Gusties Defeat UW-Eau Claire in Opening Round of NCAA Tournament
ST. PAUL, Minn. — The No. 13 Gusties faced off against a familiar foe in the opening round of the NCAA Regional Tournament. UW-Eau Claire, the returning 2021 National Champion, was no match for the Gusties, who rolled to a 3-1 victory over the Blugolds Thursday afternoon to advance to the NCAA Regional Semifinals.
Men’s Hockey Stomped at St. Scholastica 10-3
DULUTH, Minn. – The Gustavus men’s hockey team suffered a convincing 10-3 loss at St. Scholastica on Thursday night, dropping to 0-2-1 overall and 0-1 in the MIAC. The scoring onslaught began just 20 seconds into the game for the Saints as they added goals at 3:07, 5:45, and 14:18 in the first for a 4-0 lead before the Gusties ended the shutout with 5:12 left in the frame. Wilmer Svensson (Fy., Stockholm, Sweden) scored his first collegiate goal, assisted by Mason Hendrickson (Fy., Deephaven). The Saints got that goal back three minutes later and ended the first period with a 5-1 advantage.
Lewis, Kugler, Waldspurger Earn MIAC Honorable-Mention Honors
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The MIAC announced its 2022 women’s soccer awards on Thursday, and the Gustie women’s soccer team landed honors for three players. Annika Lewis (Sr., Hudson, Wis.), Sara Kugler (So., Lakeville), and Cambelle Waldspurger (Fy., Mahtomedi) all earned their first MIAC honors, each being selected as Conference Honorable-Mention for their 2022 season.
Gusties Dominate St. Scholastica in 9-1 MIAC Opener
SAINT PETER, Minn. — There was no shortage of offense for Gustavus in its MIAC opener against St. Scholastica, as the Gusties combined for nine goals, including four in the first period, to defeat St. Scholastica 9-1 on Thursday night. Clara Billings (Sr., Rochester) started off the scoring just...
Men’s Soccer Earns Six MIAC Honors
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – The Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) announced it’s men’s soccer postseason awards Wednesday and four Gustavus student-athletes received All-Conference honors. The awards for Gustavus are highlighted by goalkeeper Wesley Sanders (Sr., Urbandale, Iowa) being named MIAC Defensive Player of the Year and Head Coach Tudor Flintham earning MIAC Coach of the Year.
Gustie football cruises past Carleton
This past Saturday the Gusties were victorious against Carleton with a 28-9 win. The Gustie defense had an unbelievable game with three interceptions, and held Carleton to a season low 228 yards of offense. The Gustavus football team now stands 5-3 overall, 4-2 in the MIAC, and 2-1 in the Northwoods Division.
Men’s soccer completes perfect season
The fifth ranking Gustavus men’s soccer team wrapped up their season against conference rival Macalester. After a hard fought match the Gusties were able to secure a 1-0 victory over the Scots. With the victory, the team finished an undefeated season for the Gusties and a regular season MIAC Championship.
Thelen Named to D3football.com Team of the Week
SAINT PETER, Minn. – Dalton Thelen (Sr., Cold Spring) posted 310 all-purpose yards – including a MIAC-record 261 on kickoff returns – to help Gustavus defeat St. Olaf 49-37 last Saturday. Thelen’s 93-yard return for a touchdown late in the contest helped seal the game for the Gusties, which marked his second career kickoff return touchdown. He also caught five passes for 53 yards and a 26-yard touchdown in the win. For his performance, Thelen has been named to the D3football.com Team of the Week.
Gusties Open Season with Convincing 72-53 Victory
MENOMONIE, Wis. — Gustavus women’s basketball kicked off its 2022-23 campaign Tuesday night against UW-Stout, and did so in impressive fashion, rolling to a 72-53 victory over the Blue Devils to start the regular season. The Gusties put on a dominant performance on both ends of the court...
Gustie of the Week: Bela Larsen
Senior Isabela “Bela” Larsen came to Gustavus for the community and stayed for it, too. “I knew a couple of people already going into my freshman year here on campus. That made me feel more secure, knowing that I had someone to rely on or ask questions or just to guide me,” Larsen said.
GAC can chalk the chalk, but can it walk the walk?
Within the past few weeks, there has been quite a stir around campus in relation to the chalking events of the week of Oct. 17. It is no secret that this has been a hot discussion topic, as it has even been discussed in this paper multiple times, and Gusties are hearing very contradictory narratives surrounding the chalking incident and its aftermath. It is time to piece together everything that is known to be factual.
Wednesday update: Major snowstorm, rainstorm impacts in North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin
Snow totals over a foot are possible in parts of North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota as the season's first winter storm barrels through the region over the next 72 hours, with the worst impacts from the snow and wind expected Thursday through Friday morning. According to the National Weather Service,...
10 Things People From Wisconsin Secretly Think About Minnesota
They may not say them out loud, but you can be sure every person from Wisconsin has had these 10 thoughts about Minnesota. I'll start off by saying I'm a reformed Wisconsinite. I was born over in America's Dairyland, I went to college there and it's where I lived my entire life until I met the love of my life and moved to Minnesota in 2012.
4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you also love going out with friends occasionally, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Wisconsin that are well-known for their delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Look: Deer crashes into school office in Wisconsin
A deer caused chaos at a Wisconsin school office when it jumped through a window into an office with two employees inside.
1-on-1 with Wisconsin's next lieutenant governor, Sara Rodriguez
Life has taken Lieutenant Governor-Elect Sara Rodriguez around the world, but her home is in Waukesha County where she grew up and currently lives.
2022 Wisconsin Fall Election Results
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Here you will find access to the 2022 Wisconsin Fall Election results!. First, you can check our election tracker for all of the biggest statewide and local races. These will be updated in real-time as ballots are counted and submitted. These will also be part of our WEAU 13 News broadcasts. Click here to see the Fall Election results!
New Wisconsin wolf plan eliminates state population goal
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin wildlife officials on Thursday released their first new wolf management plan in almost a quarter-century but the document doesn’t establish a new statewide population goal, a number that has become a flashpoint in the fight over hunting quotas. The Department of Natural Resources adopted a wolf management plan in 1999 that calls for capping the statewide population at 350 animals. As the number of wolves in Wisconsin has increased — the DNR released estimates in September showing that the population currently stands at 970 — hunters have used that 350 number to justify generous quotas, much to the chagrin of animal rights advocates. The draft plan the DNR released Thursday strips hunters of that argument by eliminating a statewide population goal. Instead it recommends the DNR with the help of advisory committee monitor local populations within the state’s six wolf hunting zones and decide whether to reduce the local population, keep it stable or allow it to grow. Neighboring Minnesota released an updated wolf plan in June that calls for maintaining that state’s wolf population between 2,200 and 3,000 wolves. Recent estimates put the number of wolves in that state at 2,700.
Here comes Minnesota's first major snow of the season
Minnesota is set for its first major snowstorm of the season, with parts of the north of the state in line for more than half a foot. A major system that will bring soaking rains and thunderstorms across the northern two-thirds of the state from Tuesday to Thursday – including the Twin Cities – will give way to snow as temperatures plunge Friday and Saturday.
This is how you can find out if your vote was counted in Wisconsin
A day after the 2022 Midterm General Election was held on Tuesday in Wisconsin, voters are now wondering how they can find out if their vote was counted.
