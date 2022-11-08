Read full article on original website
Cumming moves location of annual Veterans Day event as bad weather heads this wayJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Forsyth County property owners must pay tax bill by Nov. 15Michelle HallForsyth County, GA
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
142 Jobs Lost at Georgia Shoe Manufacturer – Lay-Offs Followed Kanye West’s Anti-Semitic Comments and Adidas SplitToby HazlewoodGeorgia State
Sugar Hill is named on the the tastiest cities in the USMalika BowlingSugar Hill, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com
Buford celebrates six college athletic signees
Buford celebrated six seniors who have signed with college athletic programs Wednesday night. The group featured three softball players — Olivia Duncan to Clemson, Emma Castorri to Georgia and Jennifer Ramirez to Fort Valley State. They were joined by swimmer Ben Irwin (U.S. Naval Academy), volleyball player Ashley Sturzoiu (Mississippi State) and track and field athlete Sydney Harris (South Carolina).
sicemdawgs.com
Bulldogs sign pair of Top-100 prospects
ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia Basketball opened the NCAA’s early signing period with a bang, inking two players ranked among the nation’s top-100 prospects to scholarship papers to play for the Bulldogs. Lamariyon “Mari” Jordan and Dylan James are currently ranked No. 72 and No. 94 nationally by ESPN.com, respectively.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Aaron Murray weighs in on potential beginning of a Georgia dynasty
Alabama isn’t have the season many projected it to have, falling to 7-2 with a 32-31 overtime loss to Georgia in its most recent outing. Several questions remain as to just what the future looks like for the team now and if there is a new dynasty team in the making. College football analyst Aaron Murray points to Georgia here after the Bulldogs just won a national championship and stand a strong chance at taking home yet another national title with the way they’re rolling undefeated this season.
Red and Black
OPINION: UGA must take crowd management seriously
I was excited. The entire week leading up to the Georgia Tennessee game, I couldn’t get my mind off of it. Saturday morning, I got to the gate early, where the crowd built over cruelly slow hours of waiting to enter the stadium. As excited as I was about...
North Georgia school closures for Friday due to Nicole | LIST
ATLANTA — Nicole, which landed as a Category 1 hurricane in Florida on Thursday, has been moving toward Georgia and losing strength, weakening to a tropical storm as of mid-Thursday evening. The storm system is expected to bring potential severe weather up north with it through Georgia, and several school systems in north Georgia have begun announcing closures for Friday.
accesswdun.com
NGPG opens new Concierge Medicine practice in Gainesville
Northeast Georgia Physicians Group has launched a new Concierge Medicine practice in Gainesville, giving patients the ability to access care 24/7. A press release from NGPG said the new practice will offer faster service for patients, access to your doctor’s cell phone number and 24/7 access to a doctor. Providers will be able to spend more time with their patients due to the smaller patient pool.
accesswdun.com
Cox wins Georgia State House District 28 seat
Republican candidate Brent Cox was victorious in his bid for the Georgia District 28 House of Representatives seat in the 2022 midterm election. District 28 covers the area in northeast Forsyth County and a small portion of western Hall County. Coverage stretches from Coal Mountain to the Mill Ridge area of Gainesville. Prior to 2020 redistricting, the 28th district house seat covered the area west of Gainesville, near Homer, and up toward Toccoa. Under the redrawn district lines, the zone has shrunk and shifted west. Chris Erwin was the previous District 28 representative and renewed his bid in the midterm, running for the District 32 seat.
scoopotp.com
Whataburger Kennesaw to Open Soon
Say what? Finally, a date has been announced according to Tomorrow’s News Today for the first Georgia Whataburger to open in Kennesaw on 11/28 at 705 Town Park Lane NW in a former Charlie’s Restaurant. BUT, Whataburger wrote to Scoop saying they don’t have plans to announce at this time and to just keep checking their social media pages for any updates.
Red and Black
PHOTOS: Herschel Walker rallies in downtown Athens
Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate and former University of Georgia football player, drew a crowd of roughly a hundred supporters on Saturday, Nov. 5, at The Classic Center in downtown Athens. The rally was held just hours before the Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Tennessee Volunteers at Sanford Stadium. Florida Senator Rick Scott and several other Republican candidates running for office joined Walker on stage including Bruce Thompson, Tyler Harper, Mike Collins and Burt Jones.
Red and Black
Fight breaks out between Tate Plaza speaker and UGA alum
Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to better reflect the nature of this situation. A fight occurred between a speaker and a spectator at the University of Georgia's Tate Plaza on Nov. 7, UGA spokesperson Greg Trevor said in an email to The Red & Black. According to...
FOX Carolina
Toccoa community remembers deadly dam break
TOCCOA, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - Forty-five years ago, disaster struck a small college campus in Northeast Georgia. Dozens of lives were lost. The small community has not forgotten, but the stories of the catastrophic event aren’t widely known. “It had rained almost all day,” Sam Thompson said, “I jokingly...
realtybiznews.com
Atlanta Real Estate: The Hottest Market in the Country
Atlanta, Georgia - a major metropolitan center in the center of the action - is one of the shining jewels of not just the Peach State but the entirety of the southeastern US. Thoroughly modern and exhibiting tons of growth in both its population and its economy, Atlanta has become a hotbed of real estate activity in recent years that has been attracting new residents left and right. But what, exactly, makes Atlanta such a great place to move to that its real estate market has boomed off the charts? Let’s take a look at Atlanta Real Estate and see what this city has to offer new residents.
Human remains found on the side of the road in northeast Georgia
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — The White County Sheriff’s Office is investigating human skeletal remains found near Cleveland. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Authorities say the skeletal remains were found on the side of the road by a property owner in the 6000 block...
accesswdun.com
Voting continues across Georgia in 2022 mid-terms
Heavy traffic outside the single polling location in Lumpkin County was not indicative of the traffic inside the building. Traffic was backed up almost a mile in all directions from the Lumpkin County Parks and Recreation building around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Drivers had difficulty finding an empty parking space once they arrived to a full parking lot.
Election Day Updates: Voting runs smoothly throughout Georgia
Below are live updates on how Election Day is going throughout Georgia. The results are starting to come in. View our live coverage of the results here. Two Cobb County voting precincts will remain open past 7 p.m. after delays in opening for the general election. Superior Court Judge Gregory...
cobbcountycourier.com
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb and other n. GA counties, but subtropical storm Nicole not on track to hit north Georgia
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other north Georgia counties due to subtropical storm Nicole, but adds that the storm is not headed our way. The NWS writes that there is no hazardous weather expected today, and that on its current trajectory the...
accesswdun.com
Head-on wreck west of Cleveland seriously hurts 3
A head-on wreck between a rollback truck and pickup truck Wednesday afternoon in White County seriously injured three people. The wreck in the 2200 block of Ga. 115 West was reported about 4:15. Three people were trapped and there was a fire in the engine compartment of one of the...
Monroe Local News
Walton County District 5 Commissioner Jeremy Adams easily wins reelection
Republican Jeremy Adams cruised to a win in his bid to remain on the Walton County Board of Commissioners. Adams, a Republican, won 84% of the vote against Democrat Adrienne Dowdy Odum. “I am thankful and humbled by the overwhelming support during my re-election campaign both in the primary and...
Red and Black
Maepole to open second Athens location on Oconee Connector
Maepole announced Monday it will be opening a second Athens location at the Oconee Connector shopping center next to David's Bridal, according to an announcement on the restaurant's Instagram page. This marks the third location for the healthy comfort food eatery, including its Atlanta location, since its opening on Chase...
President and CEO of Jim Ellis Automotive Group passes away at 67
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The president and CEO of nearly two dozen metro Atlanta car dealerships has died. He was 67. Jimmy Ellis, the President and CEO of the Jim Ellis Automotive Group, died on November 5 at Wellstar North Fulton Hospital. There is no word on the cause of his death.
