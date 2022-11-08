Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Adams Central School board election up in the air... for now
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Adams Central school patrons may have to wait before they learn who will sit on the school board. Four candidates were running for three seats on the board, including incumbents David Johnson, Greg Mucklow, Tim O’Dey and challenger Derek Uhrmacher. Unofficial results from Adams County show O’Dey and Uhrmacher with the most votes for two of those seats. But for the third seat, Mucklow has only three more votes than Johnson.
KSNB Local4
Provisional ballots could influence Grand Island school board race
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Some provisional ballots might change the unofficial result in one G.I. school board race. Only 27 votes separate write-in candidate Amanda Wilson (1,983) and board incumbent Terry Brown (1,956) for the second Ward A seat on the school board. Hall County Election commissioner Tracy Overstreet...
Kearney Hub
Voter turnout in Buffalo County for midterm eclipses primary
KEARNEY — A total of 16,180 Buffalo County voters cast ballots in Tuesday’s midterm election. That number contained 2,867 early mail-in ballots. Buffalo County’s midterm turnout was 52.40%. In the May 10 primary election, a total of 10,818 Buffalo County voters cast ballots. That number contained 8,364...
Kearney Hub
Unofficial Kearney School District 7 election results on Nov. 8
Editor's Note: The unofficial results listed below were last updated at 10:22 p.m. Nov. 8. It is the final update of the night from the Buffalo County Election Commissioner. Voter turnout for Buffalo County was 52.40%. Wendy S. Kreis. Total: 3,532. Election Day: 2,811. Early voting: 721. Provisional: 0. Drew...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska voter turnout at 53%: high numbers in Clay County, low in Hall, Dawson counties
KEARNEY, NE — 53% of Nebraska's registered voters turned out to participate in yesterday's general election. That number falls well short of the Secretary of State's prediction of 58%, which was also the turnout in the 2018 election. It remains significantly higher than turnout rates in midterm elections in 2014 and 2010.
Kearney Hub
ELECTION RESULTS: Derek Rusher wins seat on NPPD board
KEARNEY — Derek Rusher won his first election with his feet. He put in 72 miles of walking while campaigning for a seat on the board for Nebraska Public Power District’s subdivision 3. Those treks might have worn out his shoe leather but not his enthusiasm. On Tuesday,...
Kearney Hub
ELECTION RESULTS: Buschkoetter and Moore win seats on Kearney City Council
KEARNEY — The stay-at-home mother in her second race for the Kearney City Council said that, win or lose, she hopes her campaign spurs Kearney residents to think hard about giving back to their community. “My goal was to get others involved and active. If I can do that,...
KSNB Local4
The Nebraska State Board of Education District 6 set to choose a new representative
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Board of Education is set to choose a new person to representative the sixth district on Midterm Election night. District 6 includes Hall, Adams, and Buffalo counties, and voters will be choosing a representative for that body. The two women running for the spot are Sherry Jones and Danielle Helzer. Both are former educators, and expressed concerns over handling of proposed health standards talked about at the state level.
gothenburgleader.com
Unofficial Results Declare Rahjes Next Mayor
Ballots have been cast in the 2022 midterm election, and while it could be up to two weeks before final results are announced, Dawson County experienced a very high voter turnout at 41.5%. While all of the Dawson County races were decided in the primary in May, there were several contested local races of interest.
Kearney Hub
ELECTION RESULTS: 2 newcomers, 1 incumbent to sit on KPS board
KEARNEY — Two new candidates for the Kearney Public Schools Board of Education were the top vote getters in the general election. The unofficial final results Tuesday evening saw newcomer Paul Hazard with the most votes of 6,217 or 21.2%. Following behind Hazard was John D. Icenogle with 5,507 votes or 18.8%. Incumbent Drew Blessing secured the third and final seat on the board with 5,279 votes or 18%.
Labor Dept. alleges 'oppressive child labor' at Nebraska packing plant
The U.S. Department of Labor has asked the U.S. District Court for Nebraska in Lincoln to issue "a nationwide temporary restraining order and injunction against Packers Sanitation Services Inc. LTD.
KSNB Local4
Bond issue for Webster County jail fails
RED CLOUD, Neb. (KSNB) - Webster County voters said no to increasing property taxes to help pay off a $6.5 million dollar bond for a new jail. Unofficial results show 907 people voted against the bond election with 347 voting for it. The current Webster County Law Center, which serves...
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island man sentenced for misused of social security number
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 63-year-old central Nebraska man will serve prison time for misusing a social security number. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced Thursday that Jose Bahena Sanchez, formerly of Grand Island, was sentenced in Lincoln by United States District Judge John M. Gerrard. Bahena Sanchez was sentenced to...
KSNB Local4
Council paves way for Conestoga Mall development with blight declaration
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The future of development at the Conestoga Mall area in Grand Island fell on a vote during Tuesday night’s city council meeting. Council members voted 9 to 1 to approve declaring 78.45 acres as Blighted and Substandard. The area is located in the northwest part of the city between 13th Street and State Street and between Webb Road and Highway 281, including the mall.
News Channel Nebraska
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Nebraska takes on extreme challenges for fundraiser
GRAND ISLAND, Neb.-- A Central Nebraska nonprofit is hosting an extreme fundraiser. This year’s Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Nebraska annual fall fundraiser is called The Big Pains Big Gains challenge. They are raising funds and awareness via unique challenges. The public donates to the member of their...
Sioux City Journal
Grand Island residents could lose license plate numbers that run in family
GRAND ISLAND -- Larry Rauert is one of those Hall County residents who’s had the same license plate number in his family for decades. One of his vehicles sports the number 8-A73. The car, a 2006 Lincoln Town Car, used to belong to his parents. His mother got the...
Kearney Hub
More commercial development on tap in northwest Kearney
KEARNEY — An 11.28 acre tract in northwest Kearney will be on its way for commercial development if DT Development Inc. receives the Kearney City Council approval on Tuesday. Craig Bennett of Miller and Associates will represent DT Development during a public hearing in which the City Council will...
NebraskaTV
Federal lawsuit filed against GI sanitation company accused of employing minors
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A federal lawsuit has been filed against a sanitation company, alleging they used child labor to clean a Grand Island meatpacking plant. Federal court records say the U.S. Department of Labor filed a lawsuit against Packers Sanitation, Inc. The lawsuit claims Packers Sanitation, which has an office in Grand Island, employed minors under 16 years old — one of which was younger than 14 — to work overnight more than three hours a day and 18 hours a week. Their job allegedly required them to clean the killing floor and power-driven machines, including meat and bone cutting saws, at the Grand Island JBS plant.
KSNB Local4
NDOT closes section of Hwy 136 in south central Nebraska
WEBSTER/NUCKOLLS COUNTIES, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation has closed a portion of Highway 136 between Guide Rock and Superior due to gusty southerly winds. The winds are picking up dust off a recent burn scar leading to poor visibility in the area. Just last week, the Nuckolls...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska State Patrol: North Dakota woman had almost 1,000 fentanyl pills on her
GIBBON — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a North Dakota woman after finding nearly 1,000 suspected fentanyl pills during a traffic stop on Interstate 80. At approximately 9:05 p.m. Monday, a trooper performed a traffic stop on a Chrysler 200 that was parked on the shoulder of I-80 near Gibbon, at mile marker 289. The patrol said the trooper observed drug paraphernalia in plain view inside the vehicle.
