ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Union-Tribune

Padres' Manny Machado again an NL MVP finalist

By Jeff Sanders
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39sdyH_0j2KmX4u00
The Padres' Manny Machado celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of NLCS Game 4 against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 in Philadelphia. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

For the second time in the last three years, Manny Machado will at least finish top-three in NL MVP voting.

His case to win the award heading into what could be his walk year is as strong as it ever has been.

The Padres third baseman led all NL players with a 7.4 WAR (fangraphs.com), ahead of fellow Cardinals finalists Nolan Arenado (7.3) and Paul Goldschmidt (7.1).

The only other Padre who would have had a strong case to be a finalist for the Baseball Writers’ Association of America’s major awards was Bob Melvin, but the Dodgers’ Dave Roberts, the Mets’ Buck Showalter and the Braves’ Brian Snitker were named the NL manager of the year finalists.

All three NL manager of the year finalists led their teams to 100 or more wins.

All votes were tabulated before the postseason, before Melvin’s Padres ousted Showalter’s Mets and Roberts' Dodgers as the NL’s fifth seed.

Snitker’s Braves lost their first playoff series against the No. 6 Phillies.

As for the MVP finalists, Arenado and Goldschmidt had each other to lean on in lifting the Cardinals to the NL Central title.

Machado did most of the heavy lifting for the Padres on his own, as Fernando Tatis Jr. began the year with a broken wrist and did not play an inning after his season-ending suspension. Juan Soto was acquired at the deadline, but saw his OPS dip from .894 in Washington to .778 over his final 52 games with the Padres.

Meanwhile, Machado, who finished third in MVP voting in 2020, finished third in the NL in weighted runs created-plus (152) and fourth in slugging (.531) and batting average (.298) and in the top 10 in on-base percentage (.366), runs (100), RBIs (102) and homers (32).

The value he brings to defense helped boost his WAR, but did not make him a finalist for the NL’s third base Gold Glove that went to Arenado.

Machado is also a finalist for a Silver Slugger award that will be handed out Thursday, as are Soto, second baseman Jake Cronenworth, designated hitter Josh Bell and utility man Brandon Drury.

The other major award finalists announced:

AL MVP — the Astros’ Yordan Alvarez, the Yankees’ Aaron Judge and the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani;

AL Cy Young — the White Sox’s Dylan Cease, the Blue Jays’ Alek Manoah and the Astros’ Justin Verlander;

NL Cy Young — the Marlins’ Sandy Alcántara, the Braves’ Max Fried and the Dodgers’ Julio Urias;

AL Rookie of the Year — the Guardians’ Steven Kwan, the Mariners’ Julio Rodriguez and the Orioles’ Adley Rutschman;

NL Rookie of the Year — the Cardinals’ Brendan Donovan and the Braves’ Michael Harris II and Spencer Strider;

AL Manager of the Year — the Guardians’ Terry Francona, the Orioles’ Brandon Hyde and the Mariners’ Scott Servais.

The awards will all be announced next week on MLB Network: rookies of the year (Nov. 14), managers of the Year (Nov. 15), Cy Youngs (Nov. 16) and MVPs (Nov. 17).

All two-hour award shows start at 3 p.m.

Notable

INF prospect Eguy Rosario was named a Triple-A All-Star. Rosario, 23, hit .288/.368/.508 with 22 homers, 81 RBIs and 21 steals in 124 games at El Paso. He was 1-for-5 with a walk in his brief time with the Padres in 2022, the first call-up of his career.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Yankees free agent Aaron Judge’s first day on market is rewarding

There were no new juicy Aaron Judge rumors Thursday, no word that the Yankees, San Francisco Giants or anyone else made a big offer on the day the free agent market opened. This eventual day for Judge was satisfying. For the third time, Judge is a Silver Slugger winner. Louisville...
NJ.com

Red Sox decline option on ex-Yankees pitcher

James Paxton has one foot out the door. The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier reports the Boston Red Sox are declining their two-year, $26 million option on the left-hander. Now Paxton has to decide if he wants to opt in for 2023 on a one-year, $4 million deal. But that seems unlikely. Per Speier:
People

Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole

Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Spun

The First Trade Of The 2023 MLB Offseason Is Here

The first trade of the 2023 Major League Baseball offseason has arrived. Over the weekend, the Houston Astros took down the Philadelphia Phillies in Game Six of the 2022 World Series. On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves and the Texas Rangers agreed to the first trade of the year. "We've acquired...
HOUSTON, TX
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees pitcher makes surprising decision to return to Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox will be holding onto another former New York Yankees prospect. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. James Paxton, who was expected to test the open market, will be exercising his one-year, $4 million player option, according to The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey. Per McCaffrey:
FanSided

San Diego Padres may be changing Fernando Tatis Jr.’s role

Fernando Tatis Jr. was supposed to be the shortstop of the present and future for the San Diego Padres. That may have changed. According to Alden Gonzalez at ESPN, Tatis may no longer have a home at short. Instead, he could get time at short, second, center, and left as the Padres could look to turn him into a super utility player.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Snubbed in MVP Voting

The National League Most Valuable Player finalists were announced on Monday, and it was most notable because of one name that wasn’t on the list: Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman. Instead, the three finalists are Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt, and Manny Machado. The best of the best in the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Dodgers president Andrew Friedman says getting Clayton Kershaw back 'is a real priority'

The Dodgers have not yet determined whether they’ll make a qualifying offer to Clayton Kershaw, president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said last night at the GM Meetings (Twitter thread via Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register). Friedman emphasized that bringing Kershaw back “is a real priority” for the team, adding that “things just feel more right in the world when Kershaw is wearing a Dodgers uniform.” The team did not extend a qualifying offer to Kershaw last year, due largely out of respect for the veteran lefty, whom they didn’t want to force into a rushed decision.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NJ.com

Yankees’ Aaron Boone loses coach to Rockies

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports the “Rockies hire Hensley Meulens as hitting coach. Was Yankees assistant hitting coach this past year.”. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Meulens joined Yankees manager Aaron Boone’s staff ahead of the 2022 season, and the 55-year-old came to...
BOONE, CO
Yardbarker

Signing This Former Yankees Pitcher Could Be Game Changer For Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox bullpen mightily struggled in 2022. Boston finished the 2022 season last in the American League East with an unimpressive 78-84 record and the squad's bullpen certainly was one of the many reasons why. The Red Sox had the fifth-worst bullpen ERA in all of baseball in...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Report: Cubs Showing Interest in Two-Time Cy Young Winner

Only one National League team with a worse record than the Chicago Cubs got better production from their starters. For a team with a 74-88 record, few could have expected more from the Cubs rotation that posted a 3.95 ERA. And yet, the Cubs are still looking for improvement. They've...
CHICAGO, IL
MLive.com

Former Tigers’ manager won’t be back with Oakland in 2023

Former Detroit Tigers manager Brad Ausmus won’t be back for a second season as bench coach with the Oakland Athletics. Ausmus declined an offer to return to the dugout and will instead pursue front-office opportunities, the New York Post reported Monday. Oakland finished 60-102 in manager Mark Kotsay’s first...
DETROIT, MI
NJ.com

Yankees’ biggest offseason need might catch you by surprise

These are the times that try men’s souls - Thomas Paine in 1776. More than 200 years later, those words ring true for the New York Yankees, who face perhaps the most important offseason in the club’s history. The future of the franchise is at stake, with outfielder...
Yardbarker

Astros Player Has Hilarious Comment On Jeremy Pena’s Popularity

The Houston Astros got a chance to celebrate their World Series title on Monday as fans poured into the streets of downtown Houston to salute their team at the championship parade. At the center of the Astros’ run was shortstop Jeremy Pena. Pena was given the shortstop job after...
HOUSTON, TX
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
69K+
Followers
106K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy