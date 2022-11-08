ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prichard, AL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPMI

Student arrested for assaulting administrator at BC Rain

According to Mobile Police, on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at approximately 1:30 p.m., officers responded to 3125 Dauphin Island Parkway, Ben C. Rain High School, concerning a student assaulting a school administrator. Upon arrival, officers attempted to detain the subject when he physically resisted officers. As a result, Brandon Sampson,...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police looking for man who forced 2 people into walk-in cooler

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are looking for an armed robbery suspect who forced two people into a walk-in cooler at a local convenience store. Police said the robbery happened Thursday morning around 1:30 a.m. at the Fulton Food Mart off Dauphin Island Parkway. When the suspect went inside the store, he first ordered […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Mobile Police arrest man in WeMo murder, also charged with 7 counts of attempted murder

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police have made an arrest in the homicide on the 800 block of Bryant Street. According to MPD, during the investigation, Zackery Hannah, 20, was identified as the subject involved in the murder of Matthew Richardson. Hannah will be charged with seven counts of attempted murder; six of those involved police officers.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Armed Mobile Co. homeowner encounters suspect accused of shooting officer

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Surveillance video captures the moments an armed Mobile County homeowner came face to face with an armed suspect on the run from police. Mobile Police say 20-year-old Zachery Hannah shot and killed a man Monday then later shot a police officer, who is home recovering. As police hunted Hannah down in the Glen Acres community, he entered the homeowner's yard and the two came dangerously close to firing shots at each other. The homeowner, who asked that we not identify him, says he knew about an armed suspect in the area and had walked to his mother's nearby home to check and make sure she was okay when he encountered the gunman.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Teen in custody after recent Prichard homicide

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - A 15 year-old is in custody this morning in connection to a recent homicide in Prichard. Prichard police say the teenager is accused of shooting and killing Lawrence Terrell Darby. The shooting happened Friday at the St. Stephens Woods apartments on St. Stephens Road. Police say...
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

15-year-old accused in Prichard murder, victim identified

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the City of Prichard have released more information about the murder of a man that happened at St. Stephens Woods Apartments on Friday, Nov. 4. The victim has been identified as Lawrence Terrell Darby. Darby was shot in the back and arm causing him to die at the scene. […]
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile man dead after attempting to protect sister: Family members

UPDATE: Officer shot in gun battle with homicide suspect: Mobile Police UPDATE (9:29 p.m.): Family members have identified the man that was shot and killed. Matthew Chase Richardson, 31, was allegedly shot and killed when he went to West Mobile house to “protect his sister” for a dispute. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the […]
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Fairhope man indicted in shooting death of CJ Edwards

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — Fairhope Police have confirmed that 20-year-old Aiden Thompson has been indicted on a charge of manslaughter in the June shooting death of Cory (CJ) Edwards, Jr. The 2018 Fairhope High School graduate was shot and killed at a party on Twin Beech Road. Thomson was...
FAIRHOPE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Fugitive Files Arrest: Accused laundry pod thief surrenders

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -We’ve all heard our mom say, “Cleanliness is next to Godliness!” Well, after robbing a store of several containers of detergent pods, Mobile police are wondering if the guy they’re looking for just wanted to get a jump on a lot of laundry.
MOBILE, AL
leesburg-news.com

First-degree murder suspect from Pensacola nabbed at bar in Lake County

A Pensacola man on the run for first-degree murder in Escambia County was arrested early Saturday during a traffic stop at the Crazy Gator bar in Eustis. Jacob Monroe Colville, 29, was the third person arrested in connection with the Oct. 29 slaying of 26-year-old Jesse Geoghagan. An arrest warrant had been issued for Colville charging him with first-degree premeditated murder, and he was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by a Eustis police officer because the driver wasn’t wearing his seatbelt. Colville possessed a trafficking quantity of drugs and a loaded handgun at the time of his arrest, according to the police report.
PENSACOLA, FL
Alabama Now

Officials responding to man selling cellphones without license, discover he is wanted for escaping from Alabama Department of Corrections

A Montgomery man was arrested Nov. 7 on an escape warrant from the Alabama Department of Corrections, according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said in a release that Lamar Vanhuse, 46, of Montgomery, was placed under arrest and transported to the Escambia County Detention Center to await extradition back into the custody of the ADOC.
ATMORE, AL
WEAR

UPDATE: 78-year-old Pensacola man dies after crashing into home

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 78-year-old Pensacola man is dead after suffering a medical emergency in his SUV and crashing into a home Wednesday afternoon. It happened around 4:45 p.m. in the 1300-block of Portland Street as the driver was in a driveway. "The driver of this vehicle experienced a...
PENSACOLA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy