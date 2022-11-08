Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ Teacher Posted Inappropriate Pictures in the Classroom & Now Dealing With AftermathBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Popular grocery store chain opens new location in DelawareKristen WaltersWilmington, DE
Philadelphia family donates $50 million to building new medical facilityAsh JurbergPhiladelphia, PA
Royal Boucherie Launches All-New Build-Your-Own Old Fashioned BarMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Visit Pennsylvania's Largest Christmas ShopTravel MavenLevittown, PA
Related
Yardbarker
Magic Johnson Says 'Especially Karl Malone Didn't Want' Him To Play In The NBA Because He Had HIV: "You Could Have Just Said That To Me!"
Magic Johnson went through a unique struggle to end his career after he was diagnosed to be HIV positive in the early 90s. The Lakers legend was far from done with basketball at this point, but the disease had a huge stigma surrounding it. Despite attempting a comeback later in his life, for all intents and purposes, Magic's career essentially ended following the Dream Team run.
Yardbarker
Julius Erving On Kyrie Irving: "The Owners Are Greedy, He's Going To End Up Playing For Somebody."
After all that Kyrie Irving has said and done over the past five years, his basketball future has never been more in jeopardy. In light of his recent actions, Irving has landed in some pretty serious trouble, with his return to the court only possible once he fulfills a number of conditions for the Nets.
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis Seemingly Takes A Shot At Rob Pelinka And Jeanie Buss Because He's Being Played Out Of Position
Anthony Davis is one of the most versatile big men in the league, and there's no doubt that he is impactful on both ends of the floor. He is a player that is an elite rim protector on defense, and there's no doubt that he should be in the DPOY conversation this season.
Yardbarker
Returning Lakers Star Is Preparing To Play
Right now, the Los Angeles Lakers need any sort of help they can get. Things are so bad for the storied franchise that they’d probably give the team ball boys a few minutes on the court if it helped them secure a W. The team is shockingly sitting at...
Yardbarker
Lakers Fans Plan Protest Outside Crypto.com Arena: "We Will Make Jeanie And Rob Do Something. They’ve Been Hiding Long Enough."
The Los Angeles Lakers have started their opening 10 games of the season with a very poor 2-8 record. The Lakers look like longshots to even make the playoffs at this point as the front office has failed to surround LeBron James and Anthony Davis with good talent amidst injury concerns for their two star players in recent seasons.
Yardbarker
Nick Cannon Believes Kyrie Irving Is Being Dehumanized By The NBA: "This Is What You Must Do To Fall In Line"
Kyrie Irving is dominating yet another NBA season in the headlines but it's not because he has been putting in MVP-level performances for a championship-bound Brooklyn Nets team. Instead, it's because of another off-the-court scandal that is keeping him away from actually playing NBA games as the Nets struggle to win regular-season games.
Yardbarker
John Salley Says He Apologized To LeBron James For Saying That Carmelo Anthony Should Have Been The First Pick Of The 2003 NBA Draft
There are times in NBA Draft history when a player comes along who is a no-brainer for the first overall pick. We are about to witness one such moment next year, with Victor Wembanyama coming into the NBA and the last time there was such clarity on who goes no. 1, was probably LeBron James back in 2003.
Yardbarker
The Cavaliers Were Almost Part Of A Monster Trade
Brian Windhorst claims that Paul George was close to being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers with LeBron James and Kyrie Irving in 2017. The trade would have required that Kevin Love and draft picks be sent to the Denver Nuggets while the Indiana Pacers would have gotten Gary Harris and draft picks of their own.
Yardbarker
The Knicks Have A Nagging Problem
The New York Knicks are currently the seventh seed in the East with a 5-5 record. This is not nearly as good as fans had hoped but also not as bad as they had feared. There have been moments of greatness with this New York team and certain players – like newcomer Jalen Brunson – are looking good.
Yardbarker
Adam Silver On Kyrie Irving: "Based On What He Said Directly To Me, Have No Doubt That He’s Not Anti-Semitic."
The controversy around Kyrie Irving sharing an anti-Semitic movie on Twitter has been one of the biggest in the NBA this season. This has become a high-profile issue in a time where there have been many anti-Jewish statements made by different pop culture figures. Kyrie's promotion of the movie and...
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Los Angeles Clippers: Anthony Davis And LeBron James Are Probable, Two Players Are Out
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to win their first matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers since the 2020 Orlando bubble, as the Clippers have emphasized their superiority over the Lakers in all recent encounters. This includes the Lakers' second game of this season, which ended in a narrow 103-97 loss for the purple and gold. The.
Yardbarker
Richard Jefferson Shares Harsh Truth About Lakers Season: "They're About 10 Games From Their Season Being Over"
The Los Angeles Lakers have been as bad as many people had predicted. When the Lakers were losing games last year, it came as a surprise because of the high expectations put on them before the season. This season, everybody saw this coming a mile away and the Lakers' front office still made no major moves to improve the team for this season.
Yardbarker
Mike Conley Jr on Jazz: ‘I’ve Loved Every Second of Being on This Team’
After trading away Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Royce O’Neale, point guard Mike Conley Jr. was the only Jazz starter from last season who remained. It wasn’t supposed to be pretty. But so far, it’s been a work of basketball art behind the likes of forwards Lauri Markkanen and Kelly Olynyk, guards Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton, and yes, Conley.
Yardbarker
Former Laker Teammate Gives Alarming Statement About LeBron
The Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the worst teams in the NBA this season. Entering the year with an old roster and a lack of outside shooters, the expectations were not very high anyway. But, to see a LeBron James-led Lakers team with a record of 2-9 is...
Yardbarker
2 Reasons Why The Jazz Are Winning
The biggest surprise of the 2022-23 NBA season thus far has been the Utah Jazz. After hitting the proverbial reset button and trading away All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, most were expecting the Jazz to be playing for nothing other than a shot at the first pick in the 2023 draft and the ability to take French phenom Victor Wembanyama.
Yardbarker
The Suns Aren’t Bringing Back Their Former Star
The Phoenix Suns are facing the prospect of losing Cameron Johnson for the next couple of months due to surgery to remove his meniscus. Johnson has been a helpful part of the team and has started in every game of the season so far. The loss of him isn’t as...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Protect Michael Jordan After Isiah Thomas Blasted Him Because Of The Last Dance
The world of sports is ripe with rivalries, each major sport has elite athletes that don't really like one another that much. And while some can remain strictly on the court, others can get quite messy off of it. Derek Fisher and Matt Barnes had beef over Barnes' ex, while Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant had problems that were to do with being the team leader. But if there's a beef that encompasses all levels, it's between Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas.
Yardbarker
Kyrie Irving Reportedly Blew Off Steve Nash's Plays 10 Times In One Game: "I Couldn’t Believe What I Was Seeing."
Kyrie Irving has several problems that have nothing to do with basketball currently. There are people involved with the NBA that don't even expect Kyrie to return to the court for any franchise let alone the Nets. His refusal to apologize initially after the scandal involving anti-semitism has seriously ticked the franchise off, who have made a list of conditions for him to be able to return to play again. Kyrie does have some people in his corner again, but the situation is looking a bit bleak for him.
Yardbarker
Jordan Clarkson Claps Back To Haters And Doubters Of The Utah Jazz: "79-3? Maybe? Hahaha Night Y'all, Love Y'all."
The Utah Jazz have had an unbelievable start to their 2022-23 season. The team blew up the All-Star duo of Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell in 2 trades that brought the franchise more assets than years of rebuilding could get them. They received a lot of solid NBA players to go around with remnants of their old core in Jordan Clarkson and Mike Conley.
Yardbarker
Donovan Mitchell trade odds: New York Knicks favored to land Mitchell
The initial frenzy of the NBA offseason is over but there are still some names on the trade market. One of those names is star guard, Donovan Mitchell. Would the Utah Jazz sell off Mitchell and if so where does he end up?. Oddsmakers believe that Donovan Mitchell is most...
Comments / 0