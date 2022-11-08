Read full article on original website
Trump urged to delay '24 launch after GOP's uneven election
WASHINGTON — It was supposed to be a red wave that former President Donald Trump could triumphantly ride to the Republican nomination as he prepares to launch another White House run. Instead, Tuesday night’s disappointing results for the GOP are raising new questions about Trump's appeal and the future...
Analysis: A stunning draw as Democrats hold their own
WASHINGTON — Facing tremendous headwinds and weighty history, Democrats fought Republicans to a stunning midterm draw. Many Democrats went into election night dreading how bad their losses could be and pondering how to explain them. By Wednesday, they had quickly shifted into day-after hoping that they could actually maintain a voting majority in the Senate, celebrating victories in key governors' races, and aware that control of the House was still not declared.
Parties in close fight for Congress
WASHINGTON — Control of Congress hung in the balance early Wednesday, with both parties notching victories in some of the most competitive races in a midterm election that centered on voter frustration over high inflation and the sudden rollback of abortion rights. Democrats held a crucial Senate seat in...
Biden hails Democrats' 'strong night,' acknowledges concerns
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden claimed vindication the day after the midterm elections, saying Democrats had "a strong night" and he planned to change nothing about his approach despite facing the likelihood of a divided government in the nation's capital. "I'm prepared to work with my Republican colleagues," Biden...
Minor poll problems twisted into false US election claims
Voters did not encounter widespread problems on Election Day. That has not stopped former President Donald Trump and other Republicans from falsely portraying minor snags at polling places to undermine confidence in the results. Two years after conspiracy theorists. about President Joe Biden stealing victory from Trump, they are now...
Abortion supporters win in conservative, liberal states
WASHINGTON — Abortion rights supporters won in the four states where access was on the ballot Tuesday, as voters enshrined it into the state constitution in battleground Michigan as well as blue California and Vermont and dealt a defeat to an anti-abortion measure in deep-red Kentucky. In all, it...
GOP on track to control U.S. House, but dozens of races still undecided
Republicans remained on pace to likely wrest control of the U.S. House, even as Democrats picked up a few more victories in close races late Wednesday and into the day Thursday. As of about 5 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, The Associated Press had called 209 races for Republicans. That put them ahead of Democrats’ 191, […] The post GOP on track to control U.S. House, but dozens of races still undecided appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Midterms to bring changes to Biden's agenda
WASHINGTON — Joe Biden’s record was on the ballot even if his name wasn't. And no matter the final bottom line of Tuesday’s midterm elections, his presidency is set for profound changes. Biden watched from the White House into the early morning hours Wednesday, making congratulatory calls...
AP News Summary at 6:37 p.m. EST
Trump urged to delay 2024 launch after GOP's uneven election. WASHINGTON (AP) — It was supposed to be a red wave that former President Donald Trump could triumphantly ride to the GOP nomination as he prepares to launch another White House run. Instead, Tuesday night’s disappointing results for Republicans are raising new questions about Trump’s appeal and the future of a party that has fully embraced him, seemingly at its peril, while at the same time giving new momentum to his most potent potential rival. Indeed, some allies were calling on Trump Wednesday to delay his planned announcement, saying the full focus needs to be a runoff election in Georgia that could again determine control of the Senate.
AP VoteCast: Voters fueled by concern for nation
AP VoteCast is a survey of more than 90,000 voters nationwide. The survey gathers key information about issued driving voters to the polls during the election season. The 2022 Midterm Election AP VoteCast shows a large majority of the voters surveyed are concerned about the direction of the country. Associated Press reporter Farnoush Amiri explains that both Democrats and Republicans are blaming the other, but overall, the electorate is concerned about where the nation is headed. "Overall, VoteCast shows signs of a distressed country. In addition to most Americans saying the country is on the wrong track, about six in ten Americans believe that life for this generation will be worse than it was for previous generations," Amiri said.
Trump loyalist Boebert's reelection bid could go to recount
DENVER — Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert’s race remained extremely tight on Thursday and could be headed for a recount in the GOP firebrand’s bid for reelection against Democrat Adam Frisch, a former city councilmember from the upscale ski town of Aspen, Colorado. Boebert has fallen behind...
Young Black and Latino voters seen as key in turning back midterm ‘red wave’
WASHINGTON — Young Black and Latino voters were critical in holding off the Republican “red wave” in several battleground states for U.S. Senate seats and in tight U.S. House races in the midterm elections, according to analyses by researchers and grassroot organizations. Young, diverse voters between the ages of 18 and 29 had the second-highest youth […] The post Young Black and Latino voters seen as key in turning back midterm ‘red wave’ appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Record-setting number of women elected as governors in midterms
WASHINGTON — The United States’ ceiling for female governors was shattered this week, with voters in 12 states electing women to the role, breaking the prior record of nine set for the first time back in 2004. While not all of the gubernatorial campaigns have been called as of Thursday afternoon, Arizona and Oregon voters had two […] The post Record-setting number of women elected as governors in midterms appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Things to know today: Hurricane Nicole hits Florida; Arizona, Nevada races remain tight; CMA Awards
Today is Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Listen now and subscribe: Apple...
Slavery for prisoners rejected in some states
Voters in four states have approved ballot measures that will change their state constitutions to prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime, while those in a fifth state rejected a flawed version of the question. The measures approved Tuesday could curtail the use of prison labor in Alabama,...
Why it's Dem vs. Dem in some US House races in California
WASHINGTON (AP) — The winners in more than a dozen races for U.S. House in California haven't been determined, but one thing is certain: Democrats will control at least two of those seats. That's because of California's so-called “ jungle primary ” system in which the top two vote...
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 4:58 p.m. EST
Section of destroyed shuttle Challenger found on ocean floor. CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A large section of the destroyed space shuttle Challenger has been found buried in sand at the bottom of the Atlantic. NASA's Kennedy Space Center announced the discovery Thursday. Divers for a TV documentary crew spotted the piece in March, and NASA recently verified that it was part of the shuttle that broke apart during liftoff in 1986. All seven on board were killed, including the first schoolteacher bound for space, Christa McAuliffe. The remnant is more than 15 feet by 15 feet and remains on the ocean floor just off the Florida coast near Cape Canaveral. The piece is believed to be from the shuttle’s belly.
