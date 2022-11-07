ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtletown, CA

The Annual Truckers Christmas Parade is Coming Soon

By Skylar Gaven
KIEM-TV Redwood News
 3 days ago

Make sure to mark your calendars on Dec. 10th for the 34th annual Trucker’s Christmas Parade. Trucks of all shapes and sizes will be lit up top to bottom with decorative Christmas lights.

In a press conference this afternoon, District 1 Supervisor, Rex Bohn expressed his excitement for this year’s truck parade. Bohn mentioned that those entering their trucks should really go over the top with your decorations.

“Bring what you can, light it up, make it exciting for the kids,” Bohn said. “The adults have a lot of fun, too.”

The parade will start at the Redwood Acres; the beautifully decorated trucks will then make their way all around Myrtletown.

The Boys and Girls Club of the Redwoods are the beneficiary of this year’s joyful event. Executive Director of the club, Monica Rose spoke about how the proceeds from the event will help cover daily operations within the organization.

“The truckers’ proceeds are to help cover our deficit of our budget that we have at the end of the year,” Rose said. “It helps cover all of our operations here at the teen center and helps cover the operations of the clubhouse as well.”

The Boys and Girls Club will host an open house at their facility during the parade for families to decorate cookies, enjoy hot chocolate, and play games.

“Teens here at the Eureka Teen Center will be hosting an open house,” Rose said. “They’ll be baking cookies and people can come in and decorate cookies, buy hot chocolate, buy some food, it’ll be an open house so they could play ping pong and just kind of check out the facility.”

To register your truck or learn more about the event check out rexandfriendstruckersparade.com or text 707-599-4171.

“We’ll see you there, horns start honking at 6 o’clock it’s going to be fun,” Bohn said.

