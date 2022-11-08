Bowling Green women's basketball starts off with victory at St. Bonaventure

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. — The Bowling Green State University women’s basketball team is off to a 1-0 start following its 77-61 victory Monday at St. Bonaventure.

After an even first quarter, the Falcons outscored the Bonnies of the Atlantic 10 Conference in each of the final three quarters.

Elissa Brett had a career-high 26 points on 9 of 17 shooting for BG, making 4 of 8 3-point attempts. She also had five rebounds.

Alison Day had 19 points in her Bowling Green debut, making 9 of 16 attempts from the field.

I’yanna Lops and Nikki Oppenheimer each had 14 points for St. Bonaventure (0-1), while Tianna Johnson scored 12. The Bonnies turned the ball over 29 times, leading to 25 points off turnovers for BG.

The Falcons’ home opener is at 7 p.m. Nov. 14 against Wright State.