Planning to add a drive-thru and make building improvements, Loadout Liquors awaits city’s approval for small business grant

Read full article on original website
Related
Craig Daily Press
Moffat County lights the courthouse green in support of veterans for “Operation Green Light”
Starting Monday, Nov. 7, the Moffat County Courthouse is being lit green as the county takes parts in the national initiative Operation Green Light to honor veterans who have served in the armed forces. Operation Green Light’s mission is to show support for veterans of all military conflicts, as well...
Two Colorado towns listed among 'most romantic winter getaways' in United States
Looking for a romantic escape into the Colorado mountains? Two towns were recently listed among America's best 'romantic winter getaways' by popular travel blog Trips to Discover. The first town featured on the unranked list of 17 places around the country was Estes Park. Found on the eastern side of...
Craig Daily Press
CNCC president discusses updated strategic plan, community perceptions, college’s focus with local officials
On Tuesday, Nov. 8, the president of Colorado Northwestern Community College addressed Craig City Council, speaking about the college’s 2023-2028 strategic plan while getting feedback from local officials. Starting off, CNCC President Lisa Jones acknowledged efforts by the Moffat County Junior Affiliated College District Board to explore joining the...
Craig Daily Press
Elks Lodge takes orders for wreaths to decorate Craig cemetery
Participating in the Wreaths Across America campaign again this year, the Craig Elks Lodge No. 1577 is currently accepting donations to decorate veterans’ graves at Fairview Cemetery in Craig before Christmas. Through the campaign, individuals can sponsor one wreath for $15, four for $60, 10 for $150 or 100...
Craig Daily Press
Letter: Be alert in watching for scammers
We would like to advise readers that Moffat County and surrounding areas are being scammed via computer. Scammers are hitting the area hard, stealing thousands of dollars by accessing your computers and your accounts. They come from emails claiming to be from Microsoft, an anti-virus software or as “pop-up” messages saying “Please call us regarding your computer.”
Craig Daily Press
Democrat Meghan Lukens wins race for Colorado House District 26, Wolfson concedes
Democrat Meghan Lukens will represent Northwest Colorado in Colorado House District 26, after Republican opponent Savannah Wolfson conceded the race at about 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The first-time candidate ran up leads in Routt and Eagle counties, larger than the margins her Republican opponent Savannah Wolfson was gaining...
Craig Daily Press
Craig Police Department gives two Life Saving awards and swears in new officer
On Tuesday, Nov. 8, the Craig Police Department honored two officers for their life-saving efforts while on duty, and swore in a new officer to the force. Craig Police Chief Michael Cochran administered the oath of officer to Nathan Baker as the newest police officer for the city of Craig. Baker joins the Craig police force after serving 12 years with the Moffat County Sheriff’s Department.
Craig Daily Press
MCSD Whiteboard: Technology team keeps students linked to learning
For those of us who spent our school days toting multiple hardbound, glossy-paged, 10-pound. textbooks back and forth from our classes for a decade, it might be hard to imagine the world of. today’s Moffat County student. But the reality now is physical math books and history tomes are...
Craig Daily Press
Moffat favors Bill Baker for surveyor
The Moffat County Clerk’s Office staff and election judges still had ballots to count after the polls closed at 6 p.m. Tuesday night, but early results favored Bill Baker for Moffat County surveyor. Results were still coming in at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, and Moffat County Election Coordinator Sarah Colding...
Human remains found in Colorado identified as missing 'Rainbow Gathering' camper
The human remains that were discovered near Adams Park earlier this year have been positively identified as Jacob Michael Cyr of Iowa, a man who was last seen in June at the controversial Rainbow Gathering event, according to the Routt County Sheriff's Office. This year, the Rainbow Gathering attracted thousands of campers to the Routt County backcountry.
Craig Daily Press
Scranton: Reflections on Election Day in America
It’s no big secret that Democrats and Republicans don’t see eye to eye on some very important issues that affect the future of our country. Politics in these United States draws attention from all over the world because we are a leading power, we have exciting (controversial) elections, and our two-party system affords a clearer picture of what each party intends to do if elected.
Craig Daily Press
Moffat County’s Cayden King follows dream, signs to play for Mesa hoops team
High school student-athletes across the country put pen to paper for National Signing Day on Wednesday, Nov. 9, to compete in their favorite sports at the college level. Moffat County High School was no exception. Cayden King inked a letter of intent to play for Colorado Mesa University women’s basketball...
Comments / 0