Oakland, CA

GEORGIA SOUTHERN (0-2) Savrasov 3-9 0-0 7, McFatten 0-1 0-0 0, Finch 5-9 3-4 15, Strickland 1-6 0-0 2, Archie 7-11 3-4 19, Bryant 2-5 0-0 4, Curry 4-7 0-1 8, Brown 3-7 0-0 7, Moore 0-8 0-0 0, Augillard 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-63 6-9 62. SANTA CLARA (2-0)
Podziemski powers Santa Clara over Georgia Southern 78-62

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brandin Podziemski’s 34 points led Santa Clara over Georgia Southern 78-62 on Thursday night. Podziemski had 11 rebounds for the Broncos (2-0). Carlos Stewart scored 14 points and added three steals. Carlos Marshall Jr. shot 2 of 4 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line to finish with eight points.
Purdue Fort Wayne hosts SIU-Edwardsville after Pruitt's 20-point showing

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-0) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (0-1) BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville visits the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons after Deejuan Pruitt scored 20 points in SIU-Edwardsville's 85-57 win against the Harris-Stowe Hornets. Purdue Fort Wayne went 21-12 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Mastodons...
