MOON TOWNSHIP — Lockdown defense was the key for Robert Morris in their season opener, as they held St Francis (PA) to just 36 points. They looked to repeat that effort Thursday night in a non-conference matchup against the George Mason Patriots and won by a score of 53-52. The Colonials (2-0) once again came out aggressively on the defensive end, forcing five turnovers by the Patriots (0-2) in the first five minutes. George Mason would end the game with 15 turnovers.

FAIRFAX, VA ・ 6 HOURS AGO