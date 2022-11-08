Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cary Man Charged With Committing Multi-Million PPP Fraud SchemeJames TulianoCary, NC
A Ceremony Honoring Veterans Will be Hosted at Veterans Freedom Park On Friday, November 11thJames TulianoCary, NC
Enjoy Southern Hospitality at this North Carolina InnMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®
Cary's Koka Booth Chinese Lantern Festival Returns November 18thJames TulianoCary, NC
This Entire Neighborhood in North Carolina was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenCary, NC
Related
Man arrested in North Carolina on Hwy 109 accused of taking indecent liberties with child
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested in North Carolina and charged with taking indecent liberties with a child, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release. On June 30, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division received a welfare check and referral from DSS. After an investigation, charges were sought […]
Wake trial for execution-style killing of NC rapper and 2nd man ends in mistrial
Now the defendant has to decide whether to accept a plea deal offer or risk another trial.
cbs17
Police chief, officer put on leave in Nash County town; deputies helping fill the void
BAILEY, N.C. (WNCN) — A small town with a population of less than 600 is suddenly without the majority of its police force and an internal investigation is underway, according to the Town Administrator. On Thursday, Town Administrator Joel Killion confirmed that Police Chief Cathy Callahan and Officer Evan...
cbs17
Women charged with harboring Orange County double-murder suspect in Delaware identified
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Delaware women charged with harboring the suspect in an Orange County double-murder have been identified. Delaware State Police confirmed to CBS 17 on Thursday that Nakaysha Ross, 22, of Middletown, Del., and McKenzie Mitchell, 21, of Dover, Del., were arrested in Dover and charged Oct. 5 with felony hindering prosecution.
WRAL
With financial records missing, Durham County deputy fire marshal under investigation for 'failure to perform duties' and 'conflict of interest'
DURHAM, N.C. — The Durham County deputy chief fire marshal is under investigation by the state for “failure to perform duties” and “conflict of interest,” according to a search warrant. On Oct. 26, the North Carolina Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division executed a search...
Student arrested in Greensboro, accused of bringing gun to Dudley High School
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A student was arrested on Thursday and accused of bringing a gun to Dudley High School. Court documents state that 20-year-old Jaelin Malachi Graves has been charged with misdemeanor having a weapon-gun on educational property. He allegedly had a pistol in his work bag. School officials found out about the gun […]
cbs17
Shooter suspected of killing Raleigh woman, named ‘Tadpole,’ sought by police
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The name and photo of a suspect believed to have killed a woman in Raleigh early Sunday morning were released by the Raleigh Police Department on Wednesday. The shooting took place around 1:40 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Bragg Street, just southeast of...
cbs17
Police investigating reports of indecent exposure around Chapel Hill, 1 arrested, officers say
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill police are investigating several reports of indecent exposure around the town. Wednesday morning, officers said they arrested 36-year-old Keith Avery Gaskins in connection to an incident on Sunday and charged him with indecent exposure. Police said the incident was reported at about...
cbs17
Man caught after escape following kidnapping, assaulting woman in Orange County, deputies say
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Orange County deputies Monday night were searching for a man who escaped after he was charged with assault and kidnapping, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Nicholas Lance King, 29, was involved in crimes earlier Monday along Elizabeth Brady Road, deputies said. He...
Liberty woman accused of pointing gun at Randolph County deputies during welfare check on children
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Liberty woman is facing multiple charges after she pointed a gun at deputies who were performing a welfare check on children after a domestic incident, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Thursday, Randolph County deputies responded to Low Bridge Road in Liberty to perform a […]
cbs17
Suspect ‘Tadpole’ booked following Raleigh fatal shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man going by the alias “Tadpole” has been booked in the Wake County Jail on three charges following the shooting death of a Raleigh woman. “Tadpole”, with the given name Stanley Lamont Johnson, was charged with murder, possession of firearm by felon and assault on female, according to Raleigh police.
Man arrested, charged after 1 killed, another shot in Kernersville, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office says
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after two people were shot in Kernersville on Monday. According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, they were called about a shooting around 5 a.m. Monday in the 4000 block of Weatherton Drive in Kernersville. When they got on the scene, they found two victims […]
Raleigh police find no evidence of crime in teen's claim she jumped from Lyft after feeling unsafe
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh police on Wednesday told WRAL News that their investigation into the report of a Lyft driver found "no evidence of any crime." Eziya Bowden, 16, said she jumped from a moving car last week when her Lyft driver made her feel unsafe. Bowden said the driver kept spraying something inside the car. After the fourth spray, she felt sleepy and that's when she started thinking of a way out.
WXII 12
Fatal shooting results in first-degree murder charge
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Forsyth County deputies and Kernersville police officers responded to a shooting early Monday morning on Weatherton Drive in Kernersville. One person was found dead and another was found suffering from a gunshot wound. The two gunshot victims were found outside the residence. Deputies and officers...
Suspect accused of killing Devin Clark of Mebane, Lyric Woods of Orange County identified
A press conference update from Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood and Assistant District Attorney Jeff Nieman is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Monday.
cbs17
Raleigh man killed in head-on crash while running from Sanford police had alcohol in his system, according to toxicology report
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man who died in a crash after running from Sanford police had alcohol in his system, according to a toxicology report. In the report obtained Wednesday by CBS 17, it said 56-year-old Scott Reid, of Raleigh, was found with alcohol in his body.
cbs17
Durham man sentenced in killing of innocent bystander on Christmas Eve 2016, attorney general says
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of an innocent bystander, according to North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein’s office. The Durham County Superior Court sentenced Hakeem Hubbard to 19-to-24 years, according to the release. The...
Man shot multiple times, killed in domestic dispute in Harnett County
ERWIN, N.C. — A man was shot and killed in Harnett County in what police are calling a domestic dispute at a home on Lucas Road in Erwin. Police chief Jonathan Johnson said the call was initially dispatched as a domestic disturbance around 6 p.m., and while officers were on the way to the scene, shots were fired between a man and a woman.
Durham woman linked to scheme involving synthetic marijuana that's killed inmates across US
DURHAM, N.C. — A synthetic marijuana drug is linked to prison deaths nationwide. This week, we’re learning a woman in Durham is accused of operating a scheme, sending the same drug to inmates around the country. Many people have died nationwide from a synthetic marijuana drug known as...
Vehicles, homes in 2 Graham neighborhoods shot
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — People are getting their windows fixed and homes patched up after someone or a group of people drove through part of Alamance County firing shots. It happened along two streets in Graham. First at 7:06 p.m. in the 600 block of Ray Street then less than three hours later at 9:21 […]
Comments / 2