Hillsborough, NC

FOX8 News

Man arrested in North Carolina on Hwy 109 accused of taking indecent liberties with child

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested in North Carolina and charged with taking indecent liberties with a child, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release. On June 30, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division received a welfare check and referral from DSS. After an investigation, charges were sought […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WRAL

With financial records missing, Durham County deputy fire marshal under investigation for 'failure to perform duties' and 'conflict of interest'

DURHAM, N.C. — The Durham County deputy chief fire marshal is under investigation by the state for “failure to perform duties” and “conflict of interest,” according to a search warrant. On Oct. 26, the North Carolina Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division executed a search...
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Suspect ‘Tadpole’ booked following Raleigh fatal shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man going by the alias “Tadpole” has been booked in the Wake County Jail on three charges following the shooting death of a Raleigh woman. “Tadpole”, with the given name Stanley Lamont Johnson, was charged with murder, possession of firearm by felon and assault on female, according to Raleigh police.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Raleigh police find no evidence of crime in teen's claim she jumped from Lyft after feeling unsafe

RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh police on Wednesday told WRAL News that their investigation into the report of a Lyft driver found "no evidence of any crime." Eziya Bowden, 16, said she jumped from a moving car last week when her Lyft driver made her feel unsafe. Bowden said the driver kept spraying something inside the car. After the fourth spray, she felt sleepy and that's when she started thinking of a way out.
RALEIGH, NC
WXII 12

Fatal shooting results in first-degree murder charge

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Forsyth County deputies and Kernersville police officers responded to a shooting early Monday morning on Weatherton Drive in Kernersville. One person was found dead and another was found suffering from a gunshot wound. The two gunshot victims were found outside the residence. Deputies and officers...
KERNERSVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Vehicles, homes in 2 Graham neighborhoods shot

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — People are getting their windows fixed and homes patched up after someone or a group of people drove through part of Alamance County firing shots. It happened along two streets in Graham. First at 7:06 p.m. in the 600 block of Ray Street then less than three hours later at 9:21 […]
GRAHAM, NC

