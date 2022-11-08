ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

espn700sports.com

Utah MBB Coaches Show with Craig Smith – 11/9/2022

The Utah MBB Coaches Show returns with Coach Smith and Bill Riley talking all things Runnin' Utes! The season-opening win over LIU, a look at the roster in year two + more. Porter Larsen is in his fifth year with ESPN700, covering the Utah Jazz and University of Utah Athletics on-air, online and on the sidelines. Larsen is the Executive Producer of The Drive as well as the host of Utes Game Day and After the Whistle on ESPN700. Before 700, Porter served as the voice of DSU athletics on X91.3fm and CECTV broadcasts as well as beat writing for the Sun News in St. George, Utah.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
espn700sports.com

The Drive with Spence Checketts – Full Show – 11/8/2022

The Drive with Spence Checketts – Full Show – 11/8/2022
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
espn700sports.com

Kyle Whittingham Coaches Show – 11/8/2022

The Utah Football Coaches Show is back with Bill Riley and Kyle Whittingham talking all things Utes! A wet week in Salt Lake, win over Arizona, the war of attrition, senior day matchup with Stanford and more. DB Zemaiah Vaughn and OL Keaton Bills stop by the show!
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
espn700sports.com

Sam Stejskal previews World Cup 2022, USMNT roster + more

The Athletic's Sam Stejskal joins The Drive to preview the World Cup in Qatar, discuss the USMNT roster reveal, MLS involvement in the WC, RSL offseason + more.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
espn700sports.com

Troy Clardy on CFP Rankings, conference title race, Stanford in SLC + more

Pac-12 analyst/PxP voice Troy Clardy joins The Drive to discuss CFP rankings, conference title race, Stanford @ Utah, what happened to the Cardinal(?) + more.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
espn700sports.com

Stevenson Sylvester on the Utes Pac-12 repeat run, the war of attrition, Stanford + more

Former Utes + NFL LB Stevenson Sylvester joins The Drive to discuss the Pac-12 title race, the war of attrition, a win over Arizona, senior night vs Stanford + more.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

