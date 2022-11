NASHVILLE — Tennessee Titans cornerback Elijah Molden is used to the business of pro football as a second-generation NFL player. Molden didn’t worry that the injured groin putting him on injured reserve Sept. 9 would cost him a full season even after an offseason NFL rule change limiting teams to bringing back only eight players from injured reserve to the active roster this season.

