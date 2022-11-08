Piers Morgan Slams 'Whiny' Prince Harry For His Bombshell Memoir: 'I'm Sure His Father Is Thrilled'

Splash News

This story was written on 10/10/22 titled: Piers Morgan Just Called Out Prince Harry And Meghan Markle As ‘B-List Wannabes’ Who Need To Stop ‘Trashing’ The Royal Family

Piers Morgan has once again made his opinions on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle known! For his latest tirade against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the 57-year-old Piers Morgan Uncensored host has accused them of “trying to steal the royal family’s thunder” for releasing their new official photographs just two days after King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton released theirs. Yikes!

“I’d have bet gargantuan amounts of dollars that within 48 hours of Buckingham Palace releasing a new official photograph of King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla and the new Prince and Princess of Wales, up would pop the renegade royal grifters with an ‘official’ photo of their own,” Morgan wrote in his October 5th Sky News article.

The Sussex’s two photos were taken by celebrity photographer Misan Harriman before the opening ceremony of the One Young World summit in Manchester, England, last month. One picture sees Meghan wearing a bold red jumpsuit, with Prince Harry standing beside her in a grey suit and holding her hand, while the other one is a black and white picture taken from the side, also from the same event. And Morgan was not shy about giving his opinions about Prince Harry and Meghan’s picture in comparison to the official one released by Buckingham Palace.

“This is the current and future monarch of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth,” the former America’s Got Talent judge said, in relation to the picture of the King and Queen Consort posing with Prince William and Princess Kate. “As such, they are the biggest stars in the world, dwarfing the celebrity wattage of any mere entertainment or sporting rivals.”

“Meghan and Harry, by contrast, are now just a pair of B-list wannabes pretending to have royal power so they can make money from it,” he continued. “To date, they’ve fueled their royal status by constantly trashing the royal family and monarchy to anyone who will hand them a big check. But that shtick’s getting very old.”

Morgan then continued to issue a warning to the Sussexes, saying that he believes that King Charles’ “patience with Harry and Meghan is running perilously thin.” He asked: “How many more times can they wail in public about how awful their families are before we all just stop listening? And more to the point, how many more times is King Charles going to let them?”

“He knows how damaging it is to the royal brand to have these two running an unofficial rival royal household that performs no duties but milks the titles for huge personal commercial gain while constantly attacking the family and institution,” Morgan continued, before going on to suggest that Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir and the Sussex’s forthcoming Netflix docuseries will both, in his opinion, determine their future roles in the royal family!

“There are two things coming up fast that could be the tipping point for the king to cast them aside,” the Life Stories presenter wrote. “The first is Harry’s much-hyped tell-all book, which will doubtless contain endless new sniping about how badly he and his wife have been treated at the hands of what they want us to believe, without providing any actual evidence, are the ghastly, callous, racist royals. The second is their upcoming Netflix documentary series, supposedly about their wonderfully inspiring love story (pass the vomit bucket), which will doubtless do the same.”

Morgan concluded his piece by telling readers what *he* would do if he was in the new King’s position, adding: “So, if I were King Charles, and notwithstanding the fact he still loves his errant son, I’d make it very clear to them that if one more word of public criticism about the royal family or monarchy spews out of their spoiled, entitled, attention-seeking mouths, they’ll be stripped of all remaining titles and dumped into the trash can of former royal irrelevance. And trust me, there ain’t no greenbacks in that.”

This story was updated on 11/07/22 with the information below:

Piers Morgan's Thoughts On Prince Harry's Memoir

Naturally Piers Morgan wasn’t shy about expressing his opinions on Prince Harry's bombshell memoir, which we now know will be called Spare and is due to be released on January 10th, 2023. And it goes without saying – he was less than complimentary!

"I'm sure his father is thrilled about it," Morgan said on his TalkTV show, Piers Morgan Uncensored, on Monday, October 31st, before going on to suggest that the timing of the memoir couldn’t have been more inappropriate! "If you were King Charles and you were mourning your mother and your father in the last two years," he continued. "This is a family we are talking about, they had a pop at them on Oprah, are they really going to do it all again in a book?"

Morgan then went on to call the Duke of Sussex, "whiny," while historian and royal expert Tessa Dunlop, who was also on the show, alongside royal author Katie Nicholl, suggested that he should "stop talking about it" if Prince Harry and Meghan "irk" him that much, saying: "Do you know, if you don't want this book to succeed, if it irks you that much, stop talking about it! That's all I have to say to you."

"Oh no, it will succeed. It will be a massive number one, it will be a bestseller," Morgan predicted. "That's not my argument, he's got to get his money by going out there and flogging it. My point is he is trashing the institution and the people at the head of it who have awarded him his title."

Dunlop had a very different opinion to Morgan, and defended the Duke by stating that he was raised in a "goldfish bowl from day one," while also calling Meghan his "savior," and suggesting that the royal family should simply "brush the book off their shoulders" when it is released next year. Morgan did *not* agree, adding that Prince Harry "should not be allowed to make the book."