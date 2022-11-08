Read full article on original website
News-Medical.net
People living with HIV found to have a significantly delayed internal body clock
People living with HIV have a significantly delayed internal body clock, consistent with the symptoms of jet lag, according to new findings reported by researchers from universities in South Africa and the UK. The findings, which have been published in the Journal of Pineal Research, may explain some of the...
News-Medical.net
Lower hydroxychloroquine dosing results in increased SLE-related hospitalizations, study finds
New research presented this week at ACR Convergence 2022, the American College of Rheumatology's annual scientific meeting, found that the recommended weight-based or non-weight-based dose of hydroxychloroquine led to more hospitalizations for flares among patients with systemic lupus erythematosus (Abstract #1654). Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), the mainstay treatment for systemic lupus erythematosus...
News-Medical.net
$3.2 million grant helps to study the benefits of mind-body practices for patients undergoing surgery
Can mind-body practices such as gentle yoga or self-reflection benefit patients undergoing surgery? It's a question that researchers at Wake Forest University School of Medicine are examining with the support of a five-year, $3.2 million grant from the National Cancer Institute (NCI). Research shows that yoga practices such as meditation,...
News-Medical.net
Higher dose of pneumococcal vaccine improves antibody response in patients receiving rituximab for ANCA-associated vasculitis
New research presented this week at ACR Convergence 2022, the American College of Rheumatology's annual meeting, showed that a higher dose of pneumococcal vaccine safely and effectively improved antibody response in patients receiving rituximab for ANCA-associated vasculitis (Abstract #L16). Anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody (ANCA)-associated vasculitis is a group of disorders characterized...
News-Medical.net
Most echocardiography screenings for fetal congenital heart block fail to follow guidelines
New research presented this week at ACR Convergence 2022, the American College of Rheumatology's annual meeting, found that most echocardiography screening for fetal congenital heart block in anti-Ro- and anti-La-positive pregnancies did not follow recommended guidelines in one academic medical center (Abstract #0957). Maternal anti-Ro/SSA and anti-La/SSB antibodies are associated...
News-Medical.net
New approach can help design shorter, more powerful trials to assess Parkinson’s drugs
Testing whether a new drug impacts the progression of Parkinson's disease takes years, in part because the disease often advances so slowly. Many Parkinson's patients don't have any worsening of their symptoms over the course of a typical clinical trial, even without treatment. Now, Scripps Research scientists have developed a...
News-Medical.net
OHSU discovery could suggest new avenues to treat symptoms of Parkinson's disease
Researchers at Oregon Health & Science University have discovered that the neurotransmitter adenosine effectively acts as a brake to dopamine, another well-known neurotransmitter involved in motor control. Scientists found that adenosine operates in a kind of push-pull dynamic with dopamine in the brain; the discovery published today in the journal...
News-Medical.net
Treatment using CRISPR genome editing alleviates swelling attacks in hereditary angioedema patients
Hereditary angioedema (HAE) is a rare, genetic disorder characterized by severe, recurring, and unpredictable swelling attacks in various organs and tissues of the body, which can be painful, debilitating, and life-threatening. A new study being presented at this year's American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI) Annual Scientific Meeting in Louisville, KY shows a treatment using the CRISPR genome editing technology succeeded in alleviating swelling and reducing the frequency of attacks.
News-Medical.net
Does vitamin D reduce COVID-19 severity?
A recent review posted to the Research Square* preprint server examined published studies for a consistent association between vitamin D levels and coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) severity. Background. Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) enters the body through the respiratory system, where the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein binds to the...
News-Medical.net
Proteomics approach helps identify protein signatures that can improve detection of prediabetes
Scientists have used a proteomics approach to identify a three-protein signature in the blood that can improve detection of isolated impaired glucose tolerance, a form of prediabetes. The research, led by scientists from the Medical Research Council (MRC) Epidemiology Unit at the University of Cambridge, UK, and Berlin Institute of Health at Charité, Germany, is published today in Nature Medicine.
News-Medical.net
Characteristics of patients' drawing process can determine the type of dementia, study finds
The two most common neurodegenerative dementias are Alzheimer's disease (AD) and dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB). There is often an overlap of symptoms across these two diseases, which can make diagnoses difficult. Although biomarkers in cerebrospinal fluid sampling and neuroimaging are the most well-validated diagnostic biomarkers, they can be invasive, time-consuming, and expensive. Researchers in Japan have discovered that the characteristics of patients' drawing process can discriminate between patients with AD and DLB, offering a cheap, non-invasive, and quick screening tool.
News-Medical.net
New urine tests for early diagnosis of chronic kidney disease
Early diagnosis of chronic kidney disease (CKD) is key to managing progression of the disease. A new technique analyzing urine extracellular vesicles (uEVs) -; cell-derived nanoscale spherical structures involved in multiple biological functions -; in urine samples identifies changes in the kidneys earlier than conventional methods and can also predict renal function decline. A team at the University of Tokyo studied urine samples from children with and without CKD. They found that the size and content of uEVs change with decreasing kidney function. This proof of concept could help with developing new urine tests that can catch the disease earlier, as well as the development of similar tests for other diseases.
News-Medical.net
Understanding the gut-brain connection in metabolic and neurological disorders
The community of microorganisms living in the human gut, known as the gut microbiome, is increasingly recognized as playing a pivotal role in metabolic conditions such as obesity and neurological diseases including Parkinson's disease. The findings were presented at Neuroscience 2022, the annual meeting of the Society for Neuroscience and the world's largest source of emerging news about brain science and health.
News-Medical.net
High-quality reference genome assembly of the Nile rat facilitates diabetes research
Model organisms are essential for biomedical research and have enabled many important scientific discoveries. The ability to sequence the genomes of these models is a powerful tool for studying the genetic factors that impact human health. The house mouse (Mus musculus) and Norway rat (Rattus norvegicus) are widely used in...
News-Medical.net
Study shows the benefits of aerobic exercise on brain vascular health
A year of aerobic exercise training reduced impedance (effective resistance to blood flow) in the brain blood vessels of older adults, according to a new study from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas. The findings are published ahead of print in the Journal of Applied Physiology, and the study has been chosen as an APSselect article for November.
News-Medical.net
Researchers use lasso-grafting for designing receptor agonists with enhanced pharmacokinetics
Cell growth and repair are stimulated by biomolecules known as cytokines and growth factors. Unfortunately, delivering adequate concentrations of these molecules to the brain for treating neurological conditions like Alzheimer's disease is challenging as they are either cleared out of the blood very quickly or do not penetrate neural tissue effectively. A research team led by Junichi Takagi at Osaka University in collaboration with Kunio Matsumoto and Katsuya Sakai at Kanazawa University and Hiroaki Suga, the University of Tokyo has now used a technique called "lasso-grafting" to design molecules that replicate growth factors with longer retention in the body and brain penetration.
News-Medical.net
Expanding the therapeutic toolbox for mood disorders with psychoactive drugs
There is a need for new, effective treatments for mental illnesses like depression and anxiety. Researchers are expanding the field's therapeutic toolbox by investigating the antidepressant and anxiolytic properties of drugs such as psilocybin and cannabis. The findings were presented at Neuroscience 2022, the annual meeting of the Society for Neuroscience and the world's largest source of emerging news about brain science and health.
News-Medical.net
Study identifies novel inhibitors against SARS-CoV-2 main protease
In a recent study posted to the bioRxiv* server, researchers at the University of Arizona screened ~11 million severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) main protease (MPro)-inhibiting small compounds in the ZINC15 database using a structure-based in-silico screening method. Study: Novel inhibitors against COVID-19 main protease suppressed viral infection....
News-Medical.net
Experimental therapeutic cancer vaccine leads to significant tumor regression in mice
An experimental therapeutic cancer vaccine induced two distinct and desirable immune system responses that led to significant tumor regression in mice, report investigators from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health. The researchers found that intravenous (IV) administration of the vaccine...
News-Medical.net
Researchers characterize subtle differences in the brains of primates and humans
While the physical differences between humans and non-human primates are quite distinct, a new study reveals their brains may be remarkably similar. And yet, the smallest changes may make big differences in developmental and psychiatric disorders. Understanding the molecular differences that make the human brain distinct can help researchers study...
