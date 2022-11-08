Read full article on original website
Manhattan Chef Confronts Man Who Allegedly Molested His Son, Is Later Found DeadStill UnsolvedManhattan, NY
‘Psycho’ Hubby Stabbed Wife to Death in Front of Kids, Sentenced to 20 YearsBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Sanzari's: Upscale Italian Food In The Heart Of Bergen CountyOssiana TepfenhartBergen County, NJ
Female inmate found dead in the Hudson County Correctional FacilityBLOCK WORK MEDIAHudson County, NJ
Lottery now open for affordable apartments in luxury building on the ConcourseWelcome2TheBronxNew York City, NY
NBC New York
Trevor Noah Lists NYC Penthouse – Take a Look Inside
Trevor Noah’s Hell’s Kitchen penthouse could be yours for nearly $13 million dollars. The comedian and two-time Grammy Awards host recently announced he would be leaving The Daily Show on Sept. 29, 2022. His New York City apartment was listed with the real estate broker Compass on Nov. 1, 2022.
Renowned jazz singer Dee Dee Bridgewater and dance legend Savion Glover to share stage in NJPAC
Dance legend Savion Glover and Grammy-winning jazz singer Dee Dee Bridgewater are set to share the stage on Saturday at New Jersey Performing Arts Center.
designboom.com
glimpse inside new york's ultra-thin skyscraper at 111 west 57th street
Following the completion of its exterior architecture earlier this year, the ultra-thin 111 West 57th Street offers a first look inside its living and amenity spaces. The interiors — at once luxurious and livable — are designed by Studio Sofield to harmonize with the elegance and craftsmanship of the SHoP Architects-designed skyscraper, which rises from the landmarked Steinway Hall Building.
HelloGiggles
NYC Marathon Runners Told Us Their Favorite Fresh and Functional Running Sneakers
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission. Runners from all over the world took center stage at The 2022 TCS New York...
Check out these dazzling photos of the blood moon lunar eclipse over NYC
Early this morning, a Blood Moon lunar eclipse appeared in the night sky casting the moon in a gorgeous (and maybe a little eerie) red glow above New York City. Officially called the Beaver Blood Moon lunar eclipse, it's the last total lunar eclipse until 2025, according to NASA. Just...
viewing.nyc
[VIDEO] Why are New Yorkers OBSESSED With These Sandwiches?
We'll show you Three NYC Deli & Bodega Sandwiches You Must Try Before You Die!. 0:29- Red Hook Food Corp: 603 Clinton Street, Brooklyn, NY. 4:17- Sunny and Annie's: 94 Avenue B , New York, NY. 7:05- Harlem Taste Hajji's: 2135 1st Ave., New York, NY. via Here Be Barr.
fox5ny.com
NYC pizza restaurant consistently snags top spot
New Yorkers love their pizza, so coming in tops in the Big Apple is no small feat. Ribalta, on 48 East 12th St., has consistently snagged the number one spot.
travelingformiles.com
Hyatt has opened a new Unbound Collection hotel in NYC…and I’ll be avoiding it
Hurricane G Dead At 52, Celebs React
Hurricane G has died at the age of 52, as confirmed by several sources close to the rapper. Born Gloria Rodriguez, the Brooklyn native’s cause of death is unknown, but she had previously been diagnosed with stage IV lung cancer, which was revealed by Rodriguez’s daughter on social media back in May. More from VIBE.comCoroners Reveal Master P's Daughter, Tytyana Miller, Died From FentanylDavido's 3-Year-Old Son Dead After "Drowning In Pool," Domestic Workers QuestionedTakeoff, Migos Rapper, Shot Dead At 28 “My mom has stage 4 lung cancer,” she shared at the time. “I don’t know how many of you understand what...
The Review
Why is everything on Broadway closing?
Ask any avid theater goer what their Broadway must-see shows are and the response will likely be anything from theatrical classics such as “The Phantom of the Opera” or “The Music Man” to newer favorites such as “Beetlejuice” or “Dear Evan Hansen.” Despite the general popularity of the aforementioned shows, all four will be closed by February.
Celebrities Head to the NYC Marathon for Fun and Charity
The annual New York City Marathon, which saw more than 50,000 runners begin in Staten Island and run 26.2 miles to the Central Park finish line, took place on Sunday, Nov. 6. Many celebrities and public figures come out each year to run alongside the other runners, often raising money for a charity or cause that's important to them, and this year was no different.
evgrieve.com
A GoFundMe campaign launched ahead of Ray's 90th birthday at Ray's Candy Store
In January, Ray Alvarez, who's still working the late-night shift at Ray's Candy Store, turns 90. Ahead of that, the shop, which opened in 1974 here at 113 Avenue A just north of Seventh Street, is now hosting a GoFundMe "to help ensure he can keep his bills paid and his doors open for as long as he wants!"
NYCPlugged
The Best Holiday Markets to Shop in NYC This Winter
And just like that, the holiday season is here! To help you get into the spirit, we’ve rounded up the best holiday markets to shop in NYC this winter. From wellness and beauty items to home goods, jewelry and accessories, artisan foods, art, and more! Don’t forget to also indulge in delicious seasonal bites while you shop local makers and artisans for that unique gift. Bookmark this Guide and check back for new additions!
Brooklyn’s ‘Bling Bishop’ Sues Local Radio Host for $50 Million
A Brooklyn preacher who was robbed of more than $1 million in jewelry during a livestreamed sermon last July has filed a lawsuit against radio personality Miss Jones, accusing her of tarnishing his reputation on the air in September, according to court documents first obtained by The Daily Beast. Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead is asking for $50 million from Jones, whose full name is Tarsha Nicole Jones, and her employers, Paramount Global and WXBK/94.7 The Block, alleging that the commentator defamed and slandered him during her morning show. Specifically, Whitehead—who drives a Rolls-Royce and was recently arrested for allegedly grabbing a woman by the neck mid-service—says in the suit that Jones’ statements that he “is a ‘drug dealer,’” is “using the church to hide that old drug money,” that he “assaulted the young lady,” and that “[his] church is where he’s probably still doing his dirty work,” are “false.” Jones does not have a lawyer listed in court records and was unable to be reached for comment on Wednesday. Brian Ponder, Whitehead’s attorney, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.Read it at New York County Supreme Court
Tickets Are Available To This Dazzling Winter Wonderland In Midtown
Dubbed the Miracle NYC, this festive adventure will have illuminated displays and holiday activities for kids, adults and families. Tickets are now on sale to one of the most vibrant holiday experiences located at 234 W 42nd St., in Midtown Manhattan which opens on Nov. 14. This alluring holiday adventure will light up Times Square more than it already is. Explore a mesmerizing winter wonderland through hundreds of lighting displays, as the event will boast more than five million dazzling lights on display. And it’s not just about lights! There are many activities, plus arts and crafts to take part in. Guests can bake, decorate (and enjoy!) cookies with Chip the Elf and create their own ornament. Kids can also relax with a special storytime with Mrs. Claus. There is even an opportunity to visit the North Pole Post Officewhere they can write and mail their very own letter to Santa Clause himself! There’s much to explore, memories to be made and Instagrammable moments to be had! Many photo ops will take place as you venture through an enchanting winter forest. See swirling indoor snow inside a life-sized snow globe!
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling Fakes
I spot a fake...or four!(@linnys_plainview/Instagram) Shoppers and long-time customers of a boutique in Long Island are furious after discovering the trust they gave Lindsey Castelli, 31 of Smithtown, was betrayed. Castelli was selling the customers of Linny’s Boutique in Plainview, New York fake versions of luxury items.
This NY Macy’s Has One of the Only In the World! Ever Take A Ride?
People from all over the world come to New York State to see Niagara Falls, the Adirondack Mountains, Lake George and of course Manhattan! We have the New York Yankees, Broadway and Buffalo Wings to brag about but there are some lesser known attractions that are just as amazing. Did...
Meet Hell’s Kitchen’s First NYC Marathon Winner: Jacob Caswell makes History as Non-Binary Champion
It took two hours, 45 minutes and 12 seconds for Jacob Caswell to make history: as the New York Marathon’s first non-binary winner to take home a cash prize — and Hell’s Kitchen’s first ever local champion. Caswell, 25, was one of the Hell’s Kitchen heroes to take part in an especially tough marathon, with […] The post Meet Hell’s Kitchen’s First NYC Marathon Winner: Jacob Caswell makes History as Non-Binary Champion appeared first on W42ST.
MAP: See how every NYC neighborhood voted in the governor’s race
The Statue of Liberty in front of the Lower Manhattan skyline. More than half a million New York City voters supported Republican Lee Zeldin all across the city. [ more › ]
Italian Family Living American Dream Gets Visit From Portnoy At North Jersey Pizzeria
Four generations with 60 years of pizza knowledge shared a slice of their story of the American Dream with pizza aficionado Dave Portnoy. The Curcio's apparently run a pizza destiny with cheese of gold, based on how popular their parlor Sun-Ray Pizza was with passers-by as they advised Barstoo…
