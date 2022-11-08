ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Jury selected in the Dimionne Walker trial

A jury has finally been selected for the trial of one of the suspects accused in the largest mass shooting in Cedar Rapids. Six women and eight men will decide the fate of Dimione Walker, charged with first degree murder for his role in the Taboo Nightclub shooting back in April.
U.S. Marshals arrest two tied to January homicide in Linn County

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - U.S. Marshalls have arrested two women who were wanted on multiple felony charges out of Linn County in connection with the murder of Cordal Lewis. 19-year-old Cordal Lewis was the victim of a targeted shooting in the 300 block of 31st Street Drive SE in Cedar Rapids on January 27th, 2022.
Cedar Rapids teen charged in alleged shooting, injuring Mount Mercy student

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids teen has been charged for his alleged involvement in a shooting from earlier this month. Police said a 21-year-old student suffered a non-life-threatening injury to the right forearm after being caught in the crossfire between two or more shooters in the area of Elmhurst Drive NE and Hazel Drive NE on Nov. 3. The student is part of the cross-country team. He has already been released from the hospital.
U.S. Marshals arrest two people tied to January shooting

On Wednesday, U.S. Marshals arrested two women, Pierra Baugh, 33 and Qiuinyana Jones, 23, in connection with the murder of Cordal Lewis in Cedar Rapids in January of 2022. Baugh was wanted in Linn County on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit a forcible felony and accessory after the fact.
Iowa City food vendor says robbery might be targeted

Iowa Secretary of State says Linn County didn't follow basic election recommendations. 'Failure to verify their totals against the absentee precinct board's election night results before publishing was the cause of the issue. It has now been corrected.'. Two arrested in January homicide in Linn County.
Dubuque Man Sentenced To Prison For Shooting Incident

A Dubuque man was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison in relation to a 2020 shooting. 26 year old Shawn Turner Sr. was given the sentence in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County by Judge Thomas Bitter after entering an Alford plea to charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and third-degree burglary. The plea is not an admission of guilt, but the defendant acknowledges that there is sufficient evidence for a conviction. The shooting occurred on July 30, 2020 in the 2300 block of Central Avenue. A report says that Turner was propositioning a Dubuque woman and her daughter, who was younger than 15, shortly before the shooting occurred. 41 year old Jerramy Vasquez intervened and a short time later, Turner produced a handgun and fired several rounds at Vasquez, with one striking him in the thigh.
Iowa City man charged after destroying UIHC equipment

An Iowa City man was arrested Wednesday morning after an earlier incident at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. According to police, 24-year-old Jacob Gilpin of East Washington Street was being treated at the Emergency Room Tuesday night when he allegedly became violent. Gilpin caused no physical injury to staff, but reportedly destroyed a multi-function intercom system and a wall-mounted phone during the incident.
Waterloo Criminal Takes The Phrase Break A Leg Too Seriously

There are many criminals who make mistakes, step up and accept responsibility, and never break the law again. Then, there are repeat offenders who can't seem to keep themselves out of trouble. That's the type of criminal this story from Waterloo is about. According to a KWWL report, late last...
Iowa City woman arrested after leaving ID behind during alleged theft

An Iowa City woman who took a shopping cart full of items out of a HyVee without paying was taken into custody after leaving a bag with her ID behind. Police say 40-year-old Ashley Graper of Williams Street was seen on video at the 1st Avenue HyVee the afternoon of October 28th, walking past all points of sale with a full shopping cart. Store personnel estimated the amount of items stolen totaled nearly $450.00.
Woman Arrested for Threatening Ice Cream Parlor Staff

An Amana woman has been arrested after allegedly threatening staff at an ice cream parlor in Cedar Falls in October, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 25 year old Abigail Hinsley was charged with two counts of first degree Harassment when she was released from MercyOne Medical Center on Wednesday. She is accused of entering Skoopski’s just after 4pm on October 29th. There she allegedly pointed a knife at employees and patrons and yelled obscenities. She also allegedly told workers that stabbing was the fastest way to die. She left the store but police found her a few blocks away. In July of 2021 she was arrested for allegedly kicking staff at an emergency shelter in Iowa City.
Reports of rape up on UI campus

Reports of rape on the University of Iowa campus rose dramatically in 2021, according to statistics from the University’s Department of Public Safety. The figures show rape reports reached 64 in 2021, up from 38 in 2020. There were also 89 reports of stalking and 25 domestic violence incidents, both higher numbers than the year before.

