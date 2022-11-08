CMA Awards 2019: Dolly Parton, Reba & Carrie Underwood Open With Haunting Cover Of The Monroes’ “Those Memories Of You”

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

In 2019, the most star-studded set of female hosts to ever grace the CMA Awards took to the stage. Carrie Underwood introduced the infamous pair she shared the hosting role with:

“And a very special welcome to two of my she-roes, both legends. Last names not necessary: Dolly and Reba.”

The three also opened the night’s female-focused show with a cover of “Those Memories Of You.”

The song was originally recorded and released in 1978 by Bill and James Monroe, and was famously covered by Linda Ronstadt, Emmylou Harris and Dolly in the 1980s.

The song eludes to a haunting break up or loss of the narrator’s significant other – a void that they feel incapable of ever recovering from. The verse lyrics really emphasize the pain and suffering of the narrator:

I close my eyes and you’re there with me

Your kiss I feel, your face I see

It’s not your lips now that drive me crazy

It’s just your haunting memory

Carrie, Dolly and Reba put their unique spin on the cover with impeccable harmony, and the performance not only highlighted their vocals, but highlighted female powerhouses of women’s country through the years.

That year’s awards specifically focused on the women who helped build country music’s foundation, as well as the up-and-coming women of country.

Even Brad Paisley stepped back from his usual hosting role to allow this all-female cast to steer the show.

In opening introductions Dolly asked the crowd:

“What do you call three women hosting the CMAs? Your lucky night!”

For many of the women, it truly was a lucky night. Kacey Musgraves received Best Video and Female Vocalist and Ashley McBryde took home the title for New Artist.

Many of the women also teamed up to share the stage for some timeless female country hits following the hosts’ performance.