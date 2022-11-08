ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers sticking with Walker as starter despite awful game

WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DHAqr_0j2KldOB00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — P.J. Walker will remain the Carolina Panthers’ starting quarterback Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons, interim coach Steve Wilks said Monday, despite finishing with a 0.0 QB rating and getting benched at halftime of a 42-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Baker Mayfield will remain as Walker’s backup with Sam Darnold, who was activated to the 53-man roster on Monday, expected to be inactive as he works his way back into shape.

Wilks made no promises as to who’ll play beyond this week.

Wilks cited the Panthers being on a short week and Walker having played well against the Falcons in Week 8 — he threw for a career-high 317 yards and a touchdown in a 37-34 overtime loss — as the reasons for sticking with the QB.

“Hopefully we can get a spark out of the offense,” Wilks said.

The only other quarterback in franchise history to finish with the league’s lowest possible QB rating was Randy Fasani in 2002.

Walker completed 3 of 10 passes for 9 yards with two interceptions against the Bengals before being yanked with Carolina trailing 35-0 at the half. Mayfield played the second half and looked better than he has all season, engineering three touchdown drives and finishing 14 of 20 for 155 yards with two TDs passing — although some of that came in garbage time against a soft zone and Bengals backups.

Wilks has repeatedly said the Panthers aren’t tanking.

The Panthers will need to give the Cleveland Browns a fourth-round draft pick in 2024 if Mayfield plays at least 70% of the team’s offensive snaps. However, if he plays less than 70%, the Panthers only owe the Browns a fifth-round pick.

So far, Mayfield has played 61% of Carolina’s offensive snaps, according to Pro Football Reference.

WHAT’S WORKING

Red-zone offense. If there was one bright spot for the Panthers, it was their 3-for-3 performance inside the Bengals 20-yard line. Granted, by the time Mayfield entered the game the Panthers were down by 35 points and the Bengals were protecting against deep balls and allowing Carolina to take what it wanted underneath.

WHAT NEEDS HELP

Run defense. Carolina’s was nothing short of embarrassing on Sunday as the Bengals amassed 241 yards and five TDs on the ground. Joe Mixon, who had been in a season-long slump, broke out against Carolina with 153 yards rushing and four touchdowns, along with a TD catch. Cincinnati averaged 6.2 yards per carry.

“We weren’t setting edges on the defense,” Wilks said. “We’ve got to understand, even though we’re in man-to-man, we’ve got to get a little wider. Inside, we can’t get reach. We’ve got to fight and play downhill as linebackers, using our hands to get off blocks. It was a combination of things.”

STOCK UP

WR Terrace Marshall. Granted, it came in garbage time, but Marshall continues to make some plays for Carolina, finishing with three catches for 53 yards and a touchdown against the Bengals. His production has increased since the team traded Robbie Anderson to Arizona.

STOCK DOWN

Defensive coaching. Wilks fired two defensive assistants a day after the Panthers trailed 35-0 at halftime. Cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni were dismissed.

Cooper has been with the Panthers since 2020, while Pasqualoni, the former head coach at Syracuse, joined the Panthers this offseason.

Defensive assistant Bobby Maffei will help coach the defensive backs, with interim defensive coordinator Al Holcomb playing a more prominent role. Pass rush specialist Don Johnson and assistant defensive line coach Terrance Knighton will continue to coach the defensive line.

INJURIES

Panthers CB Donte Jackson continues to be hobbled by an ankle issue, while DE Brian Burns was limited on Sunday after sustaining a neck injury vs. the Bengals. S Jeremy Chinn is expected to return soon after missing the last five games with a hamstring injury.

KEY NUMBER

24-50 — The Panthers’ record since David Tepper bought the team in 2018.

NEXT STEPS

The Panthers don’t have much time to sulk after their blowout loss as they’re back on the field Thursday night. Carolina lost 37-34 in overtime to Atlanta in Week 8 after D.J. Moore was penalized for celebrating a Hail Mary TD catch and kicker Eddy Pineiro missed a potential winning extra point in regulation and field goal in overtime.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Walker, Panthers look to bounce back vs 1st-place Falcons

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — P.J. Walker’s previous outing couldn’t have gone much worse. The Panthers quarterback was 3 of 10 passing for 9 yards with two interceptions and got benched with Carolina trailing 35-0 at halftime to the Cincinnati Bengals. Yet, despite Walker’s 0.0 QB rating — and with backups Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold […]
ATLANTA, GA
WNCT

Knight’s 3rd career shutout lifts Panthers past Hurricanes

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Spencer Knight made 40 saves in his first shutout of the season and the third of his career, leading the Florida Panthers to a 3-0 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday night. Nick Cousins, Aleksander Barkov and Sam Bennett scored for Florida, which handed Carolina its second straight loss following […]
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

ACC in danger of being excluded from 2nd straight playoff

ATLANTA (AP) — Clemson’s loss at Notre Dame was a severe blow to the ACC’s hopes of landing a team in the College Football Playoff. Last weekend’s 35-14 setback at three-loss Notre Dame dropped Clemson (8-1, 6-0) from the list of the nation’s unbeaten teams. The Tigers moved from No. 5 down to a season-low No. 12 […]
CLEMSON, SC
WNCT

These 8 retailers are offering discounts for veterans on Veterans Day

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Veterans Day is Nov. 11 The last two months of the year, life kicks into overdrive. There is an abundance of activities, such as elections, holidays, celebrations, traveling and more. But none of these would be possible without the service of men and women in […]
WNCT

House Democratic campaign chief: ‘I let people down’

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (N.Y.), the chair of House Democrats’ campaign arm who lost his reelection bid this week, said he “let people down” by potentially not being able to prevent Republicans from capturing the House majority.  Maloney, who serves as the head of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Thursday […]
OHIO STATE
WNCT

SBI investigating Jacksonville police officer involved in shooting

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville Police and the NC State Bureau of Investigation are working together in an officer-involved shooting incident that happened Tuesday evening. Jacksonville police reported officers saw a vehicle passing other vehicles in the center turn lane just before 5 p.m. Officers then saw the vehicle make a u-turn in front of […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Young helps Hawks pull away in 2nd half, beat 76ers 104-95

ATLANTA — A sloppy offensive game left the Atlanta Hawks looking for a better finish and the Philadelphia 76ers looking for better play at point guard. Trae Young scored 26 points, Clint Capela added 18 points with 20 rebounds and the Hawks pulled away late in the third period before surviving a late scare to beat the 76ers 104-95 on Thursday night.
ATLANTA, GA
WNCT

No. 12 North Carolina women open with 91-59 victory

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Alyssa Ustby had 19 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, Kennedy Todd-Williams scored 20 points and grabbed nine boards and No. 12 North Carolina defeated Jackson State 91-59 on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams. Paulina Paris and Eva Hodgson added 13 points each for the Tar […]
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WNCT

Pirates tripped up by Wake Forest in defensive struggle

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina women’s basketball team fell to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons 57-46 in a defensive slugfest Thursday in Minges Coliseum. The story of the game ought be told best by quarters. After getting out of the gates slow and falling behind 18-11 through a quarter of play, the Pirates ratcheted […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Butler scores 35, Heat hold off Hornets 117-112 in OT

MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 35 points, and the Miami Heat wasted a 15-point lead Thursday night before rallying to beat Charlotte 117-112 in overtime, sending the Hornets to a seventh consecutive loss. Butler also had 10 rebounds and eight assists for Miami. Bam Adebayo scored 18 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, while Max […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

Ayden police investigating after man found shot

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Ayden police said they were investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital just after noon on Wednesday. Police said in a media release that they responded to Old NC 11 South just past Thad Little Road after a call of someone who had been shot. They found a […]
AYDEN, NC
WNCT

Grand Jury hands down indictments for Davidson County family accused of making 9-year-old live in dog kennel, sheriff’s office says

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A grand jury has indicted three people who are accused of forcing a young boy to live in a dog cage for months. On Monday, detectives testified before a grand jury about the case and they returned a total of nineteen indictments against Shelley Barnes, Jonathan Starr and Sarah Starr. […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

36K+
Followers
25K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy