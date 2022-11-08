Read full article on original website
WPMI
Student arrested for assaulting administrator at BC Rain
According to Mobile Police, on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at approximately 1:30 p.m., officers responded to 3125 Dauphin Island Parkway, Ben C. Rain High School, concerning a student assaulting a school administrator. Upon arrival, officers attempted to detain the subject when he physically resisted officers. As a result, Brandon Sampson,...
Mobile Police looking for man who forced 2 people into walk-in cooler
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are looking for an armed robbery suspect who forced two people into a walk-in cooler at a local convenience store. Police said the robbery happened Thursday morning around 1:30 a.m. at the Fulton Food Mart off Dauphin Island Parkway. When the suspect went inside the store, he first ordered […]
utv44.com
Mobile Police arrest man in WeMo murder, also charged with 7 counts of attempted murder
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police have made an arrest in the homicide on the 800 block of Bryant Street. According to MPD, during the investigation, Zackery Hannah, 20, was identified as the subject involved in the murder of Matthew Richardson. Hannah will be charged with seven counts of attempted murder; six of those involved police officers.
Mobile police move murder suspect from hospital to Mobile Metro Jail
UPDATE (8:11 p.m.): WKRG News 5 tried to speak with the suspect, Zackery Hannah, but he did not say anything to us. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The man accused of murdering a 31-year-old Monday night on Bryant Street has been moved from the hospital to Mobile Metro Jail Thursday, according to officials with the Mobile […]
WPMI
Armed Mobile Co. homeowner encounters suspect accused of shooting officer
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Surveillance video captures the moments an armed Mobile County homeowner came face to face with an armed suspect on the run from police. Mobile Police say 20-year-old Zachery Hannah shot and killed a man Monday then later shot a police officer, who is home recovering. As police hunted Hannah down in the Glen Acres community, he entered the homeowner's yard and the two came dangerously close to firing shots at each other. The homeowner, who asked that we not identify him, says he knew about an armed suspect in the area and had walked to his mother's nearby home to check and make sure she was okay when he encountered the gunman.
Student at Alabama high school accused of assaulting administrator on campus
A student at B.C. Rain High School is accused of assaulting a school administrator at the school.
WALA-TV FOX10
Bayou La Batre Police Department investigating Wednesday morning hit-and-run
Bayou La Batre, Ala. (WALA) - Police in Bayou La Batre are investigating a hit-and-run that sent a woman to the hospital with serious injuries. Police tell FOX10 she was hit while walking to work at around 1 a.m. Wednesday on Padgett Switch Road near Mosteller Medical. Ran Beng says...
WALA-TV FOX10
Teen in custody after recent Prichard homicide
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - A 15 year-old is in custody this morning in connection to a recent homicide in Prichard. Prichard police say the teenager is accused of shooting and killing Lawrence Terrell Darby. The shooting happened Friday at the St. Stephens Woods apartments on St. Stephens Road. Police say...
15-year-old accused in Prichard murder, victim identified
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the City of Prichard have released more information about the murder of a man that happened at St. Stephens Woods Apartments on Friday, Nov. 4. The victim has been identified as Lawrence Terrell Darby. Darby was shot in the back and arm causing him to die at the scene. […]
Mobile student faces felony charge after alleged assault of school official
A student at Mobile’s B.C. Rain High School was taken to Mobile County Metro Jail after allegedly assaulting a school official on Wednesday. According to information released Thursday by the Mobile Police Department, officers were called to the school at about 1:30 p.m. “concerning a student assaulting a school administrator.”
WALA-TV FOX10
Fairhope man charged with manslaughter in party shooting death of former high school football star
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - After a months-long investigation, Fairhope police have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of former Fairhope football star, CJ Edwards. Twenty-two-year-old Edwards was shot and killed at a house party this summer. Fairhope Police did multiple witness interviews and collected three guns from that party...
Man who hit Pensacola police officer with car in 2021 sentenced to 15 years in prison
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after fleeing from police in 2021 and hitting an officer on foot patrol. On Nov. 3, Circuit Court Judge John Simon sentenced Josiah Miles Andersen, 44, to 15 years in Florida’s Department of Corrections for Fleeing and Attempting to Elude, […]
Mobile man dead after attempting to protect sister: Family members
UPDATE: Officer shot in gun battle with homicide suspect: Mobile Police UPDATE (9:29 p.m.): Family members have identified the man that was shot and killed. Matthew Chase Richardson, 31, was allegedly shot and killed when he went to West Mobile house to “protect his sister” for a dispute. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the […]
Escambia County woman looking for help after a fire at Moorings Apartments
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two apartments are damaged and one is deemed a total loss after an apartment fire on the 8400-block of Old Spanish Trail Road. “I walked through my door and everything was on fire. I was trying to run and go get my purse and some of my daughters stuff, and […]
Mobile braces for ‘misery’ and awaits ‘mother of all roundabouts’ as McGregor Avenue projects approach
Khanh Nguyen is spending a good portion of her day on a renovation project inside a home she and her husband, Dan, recently bought at the corner of Dauphin Street and McGregor Avenue in west Mobile. But Nguyen admits she knew little about the major reconstruction project that will be...
WPMI
Fairhope man indicted in shooting death of CJ Edwards
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — Fairhope Police have confirmed that 20-year-old Aiden Thompson has been indicted on a charge of manslaughter in the June shooting death of Cory (CJ) Edwards, Jr. The 2018 Fairhope High School graduate was shot and killed at a party on Twin Beech Road. Thomson was...
WALA-TV FOX10
Fugitive Files Arrest: Accused laundry pod thief surrenders
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -We’ve all heard our mom say, “Cleanliness is next to Godliness!” Well, after robbing a store of several containers of detergent pods, Mobile police are wondering if the guy they’re looking for just wanted to get a jump on a lot of laundry.
leesburg-news.com
First-degree murder suspect from Pensacola nabbed at bar in Lake County
A Pensacola man on the run for first-degree murder in Escambia County was arrested early Saturday during a traffic stop at the Crazy Gator bar in Eustis. Jacob Monroe Colville, 29, was the third person arrested in connection with the Oct. 29 slaying of 26-year-old Jesse Geoghagan. An arrest warrant had been issued for Colville charging him with first-degree premeditated murder, and he was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by a Eustis police officer because the driver wasn’t wearing his seatbelt. Colville possessed a trafficking quantity of drugs and a loaded handgun at the time of his arrest, according to the police report.
Officials responding to man selling cellphones without license, discover he is wanted for escaping from Alabama Department of Corrections
A Montgomery man was arrested Nov. 7 on an escape warrant from the Alabama Department of Corrections, according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said in a release that Lamar Vanhuse, 46, of Montgomery, was placed under arrest and transported to the Escambia County Detention Center to await extradition back into the custody of the ADOC.
WEAR
UPDATE: 78-year-old Pensacola man dies after crashing into home
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 78-year-old Pensacola man is dead after suffering a medical emergency in his SUV and crashing into a home Wednesday afternoon. It happened around 4:45 p.m. in the 1300-block of Portland Street as the driver was in a driveway. "The driver of this vehicle experienced a...
