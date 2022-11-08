ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, TN

Historic former post office building up for auction

By Forrest Sanders
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FO9RB_0j2KqhfU00

Those who have known downtown Lebanon for a very long time can tell you when certain places first opened their doors, how downtown's changed over the years, and what movies they saw down there. One place, however, has been there as far back as anyone in the city can remember.

That's because it's been downtown for 107 years — as a post office for many of those years and then home to the Wilson County Election Commission.

"It's definitely on the historic registry," said Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto. "It was given to us by the federal government a long time ago, with the stipulation it be used for government use for 50 years, and it's passed that time for us."

Hutto said this, the city's first federal post office building, is getting a new chapter in its long story. 203 East Main Street is up for auction. What should this place be that's been around for nearly half of Lebanon's history?

There's a look of something from a past era with the style of the teller windows. 16,553 square feet.

Sealed bids will be taken by the Wilson County Finance Department early next month and then get reviewed by the Wilson County Budget Committee. Mayor Hutto said not every idea can work for this space. It can't be changed very much.

"We know it's in the historical overlay, so we know there's a lot of restrictions on what can happen here," said Hutto. "We'll be looking for the highest bidder. We've heard things like a law office, a steak house. It could be something I haven't thought of yet that would be good to add to the city of Lebanon square."

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRN

Future of historic house in question

There's an uncertain future for Gallatin's historic Hancock House, which was a bed and breakfast for the last few years. A fire damaged the home last year and was up for discussion during a recent council meeting. Future of historic house in question. There's an uncertain future for Gallatin's historic...
GALLATIN, TN
wgnsradio.com

Christmas Tree Lighting on Downtown Murfreesboro Square Set for December 2nd

(Murfreesboro, TN) - In December, the lighting of the Christmas Tree will take place on the historic downtown Murfreesboro Square in front of the local courthouse. The annual tradition will be held on Friday, December 2nd starting at 5:30 PM with a LIVE Nativity scene by Southeast Baptist Church, followed by choirs from Providence Christian Academy and MTCS, the event will be great for families both local and visiting.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Nashville Parent

Upcoming Events at The Factory at Franklin

The Factory at Franklin makes a lovely holiday outing with the fam — and the facility has released its upcoming events schedule. The 10-building campus will be hosting numerous events open to the public throughout early November and the early Holiday season. Upcoming Events. Southern Men’s Showcase | November...
FRANKLIN, TN
On Target News

Warren County man sentenced to Federal Prison

Kerry Shane Smith, a Warren County resident, plead guilty in United States District Court, Eastern District of Tennessee, to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Smith was sentenced to 97 months in Federal prison, to be released on supervised probation at the end of that sentence. In addition, Smith was ordered to pay $74,500 in fines.
WARREN COUNTY, TN
Maury County Source

Mark Your Calendar for the Columbia Main Street Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting

In partnership with the Columbia Main Street Corporation, the City of Columbia will host this year’s annual tradition of the Columbia Main Street Parade and Tree Lighting. This event will take place on Saturday, December 3, 2022 beginning at 6:00 p.m. with the highly anticipated Christmas parade. The parade starts at the Trotwood and West 7th split, promenading eastward toward Downtown Columbia. The parade traditionally takes 1-1-½ hours to complete. The 36th annual tree lighting will occur once the parade is complete, generally around 7:15 p.m.
COLUMBIA, TN
WSMV

Hundreds show up at wrong Davidson Co. precincts, election officials say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It took an extra trip for hundreds of Davidson County voters to cast their ballot Tuesday after many showed up at incorrect precincts. The county’s election committee says the two trouble spots were Bellevue Public Library and Southeast Library. Both were early voting locations, but on Election Day, were stand-alone precincts. During early voting, residents can vote at any of the open polling places, regardless of address.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

37K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy