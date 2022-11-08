ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magic Johnson Says 'Especially Karl Malone Didn't Want' Him To Play In The NBA Because He Had HIV: "You Could Have Just Said That To Me!"

Magic Johnson went through a unique struggle to end his career after he was diagnosed to be HIV positive in the early 90s. The Lakers legend was far from done with basketball at this point, but the disease had a huge stigma surrounding it. Despite attempting a comeback later in his life, for all intents and purposes, Magic's career essentially ended following the Dream Team run.
Returning Lakers Star Is Preparing To Play

Right now, the Los Angeles Lakers need any sort of help they can get. Things are so bad for the storied franchise that they’d probably give the team ball boys a few minutes on the court if it helped them secure a W. The team is shockingly sitting at...
Lakers Fans Plan Protest Outside Crypto.com Arena: "We Will Make Jeanie And Rob Do Something. They’ve Been Hiding Long Enough."

The Los Angeles Lakers have started their opening 10 games of the season with a very poor 2-8 record. The Lakers look like longshots to even make the playoffs at this point as the front office has failed to surround LeBron James and Anthony Davis with good talent amidst injury concerns for their two star players in recent seasons.
The Cavaliers Were Almost Part Of A Monster Trade

Brian Windhorst claims that Paul George was close to being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers with LeBron James and Kyrie Irving in 2017. The trade would have required that Kevin Love and draft picks be sent to the Denver Nuggets while the Indiana Pacers would have gotten Gary Harris and draft picks of their own.
The Knicks Have A Nagging Problem

The New York Knicks are currently the seventh seed in the East with a 5-5 record. This is not nearly as good as fans had hoped but also not as bad as they had feared. There have been moments of greatness with this New York team and certain players – like newcomer Jalen Brunson – are looking good.
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Los Angeles Clippers: Anthony Davis And LeBron James Are Probable, Two Players Are Out

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to win their first matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers since the 2020 Orlando bubble, as the Clippers have emphasized their superiority over the Lakers in all recent encounters. This includes the Lakers' second game of this season, which ended in a narrow 103-97 loss for the purple and gold. The.
Richard Jefferson Shares Harsh Truth About Lakers Season: "They're About 10 Games From Their Season Being Over"

The Los Angeles Lakers have been as bad as many people had predicted. When the Lakers were losing games last year, it came as a surprise because of the high expectations put on them before the season. This season, everybody saw this coming a mile away and the Lakers' front office still made no major moves to improve the team for this season.
Mike Conley Jr on Jazz: ‘I’ve Loved Every Second of Being on This Team’

After trading away Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Royce O’Neale, point guard Mike Conley Jr. was the only Jazz starter from last season who remained. It wasn’t supposed to be pretty. But so far, it’s been a work of basketball art behind the likes of forwards Lauri Markkanen and Kelly Olynyk, guards Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton, and yes, Conley.
Former Laker Teammate Gives Alarming Statement About LeBron

The Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the worst teams in the NBA this season. Entering the year with an old roster and a lack of outside shooters, the expectations were not very high anyway. But, to see a LeBron James-led Lakers team with a record of 2-9 is...
2 Reasons Why The Jazz Are Winning

The biggest surprise of the 2022-23 NBA season thus far has been the Utah Jazz. After hitting the proverbial reset button and trading away All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, most were expecting the Jazz to be playing for nothing other than a shot at the first pick in the 2023 draft and the ability to take French phenom Victor Wembanyama.
The Suns Aren’t Bringing Back Their Former Star

The Phoenix Suns are facing the prospect of losing Cameron Johnson for the next couple of months due to surgery to remove his meniscus. Johnson has been a helpful part of the team and has started in every game of the season so far. The loss of him isn’t as...
NBA Fans Protect Michael Jordan After Isiah Thomas Blasted Him Because Of The Last Dance

The world of sports is ripe with rivalries, each major sport has elite athletes that don't really like one another that much. And while some can remain strictly on the court, others can get quite messy off of it. Derek Fisher and Matt Barnes had beef over Barnes' ex, while Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant had problems that were to do with being the team leader. But if there's a beef that encompasses all levels, it's between Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas.
Kyrie Irving Reportedly Blew Off Steve Nash's Plays 10 Times In One Game: "I Couldn’t Believe What I Was Seeing."

Kyrie Irving has several problems that have nothing to do with basketball currently. There are people involved with the NBA that don't even expect Kyrie to return to the court for any franchise let alone the Nets. His refusal to apologize initially after the scandal involving anti-semitism has seriously ticked the franchise off, who have made a list of conditions for him to be able to return to play again. Kyrie does have some people in his corner again, but the situation is looking a bit bleak for him.
Jordan Clarkson Claps Back To Haters And Doubters Of The Utah Jazz: "79-3? Maybe? Hahaha Night Y'all, Love Y'all."

The Utah Jazz have had an unbelievable start to their 2022-23 season. The team blew up the All-Star duo of Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell in 2 trades that brought the franchise more assets than years of rebuilding could get them. They received a lot of solid NBA players to go around with remnants of their old core in Jordan Clarkson and Mike Conley.
