Jury selected in the Dimionne Walker trial
A jury has finally been selected for the trial of one of the suspects accused in the largest mass shooting in Cedar Rapids. Six women and eight men will decide the fate of Dimione Walker, charged with first degree murder for his role in the Taboo Nightclub shooting back in April.
U.S. Marshals arrest two tied to January homicide in Linn County
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - U.S. Marshalls have arrested two women who were wanted on multiple felony charges out of Linn County in connection with the murder of Cordal Lewis. 19-year-old Cordal Lewis was the victim of a targeted shooting in the 300 block of 31st Street Drive SE in Cedar Rapids on January 27th, 2022.
Cedar Rapids teen charged in alleged shooting, injuring Mount Mercy student
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids teen has been charged for his alleged involvement in a shooting from earlier this month. Police said a 21-year-old student suffered a non-life-threatening injury to the right forearm after being caught in the crossfire between two or more shooters in the area of Elmhurst Drive NE and Hazel Drive NE on Nov. 3. The student is part of the cross-country team. He has already been released from the hospital.
Jury selection underway in trial for man charged in deadly Cedar Rapids shooting
Jury selection underway in trial for man charged in deadly Cedar Rapids shooting
U.S. Marshals arrest two people tied to January shooting
On Wednesday, U.S. Marshals arrested two women, Pierra Baugh, 33 and Qiuinyana Jones, 23, in connection with the murder of Cordal Lewis in Cedar Rapids in January of 2022. Baugh was wanted in Linn County on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit a forcible felony and accessory after the fact.
Teenager arrested for shooting of a college student near Mount Mercy University
Cedar Rapids Police say they have arrested a teenager for the shooting of Mount Mercy University Student. On Thursday, November 3rd, a 21-year-old male Mount Mercy University student was shot in the arm while walking near campus. Police have arrested 16-year-old Natorian Smith of Cedar Rapids. Charges on Smith include:
Iowa City food vendor says robbery might be targeted
Iowa City food vendor says robbery might be targeted
Trial for man charged in Cedar Rapids nightclub shooting to begin Tuesday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The trial for one of the men charged in a deadly mass shooting at a Cedar Rapids nightclub is set to begin Tuesday. Three people were killed, and nine others were injured, in the April shooting at the Taboo nightclub. Dimione Walker faces several charges,
Dubuque Man Sentenced To Prison For Shooting Incident
A Dubuque man was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison in relation to a 2020 shooting. 26 year old Shawn Turner Sr. was given the sentence in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County by Judge Thomas Bitter after entering an Alford plea to charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and third-degree burglary. The plea is not an admission of guilt, but the defendant acknowledges that there is sufficient evidence for a conviction. The shooting occurred on July 30, 2020 in the 2300 block of Central Avenue. A report says that Turner was propositioning a Dubuque woman and her daughter, who was younger than 15, shortly before the shooting occurred. 41 year old Jerramy Vasquez intervened and a short time later, Turner produced a handgun and fired several rounds at Vasquez, with one striking him in the thigh.
Cedar Rapids police confirm arrest made in incident on city’s northeast side
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police have confirmed they're investigating a developing situation in the area of 74th Street and C Avenue northeast Wednesday morning. Police said they have made an arrest in the situation, but have not provided additional details. No one was injured in the
Cedar Rapids man pleads guilty to transporting 100 pounds of meth to Eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — 53-year-old Albert Henry Bailey was convicted of one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. At the plea hearing, Bailey admitted he conspired with others to distribute methamphetamine in Iowa. Authorities say Bailey was discovered to be a driver for a group of individuals
Iowa City man charged after destroying UIHC equipment
An Iowa City man was arrested Wednesday morning after an earlier incident at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. According to police, 24-year-old Jacob Gilpin of East Washington Street was being treated at the Emergency Room Tuesday night when he allegedly became violent. Gilpin caused no physical injury to staff, but reportedly destroyed a multi-function intercom system and a wall-mounted phone during the incident.
Police allege Iowa man hid pot on himself after driving stolen car
DAVENPORT, Iowa (WHBF) — A 40-year-old Davenport man is set to appear in court on a felony charge after officers, who found him driving a stolen car, said he tried to hide marijuana on his person at the jail. Anthony Sullivan faces a charge of second-degree theft, court records said. About 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Iowa […]
U.S. Marshals arrest Dubuque man wanted for two counts of attempted murder
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – U.S. Marshals arrested a man in Chicago yesterday who is wanted on a multi-count warrant in Dubuque County, Iowa. Tavon Demarcus Baylock, 23, is a suspect in a shooting, which occurred near a daycare center in Dubuque, Iowa on June 23, 2022. Baylock was wanted...
Cedar Rapids Police investigate report of armed person in Mount Mercy building
On Wednesday, morning around 4:20 AM, the Cedar Rapids Police were called to Mount Mercy University about a possibly armed person inside Andreas, a student residence building. Police investigated the incident and determined there was no active threat to the community, according to a Facebook post made by the the Mount Mercy.
Marion Fire & Iowa Public Safety officials highlight signs of human trafficking
The Marion Fire Department and the Iowa Dept. of Public Safety teamed up Thursday evening to shine a light on human trafficking. They want the community to be aware of the signs of human trafficking, and what to do if they see them. Officials say trafficking can happen anywhere. "Trafficking...
Waterloo Criminal Takes The Phrase Break A Leg Too Seriously
There are many criminals who make mistakes, step up and accept responsibility, and never break the law again. Then, there are repeat offenders who can't seem to keep themselves out of trouble. That's the type of criminal this story from Waterloo is about. According to a KWWL report, late last...
Iowa City woman arrested after leaving ID behind during alleged theft
An Iowa City woman who took a shopping cart full of items out of a HyVee without paying was taken into custody after leaving a bag with her ID behind. Police say 40-year-old Ashley Graper of Williams Street was seen on video at the 1st Avenue HyVee the afternoon of October 28th, walking past all points of sale with a full shopping cart. Store personnel estimated the amount of items stolen totaled nearly $450.00.
Woman Arrested for Threatening Ice Cream Parlor Staff
An Amana woman has been arrested after allegedly threatening staff at an ice cream parlor in Cedar Falls in October, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 25 year old Abigail Hinsley was charged with two counts of first degree Harassment when she was released from MercyOne Medical Center on Wednesday. She is accused of entering Skoopski’s just after 4pm on October 29th. There she allegedly pointed a knife at employees and patrons and yelled obscenities. She also allegedly told workers that stabbing was the fastest way to die. She left the store but police found her a few blocks away. In July of 2021 she was arrested for allegedly kicking staff at an emergency shelter in Iowa City.
Reports of rape up on UI campus
Reports of rape on the University of Iowa campus rose dramatically in 2021, according to statistics from the University’s Department of Public Safety. The figures show rape reports reached 64 in 2021, up from 38 in 2020. There were also 89 reports of stalking and 25 domestic violence incidents, both higher numbers than the year before.
