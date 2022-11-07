ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Weather service adds strong winds, flooding to Election Day worries in San Diego County

By Gary Robbins
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago
A flood watch will go into effect at 1 p.m. Tuesday for all of San Diego County. (Gary Robbins / The San Diego Union-Tribune )

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind advisory and a flood watch for all of San Diego County for Tuesday — Election Day — due to the expected impact of the second Alaskan storm to hit the region in a week.

Forecasters said that winds could blow 20 to 30 mph — with gusts to 45 mph — in coastal cities and in the county's valleys and foothills. The strongest gusts could be powerful enough to snap tree branches and knock out power in some areas.

The wind advisory will last from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

The flood watch will go into effect at 1 p.m. Tuesday and last until 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

Forecasters say the storm will be moving from the northwest to the southeast at 25 mph to 30 mph on Tuesday. Such communities as Oceanside, Fallbrook, Escondido and Mira Mesa will get from 1 inch to 1.5 inches of rain. Ramona and Julian will get 1.5 to 2.0 inches. Mount Laguna will get 2 inches to 3 inches of precipitation while Palomar Mountain gets 4 inches to 5.

The Interstate 8 corridor that runs from San Diego to the Imperial County line will receive 0.7 to 1 inch of rain.

"That area will only get the southern tip of the storm," said Brandt Maxwell, a weather service forecaster.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
