Seattle, WA

Post Malone Officiated A Wedding At His Concert

By Frankie P
 3 days ago
Photo : Getty Images

So Post Malone hasn't been having the best of luck during his recent tour, as he's now injured himself twice.

Posty is also no stranger to initiating cool things happening during his gigs. The other day, he helped a couple do their gender reveal at his concert.

But, in a change of events, he did the sweetest thing at his concert in Seattle on Saturday - he officiated a wedding on stage!

Two women hopped on stage, where Posty asked the audience to be quiet and pay attention. He then ran through the matrimonial steps, and then gave them the green light to kiss.

The cherry on top was the fact that he said that the two women were now wed in "in the eyes of space". Sounds about right for Post to say!

Check the Tik Tok of it below!

Miami, FL
