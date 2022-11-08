EUGENE, Ore. -- As the votes continue to trickle in for Measure 114, a lot of people are on edge as the race is too close to call. The Measure would require gun buyers to have a permit from law enforcement in order to buy a gun. They would also have to complete safety training and pass a criminal background check. The measure also prohibits magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammo.

