Oregon State

Health Official Wants Oregonians To Mask Up, Brace For Viruses

A top Oregon public health official wants people to mask up and wash their hands, saying it could be a rough winter. Dr. Tom Jeanne, deputy state health officer said at an online press conference Nov. 10 that Oregonians face not only increases of COVID-19 during the coming months, but also the flu and RSV, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus.
Benefits from the Oregon Department of Veterans' Affairs

Since 1945, the Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs has assisted veterans in accessing federal VA benefits and care. Today, Oregon has a statewide network of trained and certified county and tribal Veteran Service Offices (VSO) accessible to veterans and their families in every county and on some tribal lands.
Here’s Three of the Best Rage Rooms in Oregon?

Life gets stressful, usually to the point where you're ready to smash something, but why destroy your own stuff when you can destroy someone else's? No, we're not saying you should go destroy some random person's stuff, instead, why not check out a rage room around Oregon?. Don't know what...
Voters talk Measure 114 in the midst of close race

EUGENE, Ore. -- As the votes continue to trickle in for Measure 114, a lot of people are on edge as the race is too close to call. The Measure would require gun buyers to have a permit from law enforcement in order to buy a gun. They would also have to complete safety training and pass a criminal background check. The measure also prohibits magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammo.
Oregon counties largely vote against psilocybin use

Jackson and Deschutes were the only two counties in the state to vote in favor of allowing psilocybin manufacturing and service centers. Coos, Curry, Douglas, Klamath, and Josephine counties voted down local measures. A growing health movement is using psilocybin to treat PTSD, severe depression, and substance use disorder. A...
Feds Will Penalize 21 Oregon Hospitals For High Readmissions

Twenty-one hospitals in Oregon will be penalized with reduced Medicare payments due to higher-than-expected readmission rates over the past few years, according to federal data compiled by Kaiser Health News. Those hospitals include some of the largest facilities in the state: Salem Hospital, Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, Adventist Health Portland...
Holiday trains raise prices, scale back rides for 2022 season

No matter what holiday train you adore, odds are the experience will be a little bit different this year. Between inflation, track maintenance, climate concerns and the potential for new COVID-19 restrictions this winter, historic railroads in the Pacific Northwest are making small changes to their holiday train rides, potentially affecting family traditions this fall.
Examining the 2022 midterm's impact on Oregon's drug decriminalization measure

PORTLAND, Ore. — As the ballot boxes are now closed on the 2022 midterm election, analysts and advocates are examining - through a new lens - what's next for Measure 110. The landmark law passed by voters two years ago, in the November 2020 general election, decriminalized possession of small amounts of hard drugs and opened up more money for addiction treatment.
Rogue Valley News, Monday 11/7 – Suspected Hunting Accident on Lake Creek Road, 75-year-old Woman Arrested after 112 mph Pursuit on I-5 from Merlin to Ashland

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Multiple Law Enforcement Agencies Responding to Suspected Hunting Accident, Victim in Hospital, Suspect Left Scene. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) responded to a...
Coronavirus in Oregon: Cases grow as hospitalizations stay steady

Oregon health officials reported 24% more new coronavirus infections this week compared to the previous week, with about 445 known infections reported per day. A wave of infections is expected to arrive this fall, though an Oregon Health & Science University forecast predicts that wave won’t lead to a major surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
