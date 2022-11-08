Read full article on original website
thelundreport.org
Health Official Wants Oregonians To Mask Up, Brace For Viruses
A top Oregon public health official wants people to mask up and wash their hands, saying it could be a rough winter. Dr. Tom Jeanne, deputy state health officer said at an online press conference Nov. 10 that Oregonians face not only increases of COVID-19 during the coming months, but also the flu and RSV, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus.
KATU.com
Benefits from the Oregon Department of Veterans' Affairs
Since 1945, the Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs has assisted veterans in accessing federal VA benefits and care. Today, Oregon has a statewide network of trained and certified county and tribal Veteran Service Offices (VSO) accessible to veterans and their families in every county and on some tribal lands.
Veterans Day 2022: Oregon events; what’s open, what’s closed
Each year on Nov. 11, Americans honor all those who have served in the armed forces. Here is the rundown on how some Oregon communities are celebrating the federal holiday -- what’s free for veterans, and what’s closed on Friday. Public transportation: TriMet buses, MAX and WES; C-Tran;...
Population surge of brown marmorated stink bugs threatens Oregon crops
The amount of invasive brown marmorated stink bugs in 2022 tops anything seen in Oregon for at least five years and poses a serious threat to Oregon crops and garden plants, according to Oregon State University Extension Service’s orchard crop specialist. Nik Wiman, an associate professor in the College...
kezi.com
Linn County sheriff says she will not enforce parts of Measure 114
ALBANY, Ore. -- As votes in favor of enacting Measure 114 hold a narrow lead over those opposed, Linn County sheriff Michelle Duncan has stated that her agency will not enforce the part of the bill that imposes magazine capacity limits. "I just want our voters to understand that if...
‘Respiratory trifecta’ spreading through Oregon, OHA gives updates on viruses
The Oregon Health Authority spoke Thursday about the current "respiratory trifecta" making its way through Oregon.
Here’s Three of the Best Rage Rooms in Oregon?
Life gets stressful, usually to the point where you're ready to smash something, but why destroy your own stuff when you can destroy someone else's? No, we're not saying you should go destroy some random person's stuff, instead, why not check out a rage room around Oregon?. Don't know what...
Psilocybin-related businesses will not be allowed in more than 100 Oregon cities
More than 100 cities across Oregon made it clear with their votes Tuesday that they do not want psilocybin-related businesses to operate in their towns, at least not for now.
kezi.com
Voters talk Measure 114 in the midst of close race
EUGENE, Ore. -- As the votes continue to trickle in for Measure 114, a lot of people are on edge as the race is too close to call. The Measure would require gun buyers to have a permit from law enforcement in order to buy a gun. They would also have to complete safety training and pass a criminal background check. The measure also prohibits magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammo.
ijpr.org
Oregon counties largely vote against psilocybin use
Jackson and Deschutes were the only two counties in the state to vote in favor of allowing psilocybin manufacturing and service centers. Coos, Curry, Douglas, Klamath, and Josephine counties voted down local measures. A growing health movement is using psilocybin to treat PTSD, severe depression, and substance use disorder. A...
Dangerous Cities in Oregon
Oregon has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The state flag of Oregon, USA.By Enzwell - Public Domain. Wikimedia Commons.
Mother looking for answers in mysterious disappearance of Oregon man Miles Stanton
“People say it’s a mother’s worst nightmare,” Laura Stanton said tearfully. “That’s still an understatement." Laura’s son, 21-year-old Miles Stanton, has been missing for 19 days. He had only been living in Oregon for 18 days when he vanished. “He’s been missing as long as he’s been living here,” Laura told Dateline.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Most of Central Oregon rejecting magic mushrooms, but one place saying yes
The various Central Oregon votes on psilocybin mushrooms were a bit confusing. The state said “yes” two years ago when Measure 109 was passed by a 22-point margin in 2020. But it was soundly rejected by Crook and Jefferson county voters. But on this year’s ballot, a yes...
Here are the Oregon counties that voted to keep slavery in the state constitution
After early election results came back in Oregon, several people expressed shock on social media at how many voters throughout the state said they did not want to amend the constitution to remove language allowing slavery.
thelundreport.org
Feds Will Penalize 21 Oregon Hospitals For High Readmissions
Twenty-one hospitals in Oregon will be penalized with reduced Medicare payments due to higher-than-expected readmission rates over the past few years, according to federal data compiled by Kaiser Health News. Those hospitals include some of the largest facilities in the state: Salem Hospital, Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, Adventist Health Portland...
hereisoregon.com
Holiday trains raise prices, scale back rides for 2022 season
No matter what holiday train you adore, odds are the experience will be a little bit different this year. Between inflation, track maintenance, climate concerns and the potential for new COVID-19 restrictions this winter, historic railroads in the Pacific Northwest are making small changes to their holiday train rides, potentially affecting family traditions this fall.
Contest between Chavez-DeRemer and McLeod-Skinner for Oregon’s 5th District still too close
Although three of Oregon's now-six congressional districts are decided, Oregon's 5th District race is still too close to call, according to the Associated Press.
KATU.com
Examining the 2022 midterm's impact on Oregon's drug decriminalization measure
PORTLAND, Ore. — As the ballot boxes are now closed on the 2022 midterm election, analysts and advocates are examining - through a new lens - what's next for Measure 110. The landmark law passed by voters two years ago, in the November 2020 general election, decriminalized possession of small amounts of hard drugs and opened up more money for addiction treatment.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 11/7 – Suspected Hunting Accident on Lake Creek Road, 75-year-old Woman Arrested after 112 mph Pursuit on I-5 from Merlin to Ashland
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Multiple Law Enforcement Agencies Responding to Suspected Hunting Accident, Victim in Hospital, Suspect Left Scene. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) responded to a...
Coronavirus in Oregon: Cases grow as hospitalizations stay steady
Oregon health officials reported 24% more new coronavirus infections this week compared to the previous week, with about 445 known infections reported per day. A wave of infections is expected to arrive this fall, though an Oregon Health & Science University forecast predicts that wave won’t lead to a major surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
