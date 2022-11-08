ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
shefinds

Piers Morgan Slams 'Whiny' Prince Harry For His Bombshell Memoir: 'I'm Sure His Father Is Thrilled'

By Maria Pierides
shefinds
shefinds
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CqFoJ_0j2Ko6VM00
Splash News

This story was written on 10/10/22 titled: Piers Morgan Just Called Out Prince Harry And Meghan Markle As ‘B-List Wannabes’ Who Need To Stop ‘Trashing’ The Royal Family

Piers Morgan has once again made his opinions on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle known! For his latest tirade against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the 57-year-old Piers Morgan Uncensored host has accused them of “trying to steal the royal family’s thunder” for releasing their new official photographs just two days after King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton released theirs. Yikes!

“I’d have bet gargantuan amounts of dollars that within 48 hours of Buckingham Palace releasing a new official photograph of King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla and the new Prince and Princess of Wales, up would pop the renegade royal grifters with an ‘official’ photo of their own,” Morgan wrote in his October 5th Sky News article.

The Sussex’s two photos were taken by celebrity photographer Misan Harriman before the opening ceremony of the One Young World summit in Manchester, England, last month. One picture sees Meghan wearing a bold red jumpsuit, with Prince Harry standing beside her in a grey suit and holding her hand, while the other one is a black and white picture taken from the side, also from the same event. And Morgan was not shy about giving his opinions about Prince Harry and Meghan’s picture in comparison to the official one released by Buckingham Palace.

“This is the current and future monarch of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth,” the former America’s Got Talent judge said, in relation to the picture of the King and Queen Consort posing with Prince William and Princess Kate. “As such, they are the biggest stars in the world, dwarfing the celebrity wattage of any mere entertainment or sporting rivals.”

“Meghan and Harry, by contrast, are now just a pair of B-list wannabes pretending to have royal power so they can make money from it,” he continued. “To date, they’ve fueled their royal status by constantly trashing the royal family and monarchy to anyone who will hand them a big check. But that shtick’s getting very old.”

Morgan then continued to issue a warning to the Sussexes, saying that he believes that King Charles’ “patience with Harry and Meghan is running perilously thin.” He asked: “How many more times can they wail in public about how awful their families are before we all just stop listening? And more to the point, how many more times is King Charles going to let them?”

“He knows how damaging it is to the royal brand to have these two running an unofficial rival royal household that performs no duties but milks the titles for huge personal commercial gain while constantly attacking the family and institution,” Morgan continued, before going on to suggest that Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir and the Sussex’s forthcoming Netflix docuseries will both, in his opinion, determine their future roles in the royal family!

“There are two things coming up fast that could be the tipping point for the king to cast them aside,” the Life Stories presenter wrote. “The first is Harry’s much-hyped tell-all book, which will doubtless contain endless new sniping about how badly he and his wife have been treated at the hands of what they want us to believe, without providing any actual evidence, are the ghastly, callous, racist royals. The second is their upcoming Netflix documentary series, supposedly about their wonderfully inspiring love story (pass the vomit bucket), which will doubtless do the same.”

Morgan concluded his piece by telling readers what *he* would do if he was in the new King’s position, adding: “So, if I were King Charles, and notwithstanding the fact he still loves his errant son, I’d make it very clear to them that if one more word of public criticism about the royal family or monarchy spews out of their spoiled, entitled, attention-seeking mouths, they’ll be stripped of all remaining titles and dumped into the trash can of former royal irrelevance. And trust me, there ain’t no greenbacks in that.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZDcNG_0j2Ko6VM00

This story was updated on 11/07/22 with the information below:

Piers Morgan's Thoughts On Prince Harry's Memoir

Naturally Piers Morgan wasn’t shy about expressing his opinions on Prince Harry's bombshell memoir, which we now know will be called Spare and is due to be released on January 10th, 2023. And it goes without saying – he was less than complimentary!

"I'm sure his father is thrilled about it," Morgan said on his TalkTV show, Piers Morgan Uncensored, on Monday, October 31st, before going on to suggest that the timing of the memoir couldn’t have been more inappropriate! "If you were King Charles and you were mourning your mother and your father in the last two years," he continued. "This is a family we are talking about, they had a pop at them on Oprah, are they really going to do it all again in a book?"

Morgan then went on to call the Duke of Sussex, "whiny," while historian and royal expert Tessa Dunlop, who was also on the show, alongside royal author Katie Nicholl, suggested that he should "stop talking about it" if Prince Harry and Meghan "irk" him that much, saying: "Do you know, if you don't want this book to succeed, if it irks you that much, stop talking about it! That's all I have to say to you."

"Oh no, it will succeed. It will be a massive number one, it will be a bestseller," Morgan predicted. "That's not my argument, he's got to get his money by going out there and flogging it. My point is he is trashing the institution and the people at the head of it who have awarded him his title."

Dunlop had a very different opinion to Morgan, and defended the Duke by stating that he was raised in a "goldfish bowl from day one," while also calling Meghan his "savior," and suggesting that the royal family should simply "brush the book off their shoulders" when it is released next year. Morgan did *not* agree, adding that Prince Harry "should not be allowed to make the book."

Comments / 27

Diane White
2d ago

I’m Not Shy about What I think of The Haz-Beens Of Greed. They Always Have Agendas To Fulfill or People To Sue For The Hell of it. Gotta Keep Your Pockets Full By Spreading Lies and Cruelty Wherever You Go. Your Both Useless.! Go Run Barefoot In Africa and Take The Misses Of Torment With You, She Trash Talks + Makes Up Stories . Two Peas in a Pod of Narcissism and Rejection.

Reply
10
Ms.Nair
2d ago

H& M BOTH KNOW WITHOUT A DOUBT that writing tell alls about his family, bashing & trashing them on national tv and suing the pants off anybody/everybody for things real or imagined is the EASIEST way to make millions so thats what they're going to do.....they should really be ashamed...

Reply
11
Sarah Rachael
2d ago

Morgan is right! Their whole agenda and reason to be is based on trashing the Royal Family. How long can that last….

Reply(1)
17
Related
shefinds

King Charles Will Reportedly Ban Prince Harry & Meghan Markle From His Coronation If They Attack Camilla In Bombshell Memoir

King Charles III allegedly has a very specific ultimatum for his son and daughter-in-law when it comes to his coronation. The monarch, 73, will reportedly prevent Prince Harry, 38, and his wife Meghan Markle, 41, from attending the historical event if the Duke of Sussex’s upcoming memoir somehow bashes the king’s wife, Camilla, Queen Consort, 75.
Daily Mail

Sir Rod Stewart leaves breakfast at the Ritz after finding Ukrainian family-of-seven a home in the UK and pledging to pay their rent and bills for a YEAR after refugees fled Putin's invasion

Sir Rod Stewart was pictured leaving breakfast at The Ritz in London with a couple of bandmembers on Tuesday. The outing comes after it was revealed he has found a Ukrainian family of seven a home in the UK and has pledged to pay their rent and bills for a year after they fled Putin's invasion.
OK! Magazine

King Charles 'Had No Idea' Meghan Markle Was Biracial When She & Prince Harry Started Dating: Book

King Charles didn't seem to know anything about Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle when they first began dating. "After returning from Botswana that fall, Harry introduced Meghan to his father and Camilla. The Prince of Wales found the young American actress — who bore a passing resemblance to Kate's sister, Pippa — 'completely charming, absolutely delightful,'" Christopher Andersen's book The King: The Life of Charles III reads.
netflixjunkie.com

As relations “hit rock bottom” Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Decide To Hold Back Celebrating Christmas with Royal Family

As we inch closer to Prince Harry’s memoir’s publishing date, new controversies have started taking their shape. His raw and unflinching book named Spare which is due on 10th January 2023 has already given the Royals a bundle of nerves. Further speculations around the book have resulted in widening the rift between the Windsors and the Sussexes. Owing to it, the Duchess, Meghan Markle, and the Duke Prince Harry have taken a bold step to keep all upcoming fiascos at bay.
womansday.com

Prince Harry Says He Has "No Idea Why" People Call Him "Harry" Instead of His Real Name

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s California Life Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s California Life. In case you weren't already aware, Prince Harry's real name is not, in fact, Harry. It's Henry. Or more specifically, "Henry Charles Albert David," a truly endless string of first names, none of which are Harry. So...why do people call him that? He has no idea.
CALIFORNIA STATE
owlcation.com

Princess Charlotte of Wales: Born to Be Queen but Dead at 21

History and writing are my passions. Learn about Princess Charlotte of Wales (1796-1817) intriguing life here. George, Prince of Wales, the future King George IV and Caroline of Brunswick, the Princess of Wales, had one child during their acrimonious marriage. Princess Charlotte Augusta of Wales was born on the 7th January 1796, and she was named in honour of her grandmothers. She arrived nine months after a wedding ceremony that had featured a drunken groom, an apoplectic King George III and an unimpressed bride.
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
201K+
Followers
5K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy