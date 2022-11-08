ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

Bowling Green women's basketball starts off with victory at St. Bonaventure

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CATJI_0j2Kq9w900

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. — The Bowling Green State University women’s basketball team is off to a 1-0 start following its 77-61 victory Monday at St. Bonaventure.

After an even first quarter, the Falcons outscored the Bonnies of the Atlantic 10 Conference in each of the final three quarters.

Elissa Brett had a career-high 26 points on 9 of 17 shooting for BG, making 4 of 8 3-point attempts. She also had five rebounds.

Alison Day had 19 points in her Bowling Green debut, making 9 of 16 attempts from the field.

I’yanna Lops and Nikki Oppenheimer each had 14 points for St. Bonaventure (0-1), while Tianna Johnson scored 12. The Bonnies turned the ball over 29 times, leading to 25 points off turnovers for BG.

The Falcons’ home opener is at 7 p.m. Nov. 14 against Wright State.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sent-trib.com

Battle of Woods set for an encore

Two familiar foes will be facing each other Friday at Bowling Green High School’s Bobcat Stadium. The 13th week is guaranteed to be an unlucky week for either Eastwood or Elmwood. The annual Battle of the Woods between Eastwood and Elmwood has been played 64 times with Eastwood enjoying...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Lima News

Girls soccer: Ottawa-Glandorf returns to state finals

MANSFIELD — It has been on the minds of the Ottawa-Glandorf girls soccer program since the end of last season. But it was something Ottawa-Glandorf head coach Michelle Maag did not bring up this week. The first order of business for O-G was to get past a very good...
OTTAWA, OH
WTOL 11

Rollover truck in west Toledo roundabout

TOLEDO, Ohio — A truck rolled over onto its side in west Toledo Monday morning. This took place on eastbound on Dorr Street at a roundabout near the entrance to south 475. An Ohio State Trooper says a Klumm Bros. Excavating and Demolition truck was driving around the roundabout when a tire got caught on the curb, causing the truck to tip onto its side.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Dine in the 419: Rosaria’s

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) -The owners of Rosie’s Italian Grill are branching out to their hometown of Perrysburg. This past summer, they opened Rosaria’s on Third Street. “We wanted to be completely different from our McCord Store,” said owner Phil Barone. “We talked about doing a coastal Italian because my mom loved fish, but she was a traditional Italian mama, and she loved her pasta.”
PERRYSBURG, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BG voters reject bond issues for new high school building

City voters promised they would support a bond issue as long as it didn’t take away their “neighborhood” elementaries. Rural voters vowed to support a bond issue as long as it was split between property and income taxes. But even then, the voters failed to follow through...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

ProMedica announces departure from skilled nursing joint venture

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica on Monday announced that it has exited its skilled nursing joint venture and entered into definitive agreements with Welltower. According to a statement released by ProMedica, under the terms of the agreement, a new Welltower venture will own the real estate interest for ProMedica’s skilled nursing facilities. In addition, operations for the skilled nursing facilities will also transition to new operators.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Two found dead in west Toledo house fire

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people were found dead Wednesday in a west Toledo house fire, according to Toledo Fire & Rescue officials. Crews responded to the 3800 block of Leybourn Avenue, near Berdan, just after 12:30 p.m. One male and one female were found dead inside the home: one...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Head-on crash wrecks pick-up truck used to plow veterans’ driveways

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A head-on crash caught on camera shows more than just an accident. It shows one man’s plans to plow this winter going out the window. “It’s real easy for me with a plow. Back up, drop the plow, hit the gas pedal,” explained Brad McClure. He’s known throughout his neighborhood for plowing out driveways as an act of service.
TOLEDO, OH
hometownstations.com

Motorcycle accident in Hancock County takes the life of a McComb man

A McComb man is dead after an early afternoon motorcycle crash in northern Hancock County. The Hancock County Sheriff's Office says 64-year-old Richard Weaver of McComb was southbound on Township Road 123 when he failed to yield to traffic on State Route 613. His motorcycle was then struck by a semi. Weaver was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital and later pronounced dead. The driver of the truck was not reported to be injured.
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

7 fishermen rescued from Lake Erie after 3 boats capsize near Toledo

JERUSALEM TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Three boats capsized Saturday while on Lake Erie in Northwest Ohio, leading to the rescue of seven fishermen. According to a news release from Jerusalem Township, four boat captains, along with the township’s fire department, the Coast Guard, Toledo Fire and Rescue, Oregon Fire and Rescue and state officials all were involved the in the rescues Saturday.
TOLEDO, OH
hometownstations.com

Bath Township Fire Department called out to structure fire on Lost Creek Blvd.

Press Release from the Bath Township Fire Department: Bath Township Fire Department responded to a report of a residential structure fire at 2604 Lost Creek Blvd., Lima, Ohio, in Bath Township at 2:25 P.M. on November 10, 2022. Upon arrival, firefighters observed heavy smoke coming from a shed which was...
LIMA, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Majewski unable to unseat Kaptur in OH-9 race

CLEVELAND — The Ottowa County Republican Party held a watch party in Port Clinton. Republican Congressional candidate J.R. Majewski spoke to Spectrum News before the results came in. He touted himself as a combat veteran. His campaign took a hit when the AP reported that Majewski may have not served in combat after unearthing his military records.
PORT CLINTON, OH
WTOL 11

Mayor Kapszukiewicz rips city council in radio interview, calls members 'little babies'

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz took aim at Toledo City Council Wednesday, airing his grievances with council members during a Wednesday radio interview. The mayor joined Scott Sands on AM 1370 WSPD for his weekly "Wednesday With Wade" segment, during which the ongoing tension between himself, city council and City Auditor Jake Jaksetic came up immediately. Kapszukiewicz hasn't been shy about his feelings regarding Jaksetic and on Wednesday, he extended his criticism toward members of council.
TOLEDO, OH
hometownstations.com

Delphos man facing charges after incident at Cairo Grain Elevator

MEDIA RELEASE 11-8-2022 from the Allen County Sheriff's Office: On October 29, 2022 at approximately 6:09PM Allen County Deputies were dispatched to the Cairo Grain Elevator. A male, later identified as Derek D. Tussing (DOB 3-10-1991) of Delphos, had tried to pull a female out of her car. When he was not successful at that, he got into a nearby vehicle with the keys in the ignition. Then, at a high rate of speed, Mr. Tussing drove the vehicle directly into the grain elevator entrance, striking grain elevator employee Richard Stemen. Mr. Stemen was life flighted to a Columbus hospital for life-threatening injuries.
DELPHOS, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
15K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy