Regina Hall Wears Chocolate-Brown Jason Wu Dress With Hidden Heels at CFDA Awards 2022

Regina Hall made an elegant arrival tonight in New York at the 2022 CFDA Awards .

The “Think Like a Man” star wore a chocolate-brown dress designed by Jason Wu, who accompanied her on the red carpet. The dress featured a long, flowing shawl-like upper layer that ruffled out to an elegant cape.

Hall’s look was paired with minimalist jewelry, including a few rings and a long strand of earrings. The final touch of the outfit was a hard-framed, rectangular Tyler Ellis clutch.

While Hall’s shoes weren’t visible with this particular look, Hall is known for her love of feminine footwear, including strappy sandals and sky-high heels from top brands like Christian Louboutin, Gucci and Stuart Weitzman. When she’s not showing up on the red carpet, you can see Hall in more sporty picks such as white sneakers or sleek printed boots.

The CFDA Awards honor the top designers and figures in the American fashion industry. This year’s Awards, held in New York City, will be hosted by Natasha Lyonne. In partnership with Amazon Fashion, the event will honor a range of individuals changing the fashion landscape today, including the late Virgil Abloh, Lenny Kravitz, Patti Wilson and Law Roach . The occasion also features a variety of star presenters, including Bella Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Keke Palmer and Amy Schumer.

PHOTOS: CFDA Fashion Awards 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals