attorney general race to Democrat Anthony Brown, but has claimed "suspicious" incidents, without providing evidence.
Tracking Nicole: How the remnants are expected to impact the NY area
Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday as a Category 1 storm along the east coast of Florida. It downgraded to a tropical depression late Thursday.
