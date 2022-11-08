Montgomery County Council President Statement on Behalf of the Council on the Passing of Delegate Sheila Hixson

Read full article on original website
Related
mocoshow.com
Weekly Message from the County Executive Marc Elrich
Another Election Day is behind us which means there’s a lot to look forward to. I am excited to begin my second term and to continue working with the County Council. The new Council will now have 11 elected leaders versus nine and 6 of the new council members are women.. I look forward to working with the returning and newly elected Montgomery County Councilmembers, State Senators and Delegates, Congressional delegation members, and Board of Education members. I also want to thank the Board of Elections staff who worked so hard during the election and are still busy counting the many mail-in ballots. Our County is moving farther away from the pandemic conditions which disrupted our lives, schools, and economy. Now we can put greater focus on on finding solutions for affordable housing, job growth, and traffic issues that will benefit us all. Together, we can advance the work that’s needed to build a better future for all.
rockvillenights.com
Montgomery County election results and takeaways
Among the things Havana, Beijing and Montgomery County have in common? You know the results of a general election before a single vote is cast, at least since 2002. Once again, there were no bombshells or surprises - and no debates or media coverage of the general election campaigns in Montgomery County. Democratic incumbent County Executive Marc Elrich won in a blowout over Republican challenger Reardon "Sully" Sullivan, 71.40% to 28.04%. Every Democrat running for County Council won, as well.
bethesdamagazine.com
Five takeaways from the 2022 general election in Montgomery County
This story was updated at 2 p.m. Nov. 9, 2022, to correct some voter totals in the District 9A race. It was updated at 2:45 p.m. Nov. 10, 2022, to correct some results from 2018. As political observers watched around the country to see if Republicans or Democrats would win...
NBC Washington
‘Fresh Passion': Meet the First Gen Z Delegates Elected to Maryland's General Assembly
Two 25-year-old men are the first members of Gen Z to be elected to the Maryland General Assembly. Joe Vogel is an immigrant from Uruguay, and a political activist who grew up in Rockville. Vogel was elected Tuesday to the House of Delegates to represent Gaithersburg and Rockville. "I think...
mocoshow.com
Governor Larry Hogan Meets With Governor-Elect Wes Moore
Per the State of Maryland: ANNAPOLIS, MD—Following Tuesday’s gubernatorial election, Governor Larry Hogan today met with Governor-Elect Wes Moore to discuss the smooth and orderly transition to the incoming administration. Following a private meeting in the governor’s office at the State House in Annapolis, the governor and governor-elect took questions from the media.
McDuffie Knocks Off Silverman In Hotly Contested D.C. Council At-Large Race
Only months ago, D.C. Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie’s (D-Ward 5) political career seemed to have come crashing down as his bid for attorney general collapsed in somewhat spectacular fashion. On Tuesday, though, he experienced a political resurrection of sorts — and it came at the expense of one of his colleagues.
mymcmedia.org
One Incumbent Ousted as Vote Counts Continue for Board of Education
The Board of Education met Thursday as the Montgomery County Board of Elections continued counting mail-in ballots. It was member Scott Joftus’ last meeting following his apparent loss following Tuesday’s election. As of 12:33 p.m, Joftus had 57,390 votes to Julie Yang’s 118,394 votes in District 3.
Wbaltv.com
Harford County executive's race: 2022 election results
BEL AIR, Md. -- Harford County voters elected a new county executive in 2022. Incumbent Barry Glassman is running as the Republican nominee for Maryland comptroller, which left Democrat Blane Miller to face off against Republican Bob Cassilly. At 10:43 p.m., Cassilly released a statement, claiming victory, saying, in part:...
arlnow.com
JUST IN: Katie Cristol says she will not seek reelection next year
Arlington County Board Chair Katie Cristol does not plan to run for reelection in 2023. Cristol confirmed her decision to ARLnow last night, after it was mentioned near the bottom of a Washington Post article about Tuesday’s election. She released the following statement about her decision. I plan to...
WTOP
2022 Maryland election: County executive races in Frederick, Howard, Anne Arundel counties
A handful of county executive races across Maryland in the D.C. area are shaping up to be close contests and some remained too close to call on election night. In the Frederick County executive race, Republican Michael Hough had a substantial lead over Democrat Jessica Fitzwater in the race to succeed outgoing Democratic County Executive Jan Gardner. The unofficial results, with all precincts reporting, show Hough with 55.3% of the vote to Fitzwater’s 44.5%. There are still several thousand mail-in ballots to be counted, but it’s unclear if there are enough to flip the race back in Fitzwater’s favor.
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Democrats Chair Resigns to Run for County Board
With the last ballots of the 2022 elections still coming in, the first formal announcement from a challenger in 2023 Board of Supervisors race has already been made. Loudoun County Democratic Committee Chair Lissa Savaglio announced Nov. 9 that she will step down from chairing the committee to run for the Board of Supervisors in the new Little River District in next year’s election. Her resignation takes effect Dec. 1.
mocoshow.com
Board of Education Makes Amendment to 2022-2023 School Year Calendar and Discusses 2023-2024 School Year Calendar
The Montgomery County Board of Education (Board) held a business meeting on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. During the meeting, the Board amended the 2022-2023 school year calendar and discussed the 2023-2024 school year calendar; budget priorities for the development of the fiscal year 2024 operating budget; and college, career and community readiness and graduation preparation; and approved their 2023 Annual Legislative Priorities. The agenda for the meeting, with related links, can be viewed on the Board website. Watch the meeting recording.
Baltimore City elections director reportedly hospitalized
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City Elections Director Armstead Jones is hospitalized on Election Day, WJZ media partner the Baltimore Banner reports. Deputy Director Abigail Goldman will oversee operations in Jones' place. She told the Baltimore Banner Jones has "been out of the office for some personal issues for about a week now and we put everything in place ahead of today." Jones confirmed to the Banner he was unwell but didn't specify why he was in the hospital. Goldman told the outlet everything has been "running smoothly" and that the agency has backup systems in place for these circumstances.
Yardbarker
Report: Commanders players angered by organization's response to lawsuit from Attorney General
Washington Commanders players are apparently not happy over one tactic the organization used while responding to a lawsuit from the D.C. Attorney General. After the attorney general’s office on Wednesday promised an announcement regarding the Commanders, the organization released a critical statement that seemed to be preemptive damage control. In the statement, the Commanders criticized the attorney general’s office for focusing on the team instead of, “out-of-control violent crime in DC,” and cited the shooting of rookie running back Brian Robinson three months ago as an example.
mocoshow.com
Board of Education Discusses Antiracist System Audit Final Report
The Montgomery County Board of Education (Board) held a business meeting on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. During the meeting, they discussed the Antiracist System Audit final report. The agenda for the meeting, with related links, can be viewed on the Board website. Watch the meeting recording. Antiracist System Audit Final...
Chuck Jenkins, Republican candidate for Frederick County Sheriff, vies for 5th term, promises to uphold 287(g)
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Chuck Jenkins, Frederick County’s current sheriff, is battling for a 5th term against his opponent, Democrat Karl Bickel. Jenkins said if he is re-elected Tuesday, he wants to uphold the controversial 287(g) program, which gives state and local law enforcement the ability to collaborate with immigration and customs to […]
Wbaltv.com
Maryland attorney general's race: 2022 election results
-- An outgoing three-term congressman and former two-term lieutenant governor went head to head against a former Anne Arundel County councilman in the 2022 race for Maryland attorney general. If elected, Democrat Anthony Brown would become Maryland's first African American attorney general. Brown represented the 4th Congressional District in the...
cbs19news
Vega concedes, congratulates Spanberger
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The race for the Seventh Congressional District of Virginia is over, now that the Republican challenger has conceded. Yesli Vega tweeted a statement late Wednesday morning, congratulating Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger on her re-election. The statement read:. From the bottom of my heart, thank...
No concession from Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox, but 'it's not looking good'
ANNAOLIS - Dan Cox acknowledged to supporters gathered at an Annapolis hotel Tuesday night it's "not looking good" in his bid to be Maryland's next governor. "I'm not going to lie to you. This is a very difficult race. I'm not doing as well as I'd hoped in places like Baltimore County," Cox said.Cox spoke for about four minutes, thanking his wife Valerie and running mate Gordana Schifanelli. Cox did not concede the race, although Wes Moore claimed victory amid AP projections of Moore's victory. Cox says many of the outstanding votes to be counted are Election Day votes. "It's just a very possible situation with the votes still to be counted," Cox said. "If we pull of 60-65 percent of those, we can still win this. Very, very, very possible."
Brooke Lierman makes history, becomes Maryland's first female Comptroller
Democratic candidate Brooke Lierman becomes the first woman elected to an independent statewide office in Maryland.
Comments / 0