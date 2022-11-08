ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

saturdaydownsouth.com

Arkansas shows off incredible helmets ahead of LSU game

Arkansas plans to honor the military on Saturday, one day after Veterans Day, against LSU when the Razorbacks wear special helmets with the Razorback decal having an American flag inside the outline. The Razorbacks did something similar last year against Mississippi State in honor of Military Appreciation Day. The Razorbacks...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Eagle 106.3

What Charming Town In Arkansas Is The Most Friendly?

In the South and we take for granted how friendly the people are in this part of the country. But what town in Arkansas is the most family-friendly?. Arkansas is known as a friendly state, except when football season is here and anyone that is playing the Razorbacks might see the bad side of Arkansans, especially those folks from LSU and Alabama.
ARKANSAS STATE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Har-Ber High School student-athletes sign letters of intent

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA)— Seven Har-Ber High School student-athletes committed on Nov. 9, 2022, to play college sports at a National Signing Day event at Wildcat Arena. The following students will go on to compete at the collegiate level: Galatia Andrew,17 Austin Jones,18 Lauren Milligan,17 Madison Pratt, 17 Tyler Ridley, 17 Dawson Welch, 17 Jeffery Zachry, […]
SPRINGDALE, AR
KHBS

Bentonville, Arkansas voters approve of Sunday alcohol sales

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Bentonville has voted to allow retail alcohol sales on Sundays. Supporters had said the move will keep more tax dollars in the community. You won’t be able to buy alcohol there just yet. The city must first provide the Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control a copy of the election results.
BENTONVILLE, AR
5NEWS

State Moves to Revoke Fort Smith Cultivator's Marijuana License

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Arkansas’ Alcoholic Beverage Control Division is moving to strip the medical marijuana license of River Valley Relief Cultivation (RVRC) after a Pulaski County Circuit Court judge said in a stunning ruling last week that the license was granted on the basis of a fatally flawed application.
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Arkansas polls see major voter turnout on Election Day

ARKANSAS, USA — Polling locations opened across Arkansas at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8. “Vote because your voice matters," said Patricia Harriman. Harriman has come out to the same polling location in Springdale for 22 years. She says she had to wait in line to vote which makes her excited.
ARKANSAS STATE
ulmhawkeyeonline.com

Slim Chickens CEO meets new “slimbassadors”

Of the Slim Chickens Headquarters. none so much as McClain and Fetter. enjoying their go-to Slim’s orders. McClain still eagerly await to receive. which lends to its popularity. In return, the founders were able. to share some interesting history. about the franchise. Gordon embodies. the rags-to-riches dream,. going from...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
