MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Surveillance video captures the moments an armed Mobile County homeowner came face to face with an armed suspect on the run from police. Mobile Police say 20-year-old Zachery Hannah shot and killed a man Monday then later shot a police officer, who is home recovering. As police hunted Hannah down in the Glen Acres community, he entered the homeowner's yard and the two came dangerously close to firing shots at each other. The homeowner, who asked that we not identify him, says he knew about an armed suspect in the area and had walked to his mother's nearby home to check and make sure she was okay when he encountered the gunman.

MOBILE COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO