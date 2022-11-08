Read full article on original website
District judge alerts Lower Burrell Council about reports of suspicious gray car
District Judge Cheryl Peck Yakopec spoke at the Lower Burrell Council meeting Monday to report a suspicious silver/gray car with three men that stopped at a city home and other locations. She asked city police Chief John Marhefka whether he had heard of any incidents involving the car and the...
wccsradio.com
CLYMER BOROUGH COUNCIL INSTITUTES FIRE BAN
At the request of the Clymer Fire Department, Clymer Borough Council on Wednesday night approved putting a fire ban in place for the borough. Clymer Fire Chief John Gromley said that the recent string of dry weather has made conditions ripe for brush fires. Gromley said that the ban includes...
Allegheny County court issues cease and desist against group impersonating poll security
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The Court of Common Pleas of Allegheny County issued a cease and desist order against a group impersonating poll security. According to officials, the group, who called themselves “The Commission Security,” went to different polling places across the county, indicating they were poll security.
Controlled burn turned wildfire in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Local fire departments alerted residents in Centre and Clearfield Counties Wednesday night of smoke in the area that was caused by a large wildfire. The wildfire was burning on Sandy Ridge Mountain, but it is contained, according to the Mountain Top Fire Company. They also reported the wildfire was the […]
wccsradio.com
INDIANA BOROUGH APPROVES REDUCING NUMBER OF WARDS, COUNCIL MEMBERS
The 2023 budget, the number of wards and council members were topics of discussion at Tuesday night’s Indiana Borough Council meeting. After lengthy discussions over multiple meetings, Indiana Borough Council unanimously approved adopting ordinances to reduce the number of wards in the borough to two and to reduce the number of council members from 12 to eight. While the reduction of council members will be done through attrition expected to end in 2024, the new ward boundaries will be put in place starting in January of 2023.
Clearfield County polls faced delays after machine error
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A precinct in Clearfield County faced some delays this morning after a machine error. A tabulation machine reported a number of votes that was not matching the number of voters who had cast their vote. “As a result , the board made the decision to go to the precinct, zero […]
Taco Bell manager arrested for shooting death of employee at nearby Pa. business
An arrest has been made following a shooting in Allegheny County that left one man dead. The shooting took place on Nov. 9 in Scott Township, where authorities reported that a man followed another into a Northwestern Mutual building and shot him in the lobby. The shooting led to the lockdown of nearby businesses and schools, closures of roads and a heavy police response.
Driver that injured officer during traffic stop in Cambria County charged, police say
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man now faces a slew of charges after police said he crashed into a patrol car on the side of Route 219 South by the Elton exit in July. On July 13 around 9:20 p.m., 45-year-old Michael Allen Morgan allegedly crashed into the back of a parked Richland […]
Butler woman fined, ordered to repay $45K in stolen Social Security benefits
A Butler woman has been ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and complete 150 hours of community service for stealing Social Security benefits. Amy Lynn Snow, 54, was ordered to repay more than $45,400 that she stole by Chief U.S. District Judge Mark R. Hornak in federal court in Pittsburgh.
Former manager of Blair County smoke shop accused of embezzling over $20k
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A former employee of a Blair County smoke shop is accused of embezzling thousands while the owner was away, according to the charges filed. While Stefanie Musselman, 35, of Roaring Spring, was the manager at the Taylor Township Puff Super Value, she allegedly stole a total of $20,112.76 over a nine-day […]
Digital Collegian
Clearfield County voters choose GOP candidates by large margin
Despite a technical malfunction that prevented mail-in/absentee ballots from immediately being included in Clearfield County election totals on Tuesday night, they would not have made a difference in the initial outcome. Republican candidates defeated their Democrat opponents by a considerable margin in Clearfield County. But the county’s results didn’t reflect...
Judge rules suspected Rialto shooters to be tried together
A Westmoreland County judge ruled this week that the two men charged following a shootout earlier this year in downtown Greensburg will appear together as defendants in the same trial. One of the men, Evan Curley, 24, of Greensburg, petitioned the court for separate trials, claiming the defenses of both...
Man charged with selling ‘Playtime’ heroin to police informant
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing felony charges after police say he sold heroin to an informant. Damien Hild, 31, messaged and called the informant through Facebook Messenger on Aug. 4, 2021 where they discussed buying a bundle of heroin for $120, according to court documents. Altoona police said Hild later met […]
wtae.com
Four charged in alleged catalytic converter theft ring
GREENSBURG, Pa. — Four people are facing charges in connection to multiple thefts of catalytic converters over the course of the past month. Catalytic converters have become a popular target for thieves in the past year, and state police said this group targeted multiple businesses throughout Westmoreland and Indiana counties.
wccsradio.com
REPORTS NOT YET RELEASED ON AMISH BUGGY CRASHES
Authorities have not yet released any information on a crash involving a motor vehicle and an Amish buggy yesterday morning on Route 839 in Cowanshannock Township, Armstrong County. The accident happened on Jordan Hill, a steep, curving roadway, between 8:30 and 9 AM. One person was reportedly flown from the...
Man charged in Altoona drug death threatened police with gun: ‘Get off my property’
(WTAJ) — A Penn Run man who was charged in the delivery of drugs that resulted in the death of an Altoona man back in Sept. is facing fresh charges relating to his arrest that even involved a Pennsylvania State Police Helicopter. Eldon Sajko and Brian Davenport were arrested and charged in the drug delivery […]
wccsradio.com
MAN INJURED AFTER COMING IN CONTACT WITH ELECTRICAL WIRE
One person was injured in an incident involving electrical lines in Indiana Borough. Indiana Borough Police Chief Justin Schawl said in a statement that Indiana Borough Police officers and County Sheriff’s Department members were dispatched to a home in the “00” block of North 8th Street for the incident. It was reported that a man came into contact with a live electrical wire while elevated in a bucket truck. A physical rescue was performed by members of the borough fire and police departments and sheriff’s deputies. The man was then taken by Citizen’s Ambulance for treatment.
wtae.com
Butler County fire department battling Penn Township fire
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Butler County first responders are fighting a fire in Penn Township in Butler County as of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The two-alarm house fire is affecting 117 Morgan Rd. Butler County 911 is reporting no injuries or transports from the location. This is a developing story....
wtae.com
Indiana County election results
Polls close at 8 p.m. Bookmark this page for updates later tonight. Pennsylvania's 2022 election was held on Tuesday. To see the latest results for Indiana County as they come in, scroll down. Use the 'Find a Race' search bar at the top of the widget if you are looking...
wtae.com
Police, firefighters and paramedics called to two-vehicle crash in Raccoon Township, Beaver County
RACCOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the scene of a crash involving a pickup truck and a car in Raccoon Township, Beaver County. The crash happened a little after 6 a.m. Tuesday on Route 18 near Shippingport Road. While paramedics were called to the...
