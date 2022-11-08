ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

E! News

Drake and 21 Savage Sued for $4 Million After Using Fake Vogue Covers in Album Promo

Watch: Drake & 21 Savage Sued for $4M After Using Fake Vogue Cover. Drake and 21 Savage's fake Vogue cover has landed them in hot water. The magazine is suing the artists for faking a cover of the legendary fashion magazine in order to promote their new album Her Loss. According to legal documents obtained by E! News, Condé Nast, the media company that publishes Vogue, alleged that by sharing a fraudulent cover on social media, the two rappers created a "widespread promotional campaign" that is "built entirely" on the Vogue trademarks that were not authorized for use.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Sister Wives’ Fans Are Convinced Janelle and Kody Brown Split After Seeing This at Logan’s Wedding

In Sister Wives Season 17, Janelle Brown’s marriage with Kody Brown has become even rockier. The season 17 super trailer shows Janelle walking off from Kody in a dramatic argument, and separation rumors ignited. Now some new photos from their son Logan and Michelle’s wedding suggest that his parents have officially split. When did Kody …
OK! Magazine

Blogger Calls Out 'Sister Wives' For Possibly Faking Storyline After Season 17 Trailer Hints Robyn Brown Is In Critical Condition

Faking it? A trailer for the second half of TLC's Sister Wives Season 17, teased a scary moment for Robyn Brown, but popular TV blogger Katie Joy is calling BS. In the scary clip, the mother-of-five — she has Dayton, 22, Aurora, 20, Breanna, 17, from her previous marriage, and Solomon, 11, and Ariella Mae, 6, with her husband Kody Brown — was seen in a hospital bed wearing a face mask after allegedly seeking medical attention due to coronavirus."We were following all the protocols and still somehow COVID got us," Robyn said in the trailer. "I’m just waiting to...
OK! Magazine

Christine Brown Hints Ex-Husband Kody Never Got Involved In Halloween With His 18 Children

Christine Brown and her daughter Truely got into the spooky spirit after parting ways with their polygamous family. As the Sister Wives star reflected on Halloween with her youngster, she admitted she was shocked to learn that dads got involved in the festivities. Doing a "car confessions" while sitting in her vehicle on Monday, October 31, Christine told her 895K followers via her Instagram Story that she always thought Halloween was a "mom holiday," explaining her mom would take part in it while her dad "wasn't really involved."
HollywoodLife

Porsha Williams Accidentally Reveals Her Wedding Dress On Instagram Live: Watch

Porsha Williams appeared to have some back luck during her Instagram Live on Nov. 10, as she accidentally showed the entire front of her red wedding dress. Porsha, 41, who is preparing to walk down the aisle with fiancé Simon Guobadia, went Live with her sister Lauren Williams Thursday afternoon to try on matching black shirts. When Lauren had trouble getting hers on, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum pointed the camera at her and laughed at the situation — until she noticed what was in the background, that is.
People

Chanel West Coast Shares Name and Sweet Images of Her Baby Girl: 'Hello World!'

The Ridiculousness star and her boyfriend, model Dom Fenison, announced the birth of their daughter last week Chanel West Coast has revealed her baby girl's new name. The Ridiculousness co-host, 34, and her boyfriend Dom Fenison announced last Wednesday the birth of their daughter, and on Tuesday, unveiled her very own dedicated Instagram account. "Hello world! Welcome to my instagram 🎀," Bowie Breeze Fenison wrote, presumably with her parents' help, alongside a picture of her propped up for the camera, wearing a mostly pink outfit, including hat and pants. She also sported baby...
realitytitbit.com

90 Day Fiance fans are in shock as Elicia Clegg poses with Kody Brown

Sister Wives cast member Kody Brown, who is in a polyamorous relationship with three wives, was seen taking a selfie with 90 Day Fiance star Elicia Clegg, and fans cannot believe the two even know each other personally. It was Thursday October 13th when Elicia posted a photo of her...

