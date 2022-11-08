ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

‘Problems for law enforcement at every level’: Gov. Abbott talks Uvalde response in KETK exclusive interview

By Michael Garcia
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Ml08_0j2KncR200

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – KETK’s Neal Barton interviewed Gov. Greg Abbott ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections and discussed law enforcement official’s response to the Uvalde shooting and potential fuel shortages.

Gov. Abbott launches ‘One Pill Kills’ fentanyl awareness campaign

Ever since the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas law enforcement’s response has been the subject of much criticism. Notably, Uvalde CISD suspended its entire police force back in October and placed several senior officials on administrative leave.

“I’ll tell you this, there are problems for law enforcement at every level, the school district level, the city level, the state level as well as the federal level because of their inadequate response during that particular time. They were supposed run toward the shooter, they failed to do that and there’s going to be consequences because of it.”

Gov. Greg Abbott

A Texas State House Committee investigating the shooting blamed “systemic failures and egregiously poor decision making,” in their 77-page report. According to KXAN , the report specifically said that responding officers “failed to adhere to their active shooter training, and they failed to prioritize saving the lives of innocent victims over their own safety.”

Smith County poll workers prepare for Election Day

When asked if he was satisfied with investigations into the Uvalde shooting, Abbott said “It’s coming along too slow, there needs to be a need for speed. I’ve been involved in these before and typically investigations move a lot faster than this.”

They also discussed a potential shortage of diesel. Abbott said that “I’ve heard a lot of concerns raised over the past couple of weeks about a diesel shortage.”

He continued, “This kind of goes back to what happened with the baby formula shortage, this is something the Biden administration has known about for a long time now and has failed to do any thing about it.”

Biden seizes on high oil profits ahead of the midterms

President Biden tweeted about high gas prices on Nov. 1, he said “If these companies were taking average profits on refining, instead of the profits they’re making today, gas prices would come down around 50 cents.”

Abbott is having his election night party in the Rio Grande Valley. Neal and Governor Abbott discussed the Hispanic community on Texas’s southern border and Abbott’s outreach towards them.

“We really have put an emphasis on the border community across the board. They’re a heavily Hispanic community but also people who are having to deal with the consequences of Biden’s open border policies. We know that we are winning a greater percentage of the Hispanic community across the state of Texas.”

Gov. Greg Abbott
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5fUY_0j2KncR200


KETK / FOX51 News

