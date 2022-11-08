Read full article on original website
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
Tyson Chicken CFO Falls Asleep In Wrong House, Arrested For Public IntoxicationTaxBuzzSpringdale, AR
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, ArkansasEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Early Signing Day Quietly Passes Hogs By
What does that mean for Arkansas Razorback basketball recruiting
How to Watch: Arkansas vs. No. 7 LSU channel, stream, game time
The Arkansas Razorbacks are back home this weekend as they take on the No. 7 LSU Tigers inside Donald W. Reynolds Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.). This will be the 68th meeting between the two programs. The Tigers own a 42-23-2 record in the all-time series, but the Razorbacks won last year’s meeting in Baton Rouge.
Hogs' Mike Neighbors Lands Pair of New Players on Signing Day
They come after press conference talking about win over UAPB on Monday.
Arkansas shows off incredible helmets ahead of LSU game
Arkansas plans to honor the military on Saturday, one day after Veterans Day, against LSU when the Razorbacks wear special helmets with the Razorback decal having an American flag inside the outline. The Razorbacks did something similar last year against Mississippi State in honor of Military Appreciation Day. The Razorbacks...
A Reality Check on Kendal Briles’ Authority & Arkansas’ Supposed Quarterback Controversy
FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas football program hasn’t had a quarterback controversy since Sam Pittman took over nearly three years ago and, despite what a segment of the fan base believes, it still doesn’t. Redshirt junior KJ Jefferson is obviously banged up, but that’s a fact of life...
LSU Fans Aren’t Going To Like The Game Time Against Arkansas This Saturday
LSU fans are still reeling from their big overtime win against Alabama last Saturday night in Baton Rouge. With the win, LSU vaulted to the top of the SEC West standings and now sits in the first-place spot. That is because they have beaten Ole Miss and Alabama to take...
What Charming Town In Arkansas Is The Most Friendly?
In the South and we take for granted how friendly the people are in this part of the country. But what town in Arkansas is the most family-friendly?. Arkansas is known as a friendly state, except when football season is here and anyone that is playing the Razorbacks might see the bad side of Arkansans, especially those folks from LSU and Alabama.
Har-Ber High School student-athletes sign letters of intent
SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA)— Seven Har-Ber High School student-athletes committed on Nov. 9, 2022, to play college sports at a National Signing Day event at Wildcat Arena. The following students will go on to compete at the collegiate level: Galatia Andrew,17 Austin Jones,18 Lauren Milligan,17 Madison Pratt, 17 Tyler Ridley, 17 Dawson Welch, 17 Jeffery Zachry, […]
Bentonville, Arkansas voters approve of Sunday alcohol sales
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Bentonville has voted to allow retail alcohol sales on Sundays. Supporters had said the move will keep more tax dollars in the community. You won’t be able to buy alcohol there just yet. The city must first provide the Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control a copy of the election results.
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Arkansas, you should add the following town to your list.
State Moves to Revoke Fort Smith Cultivator's Marijuana License
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Arkansas’ Alcoholic Beverage Control Division is moving to strip the medical marijuana license of River Valley Relief Cultivation (RVRC) after a Pulaski County Circuit Court judge said in a stunning ruling last week that the license was granted on the basis of a fatally flawed application.
Washington County election results
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington County voters took to the polls on November 8 to vote on a number of issues and positions. You can view all Washington County election results below.
Benton County Sheriffs looking for theft suspect
The Benton County Sheriff's Office is looking for assistance in identifying a criminal suspect.
Arkansas polls see major voter turnout on Election Day
ARKANSAS, USA — Polling locations opened across Arkansas at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8. “Vote because your voice matters," said Patricia Harriman. Harriman has come out to the same polling location in Springdale for 22 years. She says she had to wait in line to vote which makes her excited.
Slim Chickens CEO meets new “slimbassadors”
Of the Slim Chickens Headquarters. none so much as McClain and Fetter. enjoying their go-to Slim’s orders. McClain still eagerly await to receive. which lends to its popularity. In return, the founders were able. to share some interesting history. about the franchise. Gordon embodies. the rags-to-riches dream,. going from...
Training Site for Nuclear Transportation Happens in Arkansas
There's been a lot of talk in the news lately about nuclear bombs, testing on nuclear warheads, and a possible nuclear war. But did you know that the Department of Energy has a training location for nuclear transportation in Arkansas?. Yeah, that's right it kinda blew my mind too! No...
