North Carolina State

Election Day: What you need to know

By Sherry Jones, Wilmington StarNews
 3 days ago

Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.

To cast a ballot on Election Day, voters must go to their designated polling site in the county where they live.

Ballots include races for the U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, N.C. Senate, N.C. House of Representatives as well as boards of commissioners, school boards, judges and sheriffs among others.

You can view results for local races at www.StarNewsOnline.com after polls close Tuesday night.

New Hanover County

Meet the candidates: New Hanover Board of Commissioners

Meet the candidates: New Hanover County Board of Education

Meet the candidates: New Hanover County Sheriff

Meet the candidates: North Carolina's 7th U.S. Congressional District

Meet the candidates: North Carolina Senate, District 7

Meet the candidates: North Carolina House, District 18

Meet the candidates: N.C. House District 20

Meet the candidates: New Hanover soil and water conservation district supervisor

Brunswick County

Meet the candidates: Brunswick County Board of Education

Meet the candidates: N.C. House District 17

Meet the candidates: Brunswick soil and water conservation district supervisor

Meet the candidates: N.C. District Court Judge, District 13, Seat 2

Pender County

Meet the candidates: Pender County Board of Education

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Election Day: What you need to know

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Wilmington, NC from Wilmington Star-News.

