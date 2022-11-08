ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Safety concerns surrounding school buses

By Emily Allegrucci
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cP73V_0j2Kn8Eb00

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Increasing incidents of drivers passing stopped school buses serve as a reminder to keep laws regarding school buses and the safety of our children in mind.

Every day, millions of people put their trust in school bus drivers to get their children to school and home safely.

However, the kids need to be aware of the dangers other drivers on the road may bring.

Just within this school year in Wilkes-Barre Township, there have been four reported incidents of individuals illegally passing stopped school buses with their red lights flashing and stop signs extended.

Luzerne County inmate escapes from custody on PA Turnpike

And just as it is illegal, it is extremely dangerous for children who are boarding or exiting the bus.

“I’ve actually, like, yelled at people, like are you serious? Like do you not realize that ones a bus like do you forget? The patience of the drivers is the issue, not the bus driver. It really does upset me,” said Pamela Whitchsett.

The Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department captured footage on one occasion and posted it on social media to caution the community.

The driver will get more from the Wilkes-Barre Township Police than just being caught on video for this offense.

The penalties for breaking this law are not low. They include a $250 fine, five points on your driving record, and a 60-day license suspension.

Something that can easily be avoided by waiting an extra 30 seconds to pass.

So, next time you find yourself driving by a school bus, it is important to keep the safety of the passengers and yourself in mind and obey the law.

This is a great reminder to always be aware of your surroundings while driving, especially when it comes to the safety of children.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Tree removal to cause lane restriction on Interstate 80

UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation advises drivers of an upcoming lane restriction on Interstate 80 in the eastbound direction, due to a tree removal project. According to a press release from PennDOT, on Tuesday, November 15, one of their contractors will be working on tree removal along the interstate near MM […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Police investigate school threat in Montour County

DANVILLE, Pa. — Police are investigating a threat at the Danville Area High School. In a statement, the District says the threat was received Thursday afternoon, and the source is still unknown. Classes were dismissed early. As a precaution, all district schools will have a flexible instruction day Friday...
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County school district teaches the meaning of Veterans Day

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Ahead of veterans day on Friday, one Luzerne County school district is spreading respect and awareness for the federal holiday to its students. Hanover Area Elementary students like 6th Grader Zaire Bartley took the stage relaying the meaning behind veterans day. “Veterans Day is different from Memorial Day. Memorial […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Danville Schools Moving to Flexible Instruction Day Friday After Threat

DANVILLE – All Danville Area School District buildings will not have in-person instruction Friday after a threat was received Thursday afternoon at the high school. The district said on its website Thursday the threat was not building specific. Police and administration are investigating and have not yet discovered the source of the threat.
DANVILLE, PA
WBRE

Lane restriction in East Buffalo Township

EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says there will be a lane restriction, Wednesday night on Route 15 northbound (NB) in East Buffalo Township. According to PennDOT the right lane of Route 15 going NB, will be restricted on Wednesday night to allow contractors to fix a water main, […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Dump truck crash on I-80 disrupts traffic

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are looking into what caused a construction dump truck to crash in Monroe County. Traffic was backed up on Interstate 80 Eastbound after the dump truck rolled down an embankment. State Police say it happened just after 5:00 p.m. in Pocono Township. The truck traveled through a […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Multi-vehicle crash on I-80E disrupts traffic

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Thursday, November 10, crews responded to a car crash involving multiple vehicles on Interstate 80 Eastbound at about 6:30 p.m. Monroe County Communications Center confirms that the crash involved five cars and a tractor-trailer. There is no word on if anyone was hurt in the crash. This is an […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Guns and medical marijuana stolen in Lycoming County

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they are investigating a burglary in Lycoming County. According to reports, state troopers responded to the 450 block of West Village Drive for the report of a burglary. Investigators believe the unknown burglar entered through a window and stole medical marijuana, an automatic rifle, a .380 […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man run over by a cement truck in critical condition

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews were on the scene of a man struck by a cement truck in Kingston, Thursday afternoon. Police responded to Tioga Avenue and Pierce Street around 12:15 p.m. for a man hit by a cement truck. The Kingston Police Department tells Eyewitness News the man was leveling concrete on the […]
KINGSTON, PA
WBRE

Selinsgrove vandalism speculation ruled ‘inaccurate’

SELINSGROVE, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Selinsgrove Area School District along with the Milton Area School District, have completed an investigation regarding an accusation made on social media of locker room misuse and vandalism, which was found to be not credible and ‘factually inaccurate.’ On Friday, November 4, the Milton Area School District Administrators reported […]
MILTON, PA
WBRE

PennDOT announces upcoming lane restrictions in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), there will be lane restrictions on Route 2014 (West Fourth Street) in Williamsport. The restrictions will take place on Thursday, November 10 and Monday, November 14 to make room for a tree planting project. Work will be performed during daylight hours. Motorists […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Driver dies after crashing into multiple trees

ELDRED TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a man has died after he drove his car 23 feet over an embankment and crashed into multiple trees. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 4 around 3:30 p.m. a car driven by Stephen Rank, 66, of Hughesville, was traveling along Northway Road in Eldred Township. […]
HUGHESVILLE, PA
PennLive.com

Woman struck by airplane propeller at Pa. airport

A woman struck by a moving airplane propeller Wednesday morning at Lehigh Valley International Airport was rushed to a hospital with severe injuries, according to a representative of the airport’s owner and operator. The incident happened just outside the plane’s hangar, said Colin Riccobon, spokesman for the Lehigh-Northampton Airport...
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Repaired: North Main Ave. in Scranton flooded by water valve break

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PA American Water says a valve break in Scranton flooded a street Wednesday afternoon. Eyewitness News crews on the scene say North Main Avenue was shut down at Ferdinand Street and East Market Street due to a valve break on a 12-inch pipe. Customers in the area may be affected […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

79-year-old woman dies in SUV rock wall crash

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County coroner’s office confirms with Eyewitness News that one person has died after a car crashed on Interstate 81 Wednesday. Crews reported a car crashed into a rock wall near mile marker 172 on I-81 and the coroner was called to the scene. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a car […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Scammer in Lycoming County impersonating police

LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lycoming County Police have issued a scam warning for a caller impersonating the police department over the phone. According to the police, residents are issuing complaints that they have received suspicious calls from someone claiming to be a member of the police department. Investigators say the scammer claims to be […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
Times News

Nesquehoning raises concerns over vacant home

Nesquehoning council has concerns over several blighted properties in the borough, but one building is of great concern because it is half of a double home. During council’s recent meeting, Councilwoman Abbie Guardiani gave updates on the 10 blighted homes she picked as the first group of properties that need to be addressed. She outlined these properties two months ago and has been providing updates monthly.
NESQUEHONING, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County D.A. investigates possible voter fraud

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There is a developing story in Luzerne County, Thursday night as the District Attorney’s Office is now investigating a report of voter fraud. A Kingston woman claims someone signed her name at her polling place and cast a vote, adding to Luzerne County’s Election issues. The Luzerne County District Attorney […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy